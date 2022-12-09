ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

WATCH: Deshaun Watson throws first touchdown pass with Cleveland Browns

CINCINNATI — After seven quarters of play, the Browns' offense has finally found the end zone. Deshaun Watson completed his first touchdown pass as a member of the team during Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland's new starting quarterback hit David Njoku underneath in the third quarter, and the tight end subsequently took the ball and extended to the pylon for the score.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Brady, Bucs suffer heavy 35-7 loss against 49ers as Purdy shines

TAMPA, Fla. — Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in his first career start and San Francisco's vaunted defense spoiled Tom Brady's Bay Area homecoming with a 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Purdy outplaying the NFL's most accomplished quarterback ever...
TAMPA, FL
WKYC

Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah done for season with foot injury

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss the final four games of the season after sustaining a left foot injury late in Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Owusu-Koramoah was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. He's the fourth Browns linebacker lost for the season because of...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Browns name RT Jack Conklin as Ed Block Courage Award winner

CLEVELAND — After making a remarkable return from a devastating knee injury, the Cleveland Browns have named right tackle Jack Conklin their 2022 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. Named after the former head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts, each of the NFL's 32 teams selects one recipient of...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy