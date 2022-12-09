Read full article on original website
Taffy’s: serving up sweets to the city of Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) —Taffy’s has been in the Pueblo community for over 40 years, serving signature sweets like chocolate covered cinnamon bears, flavored popcorn, and ice cream. “It’s been here for about 42 years now. My parents and my aunt and uncle bought it back in 1981 from the Corsentino family,” said Jeff Connors, whose family owns […]
springsmag.com
Must-See Christmas Lights in Colorado Springs 2022
‘Tis the season for twinkling lights and festive decorations, and you know what that means: It’s time to get out on your holiday light tours. From traditional holiday displays to modern interactive light shows, there are plenty of spots throughout the city and Pikes Peak region that will put you in the holiday spirit.
FOX21News.com
We Are Pueblo: Legend Auto Care & Customs Pueblo
(SPONSORED) — Do you have a car enthusiast on your holiday list? Legend Auto Care provides auto repair, including annual car care memberships, plus they know about customizations and classic cars. In Pueblo, Krista Witiak visited the family-owned and operated business which is known to have the best automotive solutions in the area.
We Are Pueblo: “Small town vibes, under big open skies”
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Small town vibes, under big open skies,” is how the Greater Pueblo Chamber describes the city in the midst of a revitalization. Pueblo’s city leaders have dreams of bringing the city back to its heyday with a bustling downtown and busy city center. But, even as the city works on renovating its […]
One of Pueblo’s hidden gems will take you sky-high!
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem. The Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum (PWAM) is a non-profit museum started in the mid-1970s by the then Pueblo City Manager Fred Weisbrod. Now, it is owned […]
'Alice In Wonderland'-Themed Restaurant in Colorado Is Quite the Experience
The location has a surprisingly creepy history...
KKTV
Public asked to help name underweight pup rescued in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking the public for help with naming a pup that was brought to them on Friday. The organization shared some background on the animal that only weighs about 17 pounds, which the humane society reports is about 13 pounds less than his ideal weight.
KKTV
Help us hit our goal of raising $22,000 for The Salvation Army of El Paso County!
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CLICK HERE to donate. KKTV 11 News is hoping our viewers can help us raise $22,000 in one day for The Salvation Army of El Paso County, including a special donation from Perkins Motors!. The Salvation Army in El Paso County is funded locally, meaning...
Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips
When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
FOX21 News: We are Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — FOX21 News will get an exclusive look at the history of Pueblo and the people living and working in the city for the week of Monday, Dec. 12. Pueblo is a city in the midst of revitalization with dreams of a bustling downtown and city center reminiscent of its heyday. With small-town […]
Cripple Creek Ice Festival returns for 2023 event!
(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — The Cripple Creek Ice Festival will be back on the streets for its 14th year in 2023 from Feb. 18 through Feb. 26. Ice sculptures will line Bennett Avenue along with vendors and activities for both weekends including President’s Day on Feb. 20. Since 2007, Cripple Creek’s Ice Festival has become […]
KKTV
Crews called to a house fire in Colorado Springs Monday evening
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire Monday evening in Colorado Springs. Just after 5 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced there was a “working” structure fire in the 3100 block of North Arcadia Street. The neighborhood is east of North Nevada Avenue and just north of Fillmore.
This Colorado Tourist Attraction Is One of the Most Underrated in America
When you think of must-visit tourist attractions, images of the Great Wall of China or the Vatican come to mind. Out-of-towners also flock to Colorado, hoping to see elk in Rocky Mountain National Park or the view from the top of Pikes Peak. These destinations are spectacular, but everybody knows it — there's virtually no way to go without crowds.
City to begin snow patrol response at 8 p.m. Monday
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — As the potential for snow and blizzard conditions ramps up for parts of El Paso County Monday, Dec. 12 into Tuesday, Dec. 13, the City of Colorado Springs said they will begin snow patrols at 8 p.m. Monday, with ice and snow equipment prepped and ready to respond. The City sent out […]
KKTV
Colorado College sends message about antiracism after incident at a hotel and separate incident involving Colorado Springs police
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following two separate incidents in Colorado Springs, Colorado College shared a message with students about their “antiracism commitment.”. The first incident the college is addressing is tied to the arrest of a black man on Oct. 9 by Colorado Springs police. Click here for more on that story, including video of the arrest. A law firm described the arrest as a “beating.” A spokesperson for CSPD sent out a statement on the arrest stating an administrative review of the officers’ use of force was conducted by the chain of command and was found to be within policy.
milehighcre.com
Kaiser Permanente to Invest $100M to Build State-of-the-Art Medical Facilities in Colorado
To enhance service for its current members and to prepare for future growth, Kaiser Permanente recently announced it is investing $100 million to build new and upgraded state-of-the-art medical facilities in eight communities across Colorado’s Front Range. Two brand-new facilities will replace existing medical offices in leased spaces in...
KKTV
WATCH: Body camera video released of Colorado Springs police arrest this fall
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) WATCH: President Biden signs Respect for Marriage Act to protect gay & interracial couples nationwide. WARNING, GRAPHIC: Law office shares video of Colorado Springs police making an arrest. Updated: 8 hours ago. Video provided by the Law Offices of Harry M. Daniels LLC. Search...
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Best Bakery
Craving a slice of cake? Want a croissant with that cup of coffee? Need to take home a pie for the family? Bakeries are here for that. For years, these humble establishments satisfy our desires for delightful desserts and even simple bread. Just about every American town and city has one, but which ones stand out from the rest?
KKTV
Colorado Springs doctor planning on appealing near-million-dollar restitution
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs doctor ordered to pay nearly a million dollars for performing a non-consensual surgery is planning to appeal the decision. This comes from Keith Lapuyade, who is part of Dr. Tiffany Willard’s legal team. Willard was ordered to pay the money after judgement was passed on Friday.
Camera Crews Seen Filming New Movie in Castle Rock, Colorado
Last week employees at a Colorado coffee shop got the exciting opportunity to act as extras in a new made-for-TV movie that's currently being filmed. Crews used CoFF33 in downtown Castle Rock for scenes in a new television movie titled "Just Jake." The film's production began a few days ago. On December 2, cameras seen were rolling inside the quaint coffee shop. The front sidewalk and fireplace were also used as a backdrop.
