Councilmember Roger S. Aceves Honored for 16 Years of Distinguished Service to the City of Goleta￼

Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingCristoval VictorialSolvang, CA
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County’s In-Home Care Caseworkers Get a Raise￼
In-home care caseworkers will be getting a raise of 50 cents on the first of the New Year, bringing their total compensation to $16.78 an hour. Currently, Santa Barbara County has 3,670 In Home Supportive Services caseworkers tending to the needs of 4,254 recipients. Most caregivers—63 percent—are related by blood to the persons they are serving.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council Awarded $4 Million to Assist Communities with Wildfire Risk Reduction
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA- The Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council is the proud recipient of two major Fire Prevention Grants from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire): Regional Community Chipping and Prescribed Grazing. Work for the grants will start in 2023 and run until March 2026. These two multi-million dollar grants will enable the council to expand the organization considerably and increase the capability of promoting wildfire safety and education in Santa Barbara County.
Santa Barbara Independent
Mark Charles Menzel
Mark Charles Menzel passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 27th after a long illness. Mark was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the oldest son to Howard and Maria Menzel. His parents moved with Mark and his two younger brothers to Santa Barbara in 1954. The Menzel boys were active and...
Santa Barbara Independent
New Ag Commissioner and Public Health Director Join Santa Barbara County
Dr. Mouhanad Hammami (left) and Jose Chang | Credit: Courtesy. Two new department heads joined the County of Santa Barbara, the CEO’s office announced today, Dr. Mouhanad Hammami with Public Health, and Jose Chang as the new Agricultural Commissioner. Dr. Hammami will fill the petite but mighty shoes of...
Santa Barbara Independent
City of Santa Barbara Awarded $20,000 to Expand Urban Forest￼
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara Beautiful, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing Santa Barbara’s beauty, has awarded the City’s Urban Forestry program a $20,000 grant to support tree-planting efforts in 2023. The 57-year partnership between the organization and the Urban Forestry program has led to the planting of over 13,000 street trees – trees located in the parkway between the sidewalk and the street curb.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Police Investigate Bomb Threat at S.B. Middle School
Staff and faculty were back on campus this afternoon, after Santa Barbara Middle School evacuated after a bomb threat was phoned into the main office at around 11:10 this morning. Though classes and sports were canceled for the day, and students sent home, the Police Department bomb squad gave the all clear by 1:30 p.m. They apparently found nothing, said Darren Brews, the school’s lead for communications, but were looking into the phone number the school received.
Santa Barbara Independent
Below-Market Housing Slated for State Street in Downtown Santa Barbara
For the last umpteen years, much of the big talk on rejuvenating downtown has focused on building housing on State Street. But given the astronomical cost of real estate, the even bigger question has been whether such housing could hope to be remotely affordable. Until Jason Yardi showed up on the scene last April and bought 821 State Street — former home of Sur La Table and before that Betty’s Fabrics — there’s been no good answer.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cristal Clarke Donates $50,000 To Support Local Non-Profits
The Santa Barbara/Ventura chapter of The Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit organization run by the agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has received one of its largest donations to date: $50,000 from longtime agent Cristal Clarke in the Montecito Midtown office. Giving back to the community she loves...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Creeks Running Again
The music of running water returned to Santa Barbara creeks after the rains on Saturday, with the continued overnight downpours topping seven inches at the San Marcos Pass and about an inch and a half in town by the end of the weekend. The cold night even brought a sprinkling of snow to the tops of the Santa Ynez Mountains.
Santa Barbara Independent
Judge Rules Racial Harassment and Retaliation Complaint Against Raytheon Can Proceed
Raytheon Company, the defense contractor with offices in Goleta, experienced a significant procedural defeat in court this week, as Judge Colleen Sterne rejected the company’s motions in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to toss out a racial harassment and retaliation complaint filed by Marcus Greene, fire marshal for the company’s environmental services department. Sterne ruled that there were many triable issues of fact and interpretation still to be sorted out, rejecting the company’s voluminous filings that there were neither.
Santa Barbara Independent
Betsee S. Talavera
These brief words are written in honor of Betsee Seegert Talavera, who passed away in late October after a brief illness. Born and raised in Santa Barbara, California, and one of five children of Frederick and Rosemary Seegert. Betsee was a well learned alumna and graduate of UCSB, earning a...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Reads
December is a great time to buy books as gifts, as well as to restock your own shelves and bedside tables with some enticing reads. Here’s a peek at what some of our local scribes will have been up to in 2022, and what you can find in bookstores this season.
Santa Barbara Independent
60-Year-Old Cyclist Survives Nearly 80-Foot Plummet off Carpinteria Bluffs
Paramedics rescued a 60-year-old cyclist who plummeted 70-80 feet off the Carpinteria Bluffs north of Rincon Beach on Sunday, December 11, according to a statement from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District. The man, whose identity has not been released, was reportedly riding his bike along the trail near the railroad...
Santa Barbara Independent
Bonita Belle McLean “Bonnie”
A warm hearted, caring and fun-loving woman, Bonnie, age 88, of Buellton, passed away September 25th at her home. Bonnie was born in Sioux City, Iowa the second of five children to Helen Robinson and Miles Nelson. She earned her LPN degree in Minneapolis and while going to school, met the love of her life at a ski jump in 1950. She married Bill McLean five years later and they were happily married for 67 years.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Birding: Christmas Count Coming Soon
In the late nineteenth century, a popular Christmas day activity was participating in a “side hunt,” a competition to see which team of hunters could slaughter as much wildlife as possible. In 1900, Frank Chapman, a concerned naturalist, proposed an alternative. Instead of shooting birds and other animals, why not have teams compete to see how many species of birds they could identify. The Christmas Bird Count (CBC) was born.
Santa Barbara Independent
Margaret Ann Baker
Margaret Ann Baker passed away peacefully on November 2, 2022 from complications associated with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). She was born on December 7, 1947 in Long Beach, CA to parents Willis Daniel Baker and Mary (O’Rourke) Baker. Margaret graduated summa cum laude from Western High School Anaheim, CA in 1965 and received a bachelor of arts degree in history from California Western University in Point Loma in 1969, where she met her future husband, Bradford Baker.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Education Foundation Awards $100,000 to S.B. Unified Teachers
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, CA, December 13, 2022 – The Santa Barbara Education Foundation will award 71 grants to SB Unified teachers totaling $100,000 to help meet the needs of their students. Since 2018, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation has...
Santa Barbara Independent
Yoga Behind Bars Can Free a Man Within
I followed the sounds of Irish music as I made my way up the paved path of Blueberry Hill Park in Goleta. It led me to a group of 15 adults, each positioned on their own yoga mats around one man at the center. It was the day before St....
Santa Barbara Independent
Manuel A. Herrera
Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 11am at The Goleta Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow immediately afterwards.
Santa Barbara Independent
Charlotte “Leora” Colclasure Williford
Charlotte “Leora” Colclasure Williford passed peacefully at home in Goleta on November 29, 2022 weeks after celebrating her 91st birthday. Born October 18, 1931 in San Pedro, she was the third daughter born to Jeanne and Arlie Colclasure. Leora attended Downey High School (class of 1949) where that she met the love of her life, David Williford. They married in 1950 when they were just 19.
