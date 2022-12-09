ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Education Foundation Awards $100,000 to S.B. Unified Teachers

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, CA, December 13, 2022 – The Santa Barbara Education Foundation will award 71 grants to SB Unified teachers totaling $100,000 to help meet the needs of their students. Since 2018, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation has...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Yoga Behind Bars Can Free a Man Within

I followed the sounds of Irish music as I made my way up the paved path of Blueberry Hill Park in Goleta. It led me to a group of 15 adults, each positioned on their own yoga mats around one man at the center. It was the day before St....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County’s In-Home Care Caseworkers Get a Raise￼

In-home care caseworkers will be getting a raise of 50 cents on the first of the New Year, bringing their total compensation to $16.78 an hour. Currently, Santa Barbara County has 3,670 In Home Supportive Services caseworkers tending to the needs of 4,254 recipients. Most caregivers—63 percent—are related by blood to the persons they are serving.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Isla Vista Sidewalks Painted with Progress Pride Flags

Isla Vista residents and visitors can now walk on rainbows. On Wednesday, December 7, the Santa Barbara Public Works Department connected four curb cuts at the intersection of Pardall Road and Embarcadero del Norte with Progress Pride Flags. The Progress Pride Flag was designed by Portland artist Daniel Quasar to...
ISLA VISTA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Cristal Clarke Donates $50,000 To Support Local Non-Profits

The Santa Barbara/Ventura chapter of The Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit organization run by the agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has received one of its largest donations to date: $50,000 from longtime agent Cristal Clarke in the Montecito Midtown office. Giving back to the community she loves...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Mark Charles Menzel

Mark Charles Menzel passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 27th after a long illness. Mark was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the oldest son to Howard and Maria Menzel. His parents moved with Mark and his two younger brothers to Santa Barbara in 1954. The Menzel boys were active and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

City of Santa Barbara Awarded $20,000 to Expand Urban Forest￼

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara Beautiful, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing Santa Barbara’s beauty, has awarded the City’s Urban Forestry program a $20,000 grant to support tree-planting efforts in 2023. The 57-year partnership between the organization and the Urban Forestry program has led to the planting of over 13,000 street trees – trees located in the parkway between the sidewalk and the street curb.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Jerry Gorton

Jerry Gorton (September 8, 1950 to August 22, 2022) passed quickly, unexpectedly, and peacefully on August 22, 2022. He shared his atomic wit, humor, and incredible insights on life with those he loved to the very end. He lived his life as a true Santa Barbara, CA Native. His family...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Margaret Ann Baker

Margaret Ann Baker passed away peacefully on November 2, 2022 from complications associated with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). She was born on December 7, 1947 in Long Beach, CA to parents Willis Daniel Baker and Mary (O’Rourke) Baker. Margaret graduated summa cum laude from Western High School Anaheim, CA in 1965 and received a bachelor of arts degree in history from California Western University in Point Loma in 1969, where she met her future husband, Bradford Baker.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Police Investigate Bomb Threat at S.B. Middle School

Staff and faculty were back on campus this afternoon, after Santa Barbara Middle School evacuated after a bomb threat was phoned into the main office at around 11:10 this morning. Though classes and sports were canceled for the day, and students sent home, the Police Department bomb squad gave the all clear by 1:30 p.m. They apparently found nothing, said Darren Brews, the school’s lead for communications, but were looking into the phone number the school received.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council Awarded $4 Million to Assist Communities with Wildfire Risk Reduction

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA- The Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council is the proud recipient of two major Fire Prevention Grants from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire): Regional Community Chipping and Prescribed Grazing. Work for the grants will start in 2023 and run until March 2026. These two multi-million dollar grants will enable the council to expand the organization considerably and increase the capability of promoting wildfire safety and education in Santa Barbara County.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Bonita Belle McLean “Bonnie”

A warm hearted, caring and fun-loving woman, Bonnie, age 88, of Buellton, passed away September 25th at her home. Bonnie was born in Sioux City, Iowa the second of five children to Helen Robinson and Miles Nelson. She earned her LPN degree in Minneapolis and while going to school, met the love of her life at a ski jump in 1950. She married Bill McLean five years later and they were happily married for 67 years.
BUELLTON, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Allan Stewart-Oaten

On December 15th, the UCSB campus flag was lowered to honor Professor Allan Stewart-Oaten. Chancellor Henry Yang described Allan as “an admired colleague and deeply dedicated teacher who touched the lives of generations of students.”. Allan treasured his years at UCSB, instructing his students to take full advantage of...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Below-Market Housing Slated for State Street in Downtown Santa Barbara

For the last umpteen years, much of the big talk on rejuvenating downtown has focused on building housing on State Street. But given the astronomical cost of real estate, the even bigger question has been whether such housing could hope to be remotely affordable. Until Jason Yardi showed up on the scene last April and bought 821 State Street — former home of Sur La Table and before that Betty’s Fabrics — there’s been no good answer.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Charlotte “Leora” Colclasure Williford

Charlotte “Leora” Colclasure Williford passed peacefully at home in Goleta on November 29, 2022 weeks after celebrating her 91st birthday. Born October 18, 1931 in San Pedro, she was the third daughter born to Jeanne and Arlie Colclasure. Leora attended Downey High School (class of 1949) where that she met the love of her life, David Williford. They married in 1950 when they were just 19.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Going to the Chapel, Continued, at Santa Barbara’s King’s Chapel

One of the sublime traditions of Santa Barbara’s Christmas music calendar comes with the sound of many voices singing, sans instruments and in a magical setting. We are talking, of course, about the Quire of Voyces, the a cappella group led by founder Nathan Kreitzer, presenting the annual understated splendor of its Mysteries of Christmas program.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

60-Year-Old Cyclist Survives Nearly 80-Foot Plummet off Carpinteria Bluffs

Paramedics rescued a 60-year-old cyclist who plummeted 70-80 feet off the Carpinteria Bluffs north of Rincon Beach on Sunday, December 11, according to a statement from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District. The man, whose identity has not been released, was reportedly riding his bike along the trail near the railroad...
CARPINTERIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy