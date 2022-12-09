ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KXRM

Taffy’s: serving up sweets to the city of Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) —Taffy’s has been in the Pueblo community for over 40 years, serving signature sweets like chocolate covered cinnamon bears, flavored popcorn, and ice cream. “It’s been here for about 42 years now. My parents and my aunt and uncle bought it back in 1981 from the Corsentino family,” said Jeff Connors, whose family owns […]
PUEBLO, CO
springsmag.com

Must-See Christmas Lights in Colorado Springs 2022

‘Tis the season for twinkling lights and festive decorations, and you know what that means: It’s time to get out on your holiday light tours. From traditional holiday displays to modern interactive light shows, there are plenty of spots throughout the city and Pikes Peak region that will put you in the holiday spirit.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

We Are Pueblo: Legend Auto Care & Customs Pueblo

(SPONSORED) — Do you have a car enthusiast on your holiday list? Legend Auto Care provides auto repair, including annual car care memberships, plus they know about customizations and classic cars. In Pueblo, Krista Witiak visited the family-owned and operated business which is known to have the best automotive solutions in the area.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

We Are Pueblo: “Small town vibes, under big open skies”

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Small town vibes, under big open skies,” is how the Greater Pueblo Chamber describes the city in the midst of a revitalization. Pueblo’s city leaders have dreams of bringing the city back to its heyday with a bustling downtown and busy city center. But, even as the city works on renovating its […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

One of Pueblo’s hidden gems will take you sky-high!

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem. The Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum (PWAM) is a non-profit museum started in the mid-1970s by the then Pueblo City Manager Fred Weisbrod. Now, it is owned […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Public asked to help name underweight pup rescued in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking the public for help with naming a pup that was brought to them on Friday. The organization shared some background on the animal that only weighs about 17 pounds, which the humane society reports is about 13 pounds less than his ideal weight.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips

When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
KXRM

FOX21 News: We are Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — FOX21 News will get an exclusive look at the history of Pueblo and the people living and working in the city for the week of Monday, Dec. 12. Pueblo is a city in the midst of revitalization with dreams of a bustling downtown and city center reminiscent of its heyday. With small-town […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Cripple Creek Ice Festival returns for 2023 event!

(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — The Cripple Creek Ice Festival will be back on the streets for its 14th year in 2023 from Feb. 18 through Feb. 26. Ice sculptures will line Bennett Avenue along with vendors and activities for both weekends including President’s Day on Feb. 20. Since 2007, Cripple Creek’s Ice Festival has become […]
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
KKTV

Crews called to a house fire in Colorado Springs Monday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire Monday evening in Colorado Springs. Just after 5 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced there was a “working” structure fire in the 3100 block of North Arcadia Street. The neighborhood is east of North Nevada Avenue and just north of Fillmore.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

City to begin snow patrol response at 8 p.m. Monday

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — As the potential for snow and blizzard conditions ramps up for parts of El Paso County Monday, Dec. 12 into Tuesday, Dec. 13, the City of Colorado Springs said they will begin snow patrols at 8 p.m. Monday, with ice and snow equipment prepped and ready to respond. The City sent out […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Colorado College sends message about antiracism after incident at a hotel and separate incident involving Colorado Springs police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following two separate incidents in Colorado Springs, Colorado College shared a message with students about their “antiracism commitment.”. The first incident the college is addressing is tied to the arrest of a black man on Oct. 9 by Colorado Springs police. Click here for more on that story, including video of the arrest. A law firm described the arrest as a “beating.” A spokesperson for CSPD sent out a statement on the arrest stating an administrative review of the officers’ use of force was conducted by the chain of command and was found to be within policy.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Best Bakery

Craving a slice of cake? Want a croissant with that cup of coffee? Need to take home a pie for the family? Bakeries are here for that. For years, these humble establishments satisfy our desires for delightful desserts and even simple bread. Just about every American town and city has one, but which ones stand out from the rest?
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Camera Crews Seen Filming New Movie in Castle Rock, Colorado

Last week employees at a Colorado coffee shop got the exciting opportunity to act as extras in a new made-for-TV movie that's currently being filmed. Crews used CoFF33 in downtown Castle Rock for scenes in a new television movie titled "Just Jake." The film's production began a few days ago. On December 2, cameras seen were rolling inside the quaint coffee shop. The front sidewalk and fireplace were also used as a backdrop.
CASTLE ROCK, CO

