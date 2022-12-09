ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 67

Harold McLean
4d ago

Wah WAHHH Wah ! Most Folk's Couldn't Care less about what happened 160 odd years ago , Their more worried about just Surviving Today , Folk's more interested in the price of Gas , and Not Will Smith's blah blah blah

Reply(4)
20
Beverly Thompson
4d ago

how much utility bill and food costs. how many illegals are invading this country. how much money is in my wallet? that is my concern not WS. film makers you need us. we don't need you. the elites don't have our same concerns.

Reply
15
John Williams
4d ago

Can we make a movie about Slavery from the Massa's and Overseers point of view ?... You know for inclusiveness and diversity of course...

Reply(4)
12
Related
RadarOnline

'An Unmitigated Disaster!' Bill Cosby's Worried Wife Warns Comedian Against Stepping Back Into The Spotlight

Bill Cosby is fighting a losing battle to regain his status as America's Dad — and sources say his worried wife, Camille, is desperately trying to keep him out of the spotlight and inside their remote Massachusetts home, RadarOnline.com has learned.Although the 85-year-old comic served nearly three years in federal prison on a 2018 sexual assault conviction overturned on a technicality, sources say he still believes he's beloved."Bill is working on new comedy material and he wants to line up performance dates in clubs for next year," added the insider. "Camille tells him that performing again will be an unmitigated...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History

The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Musician Dies

Latin Grammy Award-winning Cuban musician Pablo Milanés has died at the age of 79, NBC News reports. Milanés, who helped to create the "nueva trova" movement in Cuba, reportedly died earlier this week in Madrid, Spain.
Inquisitr.com

Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress

Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
People

Tiffany Haddish Attends Emancipation Premiere After Supporting Will Smith Post–Oscars Slap

After the Oscars back in March, Tiffany Haddish praised Will Smith and told PEOPLE that seeing "a Black man stand up for his wife" meant "so much to me" Tiffany Haddish showed up to support Will Smith at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Wednesday. The comedian, 42, walked the red carpet for the Emancipation event held at the Regency Village Theatre on Wednesday. Will, 54, was joined by wife Jada Pinkett Smith (Haddish's Girls Trip costar), plus his kids Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22. Haddish documented her look...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Looper

Actors Who Refused To Be In Bill Murray Movies

Some actors could be proclaimed "America's Sweetheart" or "America's Dad," but Bill Murray can make a go at being "America's Fun Uncle." A little dangerous, perpetually aloof, and likely to play oafs, ne'er-do-wells, sad sacks, and party animals, Murray is synonymous, and intertwined, with his characters, and delighting audiences with his inscrutability and emotion-driven acting. Since breaking out as a star on "Saturday Night Live" in the late 1970s, Murray went on to become a dominant comic actor of the 1980s, starring in classics like "Caddyshack," "Stripes," and "Ghostbusters." He eventually leaned into "elder statesman of indie auteur cinema" status, collaborating with and serving as a muse to filmmakers including Wes Anderson and Sofia Coppola.
The Crusader Newspaper

THE BLACKOUT OF RACISM IN WHITE AMERICA

There is a growing, but invisible, problem in America. Essentially, a lot of white people are unaware of the race problem, or so they say. Black people, on the other hand, are all too familiar with race issues. The denial among many whites to acknowledge racial tension is probably partially due to a certain amount of latent guilt.
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
CultureMap Dallas

CultureMap Dallas

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://dallas.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy