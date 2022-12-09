Read full article on original website
Harold McLean
4d ago
Wah WAHHH Wah ! Most Folk's Couldn't Care less about what happened 160 odd years ago , Their more worried about just Surviving Today , Folk's more interested in the price of Gas , and Not Will Smith's blah blah blah
Reply(4)
20
Beverly Thompson
4d ago
how much utility bill and food costs. how many illegals are invading this country. how much money is in my wallet? that is my concern not WS. film makers you need us. we don't need you. the elites don't have our same concerns.
Reply
15
John Williams
4d ago
Can we make a movie about Slavery from the Massa's and Overseers point of view ?... You know for inclusiveness and diversity of course...
Reply(4)
12
Related
Madame Noire
The Smith Family Looked Stunning As They Hit The Red Carpet Premiere Of ‘Emancipation’
The red carpet premiere of the new film Emancipation was a family affair for lead star Will Smith. The actor graced the scene on Nov. 30 at the Los Angeles Regency Village Theater with his family — sons Trey and Jaden, daughter Willow and wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The...
Emancipation’s Will Smith Responds To Critics Who Think The Movie Is Being Released Too Soon After The Oscars Slap
Emancipation marks Will Smith's first movie since The Slap.
Men's Health
Will Smith Responds to Fans Skipping His New Movie After Oscars Slap Controversy
Will Smith has revealed he would “understand” if audiences wanted to skip his new movie following his controversial slap at the Academy Awards ceremony in March. The actor infamously hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, overshadowing his Best Actor win for King Richard.
wegotthiscovered.com
Black viewers furious at producer Joey McFarland’s actions at ‘Emancipation’ premiere
Fans who watched the red carpet ceremony of the Emancipation premiere already have a few choice words to say. When producer Joey McFarland decided to pull out a part of his “historical collection,” several onlookers gasped in horror and that included all the viewers at home. The movie...
'An Unmitigated Disaster!' Bill Cosby's Worried Wife Warns Comedian Against Stepping Back Into The Spotlight
Bill Cosby is fighting a losing battle to regain his status as America's Dad — and sources say his worried wife, Camille, is desperately trying to keep him out of the spotlight and inside their remote Massachusetts home, RadarOnline.com has learned.Although the 85-year-old comic served nearly three years in federal prison on a 2018 sexual assault conviction overturned on a technicality, sources say he still believes he's beloved."Bill is working on new comedy material and he wants to line up performance dates in clubs for next year," added the insider. "Camille tells him that performing again will be an unmitigated...
The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History
The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
Award-Winning Musician Dies
Latin Grammy Award-winning Cuban musician Pablo Milanés has died at the age of 79, NBC News reports. Milanés, who helped to create the "nueva trova" movement in Cuba, reportedly died earlier this week in Madrid, Spain.
Will Smith Wells Up Recalling What His Nephew Asked Him After Oscars Slap
"Why you trying to Oprah me?" the "Emancipation" actor joked to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah as he revealed what he's learned since the slap.
Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress
Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
‘A Different World’: Marisa Tomei Was Fired Because Executive Opposed Inter-Racial Dating Story
'A Different World' producer Debbie Allen had big plans for Marisa Tomei in season 2, but an executive objected so much he fired Tomei from the show.
John Leguizamo calls Steven Seagal a 'horrible human' and said he based his 'washed up' character in 'The Menu' on him
Leguizamo once said watching Steven Seagal film his death scenes in "Executive Decision" was a "fantasy" in a 2012 interview with the AV Club.
‘Gunsmoke’ Had 1 ‘Naughty’ Word No One Could Say on Set Without Putting a Nickel in the Jar
CBS had a 'naughty' word that they didn't want anybody calling 'Gunsmoke,' so they made anybody who said it on the set pay up a nickel.
Tiffany Haddish Attends Emancipation Premiere After Supporting Will Smith Post–Oscars Slap
After the Oscars back in March, Tiffany Haddish praised Will Smith and told PEOPLE that seeing "a Black man stand up for his wife" meant "so much to me" Tiffany Haddish showed up to support Will Smith at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Wednesday. The comedian, 42, walked the red carpet for the Emancipation event held at the Regency Village Theatre on Wednesday. Will, 54, was joined by wife Jada Pinkett Smith (Haddish's Girls Trip costar), plus his kids Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22. Haddish documented her look...
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Ken Curtis Lived in a Real-Life Jail With ‘Notorious Outlaws’ Long Before Playing Festus Haggen
'Gunsmoke' actor Ken Curtis lived in a real-life jail growing up, which gave him valuable experience for playing Festus Haggen.
Isaac Hayes’ Estate Threatens To Sue Donald Trump For Unauthorized Music Usage
Donald Trump announced his third bid for presidency on Tuesday (Nov. 15). The twice-impeached one-term former president reportedly used Sam & Dave’s 1966 hit, “Hold On, I’m Comin'” during the campaign rally at his recently raided home, which has prompted legal action from Isaac Hayes’ estate.
Trevor Noah gave a 'special shoutout to Black women' during his final episode of 'The Daily Show'
"Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me and formed me?" Noah said of the Black women in his life.
This ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Actor Looks Just Like His Famous Grandfather
Here's a look at Ethan Peck who plays Spock on 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' and has an uncanny resemblance to his famous grandfather: Gregory Peck.
Actors Who Refused To Be In Bill Murray Movies
Some actors could be proclaimed "America's Sweetheart" or "America's Dad," but Bill Murray can make a go at being "America's Fun Uncle." A little dangerous, perpetually aloof, and likely to play oafs, ne'er-do-wells, sad sacks, and party animals, Murray is synonymous, and intertwined, with his characters, and delighting audiences with his inscrutability and emotion-driven acting. Since breaking out as a star on "Saturday Night Live" in the late 1970s, Murray went on to become a dominant comic actor of the 1980s, starring in classics like "Caddyshack," "Stripes," and "Ghostbusters." He eventually leaned into "elder statesman of indie auteur cinema" status, collaborating with and serving as a muse to filmmakers including Wes Anderson and Sofia Coppola.
THE BLACKOUT OF RACISM IN WHITE AMERICA
There is a growing, but invisible, problem in America. Essentially, a lot of white people are unaware of the race problem, or so they say. Black people, on the other hand, are all too familiar with race issues. The denial among many whites to acknowledge racial tension is probably partially due to a certain amount of latent guilt.
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
CultureMap Dallas
Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://dallas.culturemap.com/
Comments / 67