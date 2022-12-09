Read full article on original website
Women's Health
Amazon Outlet Is Having An UGG Sale Featuring Slippers, Boots, And More Up To 55% Off
Now that Thanksgiving has passed and winter is literally just around the corner, cozy season is in full effect. And as if there couldn't be more perfect timing, UGG, the brand known for many of its fluffy and comfy shoes, is having a sale on Amazon's Outlet. The Amazon Outlet...
The 2022 Beauty Inc Awards: Buzzy Collab, Sustainability, Purposeful Initiative
Sustainability in Beauty Award: Coty Inc. Coty chief executive officer Sue Y. Nabi has said that her goal is for the company to become a leader in sustainability, using science to deliver transformative change. In a year in which green science was all the rage, the company took a meaningful step toward that goal, partnering with LanzaTech to more sustainably source ethanol, its most purchased ingredient for fragrance production. The deal enables the company to manufacture scents with “sustainable ethanol,” which will come from the carbon-capture technology LanzaTech pioneered. It sources ethanol from a series of materials, including sugar beet and...
Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items
As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.
Macy’s Fitting Approach to Bras
Macy’s is trying out new technology geared to make the right match between body and bra. Acknowledging that buying bras that fit properly can be frustrating for shoppers, Macy’s, in 10 of its larger volume department stores, has launched Fit:Match, a bra-fitting solution where associates use their iPhones, equipped with Lidar body mapping technology, to scan shoppers in the privacy of fitting rooms, and within seconds can access information suggesting bra styles, sizes and brands presumed to be best based on their body shape.
Moda Operandi to Launch Exclusive Capsule With Gabriela Hearst
Moda Operandi is ready to launch its first exclusive capsule with Gabriela Hearst on Saturday. The offering is a 14-piece ready-to-wear and footwear capsule that spotlights a stripped-down sophistication meant to be effortless and easy to mix and match. More from WWDInside Moda Operandi's One Night Only Party at Club ModaBackstage at Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023 April Hennig, chief merchandising officer of Moda Operandi, said the hero style is the Danesha dress, an ivory crepe off-the-shoulder midi with dramatic red and black fringe trim. “We also love the Jannell top, a black long-sleeved crepe top with...
ETOnline.com
Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Holiday Sale: Best-Selling Handbag Under $60 Today Only
Kate Spade sales really are the gifts that keep giving. And during the Kate Spade Surprise Holiday Sale, shoppers can take up to 80% off best-selling presents ahead of the holidays — including handbags, wallets, totes, jewelry, keychains and accessories, clothing, shoes and so much more. Today only, the brand is offering special deals on the Emmie Flap crossbody, plus matching jewelry and handbag sets.
nationaltoday.com
The Best Black Tights for 2022
Black tights have remained a staple fashion item that can be worn in both official and formal settings. Nylon tights, the most popular type for so many decades, were a complete success in the ‘40s with its legacy remaining to this day! Today, tights aren’t made only to simulate silk on skin tons; they come in different colors to suit different styles.
