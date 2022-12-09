ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

WKYT 27

Lack of EMTs causing concern in parts of Eastern Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky emergency officials are making a coordinated effort to keep their ambulances stocked full of qualified and trained emergency medical technicians. Dale Morton is the director of emergency transport services at Pikeville Medical Center. They’re the only level two trauma center in the state.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - There is a lot of sickness moving through central and southern Kentucky, according to health experts. Many have the flu, and some have Covid, but there are also some other issues people are dealing with. We tried to speak with a doctor in Danville Tuesday afternoon about...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pesky clouds continue to dominate the sky across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Good news, I am tracking some breaks in those clouds, which means we’ll see more sunshine on Monday. A powerful cold front will cause trouble by midweek, increasing our chances for rain. Tracking...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Late Week Snow Chances. Pesky clouds continue to dominate the sky across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Good news, I am tracking some breaks in those clouds, which means we’ll see more sunshine on Monday. Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Sunshine and Snow. Updated: Dec....
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

New survey shows what Kentuckians think about pandemic, vaccines

KENTUCKY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about what Kentuckians think about COVID-19 vaccinations with new data from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. This is the fourth time the foundation has conducted polling like this to gauge where Kentuckians are at when it comes to COVID-19 concerns. Right now, the data shows there isn’t a major concern for most people.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Experts say holidays can have an impact on mental health

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Kentucky alone, there are more than 700,000 adults living with a mental health condition, and nearly 40,000 Kentuckians between the ages 12 and 17 have depression. Child psychologist, Dr. Katherine Stone said it’s important for people to acknowledge these illnesses like we do physical illness....
LEXINGTON, KY

