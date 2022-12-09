ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Affordable housing bill ‘will come back up this session,’ NC Senate majority leader says during panel

By David Larson
carolinajournal.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rhinotimes.com

Housing Shortage May Get Attention From State Legislature

Greensboro has a housing shortage that is going to get worse, not better, when the huge economic development projects now under construction start hiring. The Greensboro City Council is spending millions to try to ameliorate the “affordable housing” shortage but hasn’t shown the same interest in the overall housing shortage.
GREENSBORO, NC
triad-city-beat.com

NC’s LGBTQ+ community struggles with more threats, violence as visibility grows

This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Dec. 8. Days before two Moore County power stations were shot in a targeted attack, plunging 45,000 people into a nearly a week of cold and darkness, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s National Terrorism Advisory System warned of a heightened danger of ideologically driven attacks against infrastructure.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Carolina Public Press

Look Ahead Cumberland: Fayetteville City Council to hold hearings on funding for mixed-income housing and minority-owned businesses. City staff to announce initial plans for $97 million in bonds passed by voters.

The Fayetteville City Council will hold two public hearings Monday on funding for mixed-income housing and minority-owned businesses. City staff members will announce initial plans for how they plan to use $97 million in bonds passed by voters in November.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Same job description, different rules in NC law enforcement

If you want to become a lawyer, you will first have to graduate with a four-year college degree, go to an accredited law school for three years and graduate, and then pass the bar exam. If you wanted to become a licensed medical doctor, you would have to get a four-year degree, then go to medical school forever (sarcasm), then residency, then… you get the picture. So, why can you make arrests as a sheriff’s deputy in North Carolina before completing the sheriff’s law enforcement training program?
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
themainewire.com

Feds Investigating String of Power Plant Sabotages

ABC News reported last week that federal law enforcement is investigating a series of deliberate attacks on the nation’s power grid following an act of sabotage in North Carolina that left more than ten thousand Duke Energy customers without power for several days. “According to multiple law enforcement sources,...
RIDGEWAY, NC
The Modern Times

Meat printing facility coming to North Carolina

Lab grown meat coming to America.Photo by(Believer Meats) In 2019 a formal agreement was reached between the FDA and the USDA departments of America regarding the oversight of human food that is produced using animal cell technology that is “derived from cell-lines of USDA-amenable species.”
WILSON, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount appoints new city manager

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount City Council members voted unanimously Monday night to make Keith Rogers Jr. their new city manager. WITN is told that Rogers is currently the town manager of Dumfries, Virginia. He previously spent a decade working for the city of Richmond, Virginia. “I am...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
publicradioeast.org

Duke Energy substation attacks will result in higher prices for customers

Duke Energy officials faced questions from state utility regulators in Raleigh Monday about the attack on two electrical substations in Moore County. Three Duke executives offered few new details and still aren't saying publicly what the attack might cost customers. About 45,000 customers lost power when someone shot up two...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
countyenews.com

NC Power Grid Attack Fuels Fear In The Rural LGBTQ Community

North Carolina has been facing a power cut since last weekend. This electricity outage concerns two substations located near the place where a local drag show by the LGBTQ community was to be organized. Most of the people facing difficulty have speculated that this electricity shortage has been deliberately planned by the authorities to shut down the event’s organization.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
wunc.org

Durham school board passes LGBTQ protection policy

The Durham Public School Board of Education has passed a policy designed to support LGBTQ students. The measures include more training for teachers and staff about how to prevent harassment and bullying, and gender identity affirming practices like addressing students by their preferred pronouns. Dozens of people spoke at the...
DURHAM, NC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Durham, NC

Durham is a vibrant city in North Carolina that uses its rich history as a significant factor in its current development. Located in Durham County, in the east-central part of the Piedmont region, Durham is one of the best places in North Carolina. Also called the Bull City, Durham takes...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy