WKYT 27
Lack of EMTs causing concern in parts of Eastern Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky emergency officials are making a coordinated effort to keep their ambulances stocked full of qualified and trained emergency medical technicians. Dale Morton is the director of emergency transport services at Pikeville Medical Center. They’re the only level two trauma center in the state.
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/11: WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey; Ky. Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey and Kentucky Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack. This has been a reflective weekend in Kentucky. A year after, deadly tornadoes devastated areas in the western part of the state....
WKYT 27
Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - There is a lot of sickness moving through central and southern Kentucky, according to health experts. Many have the flu, and some have Covid, but there are also some other issues people are dealing with. We tried to speak with a doctor in Danville Tuesday afternoon about...
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pesky clouds continue to dominate the sky across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Good news, I am tracking some breaks in those clouds, which means we’ll see more sunshine on Monday. A powerful cold front will cause trouble by midweek, increasing our chances for rain. Tracking...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Late Week Snow Chances. Pesky clouds continue to dominate the sky across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Good news, I am tracking some breaks in those clouds, which means we'll see more sunshine on Monday.
WKYT 27
New survey shows what Kentuckians think about pandemic, vaccines
KENTUCKY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about what Kentuckians think about COVID-19 vaccinations with new data from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. This is the fourth time the foundation has conducted polling like this to gauge where Kentuckians are at when it comes to COVID-19 concerns. Right now, the data shows there isn’t a major concern for most people.
WKYT 27
Experts say holidays can have an impact on mental health
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Kentucky alone, there are more than 700,000 adults living with a mental health condition, and nearly 40,000 Kentuckians between the ages 12 and 17 have depression. Child psychologist, Dr. Katherine Stone said it’s important for people to acknowledge these illnesses like we do physical illness....
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Making Some Weather Changes
Pesky clouds continue to dominate the sky across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Good news, I am tracking some breaks in those clouds, which means we’ll see more sunshine on Monday.
