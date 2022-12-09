Read full article on original website
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan bemoans 'big-time mistakes' as Cleveland Browns lose penalty-filled game to Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — Well, Joe Burrow has finally beaten the Browns after he had gone 0-4 against them, or should I say — at least on this day — that the Browns beat the Browns, and there's evidence of that. The Browns were penalized nine times on the...
WKYC
WATCH: Deshaun Watson throws first touchdown pass with Cleveland Browns
CINCINNATI — After seven quarters of play, the Browns' offense has finally found the end zone. Deshaun Watson completed his first touchdown pass as a member of the team during Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland's new starting quarterback hit David Njoku underneath in the third quarter, and the tight end subsequently took the ball and extended to the pylon for the score.
WKYC
Fire Kevin Stefanski? Cleveland Browns head coach reacts to criticism following loss vs. Bengals
CLEVELAND — With a 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals dropping their record to 5-8, the Cleveland Browns have all but been eliminated from postseason contention. And as fans look for blame when it comes to what has been a largely disappointing 2022 campaign, it's head coach Kevin Stefanski who has found himself in their crosshairs.
WKYC
Brady, Bucs suffer heavy 35-7 loss against 49ers as Purdy shines
TAMPA, Fla. — Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in his first career start and San Francisco's vaunted defense spoiled Tom Brady's Bay Area homecoming with a 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Purdy outplaying the NFL's most accomplished quarterback ever...
WKYC
Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah done for season with foot injury
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss the final four games of the season after sustaining a left foot injury late in Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Owusu-Koramoah was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. He's the fourth Browns linebacker lost for the season because of...
WKYC
The Point After: Jim Donovan breaks down loss to Bengals with Jason Lloyd & Mary Kay Cabot
The Cleveland Browns playoff chances went up in flames after a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon. 3News' Jim Donovan breaks it down on The Point After.
WKYC
3 things to watch in the Cleveland Browns' final four games of the 2022 season
CLEVELAND — Following their 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns now have just a one percent chance of making the playoffs, according to Five Thirty-Eight. To quote former Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Mora: "Playoffs? Don't talk about playoffs. You kidding me? Playoffs?!" While...
WKYC
Cleveland Browns name RT Jack Conklin as Ed Block Courage Award winner
CLEVELAND — After making a remarkable return from a devastating knee injury, the Cleveland Browns have named right tackle Jack Conklin their 2022 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. Named after the former head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts, each of the NFL's 32 teams selects one recipient of...
