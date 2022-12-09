ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie Coke Corporation no show in court; case moves to U.S. District Court

By SEAN LAFFERTY
 4 days ago

The legal drama surrounding Erie Coke takes an unusual step forward, the company officially a no show in court.

Erie Coke and a corporate officer were indicted in November 2022 by a federal grand jury for allegedly violating the Clean Air Act.

Erie Coke Corporation, corporate officer indicted by federal jury

However, at the arraignment this week for the corporation itself, no attorney appeared on behalf of Erie Coke.

For that reason, we’ve learned the judge entered a not guilty plea and the case will move to the U.S. District Court.

DEP begins investigation at former Erie Coke Inc. property

According to the Department of Justice, the indictment alleges that for more than four years, Erie Coke and the former plant superintendent tampered with measurements on heating systems which emitted pollutants into the air.

According to the Erie Times News, that superintendent — identified as Anthony Nearhoof of Pittsburgh — pleaded not guilty on Nov. 17.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

