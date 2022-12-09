Affordable housing bill ‘will come back up this session,’ NC Senate majority leader says during panel

Read full article on original website
rhinotimes.com
Housing Shortage May Get Attention From State Legislature
Greensboro has a housing shortage that is going to get worse, not better, when the huge economic development projects now under construction start hiring. The Greensboro City Council is spending millions to try to ameliorate the “affordable housing” shortage but hasn’t shown the same interest in the overall housing shortage.
triad-city-beat.com
NC’s LGBTQ+ community struggles with more threats, violence as visibility grows
This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Dec. 8. Days before two Moore County power stations were shot in a targeted attack, plunging 45,000 people into a nearly a week of cold and darkness, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s National Terrorism Advisory System warned of a heightened danger of ideologically driven attacks against infrastructure.
North Carolina protestors call on Gov. Cooper to abolish state’s death penalty
QUEEN CITY NEWS — Protestors in Raleigh on Saturday called for an end to the death penalty in North Carolina. More than 100 people took to the streets demanding action from Gov. Roy Cooper. Organizers want an end to the death penalty and are asking the governor to commute the state’s 135 current death sentences. […]
'People are fed up': As NC Democrats reflect on election missteps, a party shake-up is underway
North Carolina Democrats were optimistic about their chances in the midterm elections. But following disappointing results, party insiders are dwelling on missed opportunities, and a party shake-up is underway. Meredith Cuomo, who had served as the North Carolina Democratic Party’s executive director since 2019, said Saturday in an email to...
Look Ahead Cumberland: Fayetteville City Council to hold hearings on funding for mixed-income housing and minority-owned businesses. City staff to announce initial plans for $97 million in bonds passed by voters.
The Fayetteville City Council will hold two public hearings Monday on funding for mixed-income housing and minority-owned businesses. City staff members will announce initial plans for how they plan to use $97 million in bonds passed by voters in November.
carolinajournal.com
Same job description, different rules in NC law enforcement
If you want to become a lawyer, you will first have to graduate with a four-year college degree, go to an accredited law school for three years and graduate, and then pass the bar exam. If you wanted to become a licensed medical doctor, you would have to get a four-year degree, then go to medical school forever (sarcasm), then residency, then… you get the picture. So, why can you make arrests as a sheriff’s deputy in North Carolina before completing the sheriff’s law enforcement training program?
themainewire.com
Feds Investigating String of Power Plant Sabotages
ABC News reported last week that federal law enforcement is investigating a series of deliberate attacks on the nation’s power grid following an act of sabotage in North Carolina that left more than ten thousand Duke Energy customers without power for several days. “According to multiple law enforcement sources,...
Meat printing facility coming to North Carolina
Lab grown meat coming to America.Photo by(Believer Meats) In 2019 a formal agreement was reached between the FDA and the USDA departments of America regarding the oversight of human food that is produced using animal cell technology that is “derived from cell-lines of USDA-amenable species.”
WITN
Rocky Mount appoints new city manager
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount City Council members voted unanimously Monday night to make Keith Rogers Jr. their new city manager. WITN is told that Rogers is currently the town manager of Dumfries, Virginia. He previously spent a decade working for the city of Richmond, Virginia. “I am...
publicradioeast.org
Duke Energy substation attacks will result in higher prices for customers
Duke Energy officials faced questions from state utility regulators in Raleigh Monday about the attack on two electrical substations in Moore County. Three Duke executives offered few new details and still aren't saying publicly what the attack might cost customers. About 45,000 customers lost power when someone shot up two...
countyenews.com
NC Power Grid Attack Fuels Fear In The Rural LGBTQ Community
North Carolina has been facing a power cut since last weekend. This electricity outage concerns two substations located near the place where a local drag show by the LGBTQ community was to be organized. Most of the people facing difficulty have speculated that this electricity shortage has been deliberately planned by the authorities to shut down the event’s organization.
cbs17
Raleigh CEO who spent $3 million business money on Hawaii vacation, Rolex pleads guilty to federal tax charge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh CEO accused of spending roughly $3 million in money from his investor-funded business on personal items including a Hawaiian vacation and a Rolex has pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return. The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday said Alton Perkins took...
wunc.org
Durham school board passes LGBTQ protection policy
The Durham Public School Board of Education has passed a policy designed to support LGBTQ students. The measures include more training for teachers and staff about how to prevent harassment and bullying, and gender identity affirming practices like addressing students by their preferred pronouns. Dozens of people spoke at the...
Stolen check: Someone swiped $1.4 million from Cumberland County and Fayetteville Tech
The Fayetteville Observer reports someone stole a $1.4 million check sent via U.S. mail from the Cumberland County government to Fayetteville Technical Community College. The thief intercepted the check in June, got JPMorgan Chase Bank to redeem it, and got away with the cash, according to county and college officials.
Can I legally shoot someone inside my home in North Carolina?
Is it legal to shoot someone to protect your home in North Carolina? The answer depends on the circumstances.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CVS and Walgreens to pay NC more than $1 billion in opioid settlement funding
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — CVS and Walgreens will pay a combined $10.7 billion for the pharmaceutical industry’s role in the opioid crisis, with more than $1 billion going to North Carolina. Attorney General Josh Stein announced on Monday that he has finalized agreements with the two pharmacies, to...
IUD TikTok videos portray painful experiences, health care distrust in Duke study
Of the videos analyzed, 37.8 percent had a negative tone, 19.4 percent had a positive tone, 27.6 percent mentioned a distrust of healthcare professionals and 24.4 percent contained moderately or highly inaccurate scientific claims.
Rats, mold and electrical hazards: Renter says home in Raleigh has had problems for nearly three years
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rats, mold and electrical hazards are just three of several violations that city inspectors found at a rental property in Raleigh. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. The only reason Wilson...
Duke Energy: More than 1,500 without power in Durham after crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke Energy's website reports more than 1,500 customers are without power in Durham after a vehicle damaged power equipment. The crash and outage were reported Sunday around 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., 1,549 customers were without power. The outage was in northwest Durham, impacting the American...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Durham, NC
Durham is a vibrant city in North Carolina that uses its rich history as a significant factor in its current development. Located in Durham County, in the east-central part of the Piedmont region, Durham is one of the best places in North Carolina. Also called the Bull City, Durham takes...
