If you find yourself in Foothills Mall in Fort Collins, you might come across some amusing statues from the well-respected Colorado Wildlife Council. Colorado’s Wildlife Council has created two experiential pieces to help highlight the wildlife in Colorado and bring attention to the positive impact that hunting and fishing have in the state! The statues are fun to look at and interactive, as the signs accompanying them feature QR codes that bring them to life!

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 15 DAYS AGO