France will distribute free condoms to fight rising STD rates

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- France will begin making condoms available for free to people over 18 and under 26 starting next month, in an effort to reduce the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that France will begin making condoms available for free to people over 18 and under 26 starting next month, in an effort to reduce the rising spread of sexually transmitted diseases. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

French President Emmanuel Macron made the public health announcement on Friday.

Macron told the French publication La Nouvelle Républic that the country has a "real issue" when it comes to the sexual health of its young people.

The effort is based on other measures to improve health, including free emergency contraception for all women in pharmacies, and free STD screening without a prescription for people under 26, Macron said Friday on Twitter .

"It's a small revolution for prevention," Macron said on Friday, announcing the news during a health debate.

The country experienced a 30% national increase in STD rates in both 2020 and 2021.

"Condom use is very low, especially among young people," Catherine Fohet, a gynecologist and member of the French National Federation of Institutes of Medical Gynecology told the New York Times in an interview.

The French government started reimbursing the costs of condoms to individuals in 2018, but those payments required a prescription and could only be purchased at a pharmacy.

"We are not very good on this subject. The reality is very, very different from the theory," Macron said on Friday.

Earlier this year, France extended free contraception to women under 25, up from the previous cutoff age of 18.

Some universities around Paris have reported STD rates as high as 40% to 60% in their student populations, according to HF Prévention , an association that organizes screenings among the country's students.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com