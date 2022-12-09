Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Education Foundation Awards $100,000 to S.B. Unified Teachers
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, CA, December 13, 2022 – The Santa Barbara Education Foundation will award 71 grants to SB Unified teachers totaling $100,000 to help meet the needs of their students. Since 2018, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation has...
Santa Barbara Independent
Yoga Behind Bars Can Free a Man Within
I followed the sounds of Irish music as I made my way up the paved path of Blueberry Hill Park in Goleta. It led me to a group of 15 adults, each positioned on their own yoga mats around one man at the center. It was the day before St....
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County’s In-Home Care Caseworkers Get a Raise￼
In-home care caseworkers will be getting a raise of 50 cents on the first of the New Year, bringing their total compensation to $16.78 an hour. Currently, Santa Barbara County has 3,670 In Home Supportive Services caseworkers tending to the needs of 4,254 recipients. Most caregivers—63 percent—are related by blood to the persons they are serving.
Santa Barbara Independent
Isla Vista Sidewalks Painted with Progress Pride Flags
Isla Vista residents and visitors can now walk on rainbows. On Wednesday, December 7, the Santa Barbara Public Works Department connected four curb cuts at the intersection of Pardall Road and Embarcadero del Norte with Progress Pride Flags. The Progress Pride Flag was designed by Portland artist Daniel Quasar to...
Santa Barbara Independent
Cristal Clarke Donates $50,000 To Support Local Non-Profits
The Santa Barbara/Ventura chapter of The Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit organization run by the agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has received one of its largest donations to date: $50,000 from longtime agent Cristal Clarke in the Montecito Midtown office. Giving back to the community she loves...
Santa Barbara Independent
Mark Charles Menzel
Mark Charles Menzel passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 27th after a long illness. Mark was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the oldest son to Howard and Maria Menzel. His parents moved with Mark and his two younger brothers to Santa Barbara in 1954. The Menzel boys were active and...
Santa Barbara Independent
City of Santa Barbara Awarded $20,000 to Expand Urban Forest￼
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara Beautiful, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing Santa Barbara’s beauty, has awarded the City’s Urban Forestry program a $20,000 grant to support tree-planting efforts in 2023. The 57-year partnership between the organization and the Urban Forestry program has led to the planting of over 13,000 street trees – trees located in the parkway between the sidewalk and the street curb.
Santa Barbara Independent
Jerry Gorton
Jerry Gorton (September 8, 1950 to August 22, 2022) passed quickly, unexpectedly, and peacefully on August 22, 2022. He shared his atomic wit, humor, and incredible insights on life with those he loved to the very end. He lived his life as a true Santa Barbara, CA Native. His family...
Santa Barbara Independent
New Ag Commissioner and Public Health Director Join Santa Barbara County
Dr. Mouhanad Hammami (left) and Jose Chang | Credit: Courtesy. Two new department heads joined the County of Santa Barbara, the CEO’s office announced today, Dr. Mouhanad Hammami with Public Health, and Jose Chang as the new Agricultural Commissioner. Dr. Hammami will fill the petite but mighty shoes of...
Santa Barbara Independent
Margaret Ann Baker
Margaret Ann Baker passed away peacefully on November 2, 2022 from complications associated with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). She was born on December 7, 1947 in Long Beach, CA to parents Willis Daniel Baker and Mary (O’Rourke) Baker. Margaret graduated summa cum laude from Western High School Anaheim, CA in 1965 and received a bachelor of arts degree in history from California Western University in Point Loma in 1969, where she met her future husband, Bradford Baker.
Santa Barbara Independent
Review | ‘Bulletproof Unicorn’ at Santa Barbara’s Center Stage Theater
I discovered the artistic work of performer Stacie Burrows several years ago when her comic musical act, Mommy Tonk, played in Santa Barbara. In Mommy Tonk, Burrows and her co-front-woman Shannon Noel are harried, hardworking wives and parents with sassy songs and messages for, among others, their husbands and kids.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Police Investigate Bomb Threat at S.B. Middle School
Staff and faculty were back on campus this afternoon, after Santa Barbara Middle School evacuated after a bomb threat was phoned into the main office at around 11:10 this morning. Though classes and sports were canceled for the day, and students sent home, the Police Department bomb squad gave the all clear by 1:30 p.m. They apparently found nothing, said Darren Brews, the school’s lead for communications, but were looking into the phone number the school received.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council Awarded $4 Million to Assist Communities with Wildfire Risk Reduction
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA- The Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council is the proud recipient of two major Fire Prevention Grants from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire): Regional Community Chipping and Prescribed Grazing. Work for the grants will start in 2023 and run until March 2026. These two multi-million dollar grants will enable the council to expand the organization considerably and increase the capability of promoting wildfire safety and education in Santa Barbara County.
Santa Barbara Independent
Bonita Belle McLean “Bonnie”
A warm hearted, caring and fun-loving woman, Bonnie, age 88, of Buellton, passed away September 25th at her home. Bonnie was born in Sioux City, Iowa the second of five children to Helen Robinson and Miles Nelson. She earned her LPN degree in Minneapolis and while going to school, met the love of her life at a ski jump in 1950. She married Bill McLean five years later and they were happily married for 67 years.
Santa Barbara Independent
Allan Stewart-Oaten
On December 15th, the UCSB campus flag was lowered to honor Professor Allan Stewart-Oaten. Chancellor Henry Yang described Allan as “an admired colleague and deeply dedicated teacher who touched the lives of generations of students.”. Allan treasured his years at UCSB, instructing his students to take full advantage of...
Santa Barbara Independent
Below-Market Housing Slated for State Street in Downtown Santa Barbara
For the last umpteen years, much of the big talk on rejuvenating downtown has focused on building housing on State Street. But given the astronomical cost of real estate, the even bigger question has been whether such housing could hope to be remotely affordable. Until Jason Yardi showed up on the scene last April and bought 821 State Street — former home of Sur La Table and before that Betty’s Fabrics — there’s been no good answer.
Santa Barbara Independent
Charlotte “Leora” Colclasure Williford
Charlotte “Leora” Colclasure Williford passed peacefully at home in Goleta on November 29, 2022 weeks after celebrating her 91st birthday. Born October 18, 1931 in San Pedro, she was the third daughter born to Jeanne and Arlie Colclasure. Leora attended Downey High School (class of 1949) where that she met the love of her life, David Williford. They married in 1950 when they were just 19.
Santa Barbara Independent
Going to the Chapel, Continued, at Santa Barbara’s King’s Chapel
One of the sublime traditions of Santa Barbara’s Christmas music calendar comes with the sound of many voices singing, sans instruments and in a magical setting. We are talking, of course, about the Quire of Voyces, the a cappella group led by founder Nathan Kreitzer, presenting the annual understated splendor of its Mysteries of Christmas program.
Santa Barbara Independent
SBART Press Luncheon: Pepper Marks and Aidan Mandel Receive Athlete of the Week Awards
SBCC men’s basketball player Aidan Mandel and Santa Barbara High wrestler Pepper Marks were named the SBART male and female athletes of the week at Monday’s Press Luncheon. Marks holds the distinction of being the first female CIF champion in Santa Barbara County history following her exploits last...
Santa Barbara Independent
60-Year-Old Cyclist Survives Nearly 80-Foot Plummet off Carpinteria Bluffs
Paramedics rescued a 60-year-old cyclist who plummeted 70-80 feet off the Carpinteria Bluffs north of Rincon Beach on Sunday, December 11, according to a statement from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District. The man, whose identity has not been released, was reportedly riding his bike along the trail near the railroad...
