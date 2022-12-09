Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lawrence Admits That ‘Every Day’ Since She’s Become A Mom She’s Felt ‘Guilty’
Being a new parent is one of the hardest things anyone can do! Jennifer Lawrence opened up about some of her worries while talking to Viola Davis for a brand new “Actors on Actors” discussion for Variety, released on Wednesday, December 7. Jennifer, 32, who had her first child in February, revealed that she often questions herself when spending time with her son Cy, 9 months. “Every day of being a mom, I feel awful. I feel guilty,” she said.
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Jennifer Lawrence Knows She Wasn’t the First Female Action Star: ‘That’s Not What I Meant to Say’
Jennifer Lawrence is walking back her controversial comments about women in action movies. The Oscar winner found herself in hot water this week when she claimed that “The Hunger Games” was the first action film with a female protagonist during a conversation with Viola Davis for Variety’s Actors on Actors series. “I remember when I was doing ‘Hunger Games,’ nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie,” Lawrence said. “Because it wouldn’t work, we were told. Girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead.” Lawrence made the comments...
Jennifer Lawrence And Viola Davis Opened Up About How Tough It Is To Be A Woman Action Star, But Some People Focused On A Comment Lawrence Made About “Hunger Games” Being The First Action Movie With A Woman Lead
Despite being two of the biggest stars in Hollywood, both Viola Davis and Jennifer Lawrence doubted they could lead an action film as women. The two Oscar-winning actors opened up about their shared doubts they’d ever get a chance to take on a starring role in the genre because of what their gender in a part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series. The magazine posted a video of their roughly 45-minute conversation on Wednesday, in which the pair bonded over the similarities in how they approach their work, the challenges of motherhood, and how Hollywood has at times tainted their love for acting.
Jennifer Lawrence Says She Refused to Diet for The Hunger Games, Encourages Body Positivity
The Causeway actress spoke about the expectation to lose weight for the role of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games during a chat with Viola Davis Jennifer Lawrence looked back on her time as the lead of the hit film The Hunger Games. During a chat with Viola Davis for Variety's Actors on Actors issue, the Causeway star said there was a "conversation" about how much weight she planned to lose for the 2012 action movie. Lawrence, 32, added that she was adamant about not dieting and talked...
Jennifer Lawrence Admits To Struggling After The Hunger Games. Here's What Fixed It
While MCU star Hailee Steinfeld almost played Katniss Everdeen in the "Hunger Games" film series, that role, of course, went instead to Jennifer Lawrence. By the time she debuted in "The Hunger Games," Lawrence was perhaps best known for her starring role in the gritty Ozark drama "Winter's Bone" — which is arguably the best movie in Lawrence's filmography — as well as her turn as a young Mystique in "X-Men: First Class." Since then, Lawrence has added leading parts in a number of marquee films by well-known directors to her resume, including Darren Aronofsky's controversial "Mother!" and Adam McKay's similarly divisive "Don't Look Up."
Jennifer Lawrence calls The Woman King the best movie of 2022
The Hunger Games star couldn't help but gush over the action-packed drama during an interview with its lead Viola Davis
Jennifer Lawrence clarifies female-led action movie remark after she was roasted: ‘It came out wrong’
She’s testifying in the court of JLaw. Following a firestorm of criticism, actress Jennifer Lawrence is clarifying false remarks she made earlier concerning woman-led action movies. The Oscar-winning actress issued the alleged correction Thursday while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter. “It was my blunder and it came out wrong,” Lawrence, 32, admitted in the interview regarding her alleged slip of the tongue. The controversy was initially sparked a day earlier after “American Hustle” star declared herself the first ever female action lead during an interview for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series with Viola Davis. “I remember when I was doing ‘Hunger Games,’ nobody had ever put...
Jennifer Lawrence Was Pressured To Lose Weight for 'The Hunger Games'
Even as beautiful as she is, Jennifer Lawrence was pressured to lose weight for her role as Katniss Everdeen for The Hunger Games. In an interview with Viola Davis for Variety‘s Actors on Actors, the actor revealed, “In The Hunger Games, it was an awesome responsibility. Those books were huge, and I knew that the audience was children. I remember the biggest conversation was, ‘How much weight are you going to lose?’”
Jennifer Lawrence explains how Hunger Games changed action movies
Variety’s annual Actors on Actors series is here, which sees Oscar hopefuls in conversation with one another. Jennifer Lawrence, who is promoting the Apple film Causeway, and Viola Davis, who is promoting the historical action movie The Woman King were paired with one another. This led Viola Davis to ask Lawrence about The Hunger Games.
'Outnumbered' KOs Jennifer Lawrence's claim she was the first female lead in action movie: 'Really sad'
Fox News' 'Outnumbered' panelists discuss Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence's interview with Variety and her statement that her role in "The Hunger Games" was the first female lead in an action movie on 'Outnumbered.'
Jennifer Lawrence sparks backlash by falsely claiming to be the first woman in the lead of an action movie
Jennifer Lawrence is sparking backlash after she falsely claimed to be the first woman in the lead of an action movie. Lawrence made the comments in a nearly 45-minute sit-down discussion, published by Variety, in which she and fellow actor and producer Viola Davis discussed acting, inequities within the industry and motherhood, among other topics.
Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Backlash From Comments About Female-Fronted Action Movies
Earlier this week, actor Jennifer Lawrence was discussing the initial hesitation from studios to develop The Hunger Games films, with executives claiming that audiences weren't interested in seeing female-fronted action films, with her specific phrasing of such remarks igniting a backlash on social media. Her comments were received so poorly that she felt she needed to speak out about the interview, noting that, while in conversation with Viola Davis, she misspoke and made a "blunder" as she was nervous talking to such an iconic performer. She also noted that, while she has previously made flubs that made the rounds in media, those previous remarks were more egregious and obvious miscommunications.
