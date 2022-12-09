Read full article on original website
Credit Union of Colorado Team Members Take Time Out to Serve Communities During its Annual Here to Help Day
Credit Union of Colorado recently held its annual Here to Help Day. More than 190 employees volunteered at 22 charitable, nonprofit organizations across the state. The credit union also contributed nearly $12,000 in cash and in-kind donations to support this year’s efforts. “Giving back to the communities where our...
Photo of the Week: Northern Colorado Ram
Guy Turenne submitted this photo of a Bighorn Ram in the Big Thompson River Canyon. The photo taken on November 11, is proof that “the Rams” dominate this part of the state! Nice shot Guy!. Each Week North Forty News features a photo submitted by one lucky reader....
Foothills Mall Has Two New ‘Wild’ Additions on Display in Support of the Colorado Wildlife Council
If you find yourself in Foothills Mall in Fort Collins, you might come across some amusing statues from the well-respected Colorado Wildlife Council. Colorado’s Wildlife Council has created two experiential pieces to help highlight the wildlife in Colorado and bring attention to the positive impact that hunting and fishing have in the state! The statues are fun to look at and interactive, as the signs accompanying them feature QR codes that bring them to life!
Saving Health Care Workers Money: Colorado Health Care Professionals Returning to Work Could Qualify for Incentives
Governor Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have announced a new $10 million fund that will save healthcare professionals across the state money when they re-enter the workforce. This $10 million dollar grant fund empowers healthcare providers to offer incentives, bonuses, or additional services to attract workers and assist in license renewal or maintenance. This new fund is part of the Polis-Primavera Administration’s Roadmap to Moving Forward.
Bennet, Boyle, Brown Introduce Legislation to Support Patients with Mental and Physical Health Comorbidities
Building on Colorado’s Experience, Legislation Promotes Innovative and Evidence-Based Collaboration Between Physical and Mental Health Providers. Recently, Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet introduced bicameral legislation along with U.S. Representatives Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) and Shontel Brown (D-Ohio) to support the holistic health of patients with both mental and physical health conditions. The Mental and Physical Health Care Comorbidities Act would authorize the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) to support innovative and evidence-based interventions at hospitals and in health systems that serve low-income patients to address the ways through which mental and physical health challenges interact and affect one another.
