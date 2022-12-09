Maxwell Frost Was Denied a DC Apartment Because of Bad Credit. What Can Renters Do to Improve Their Odds?

Congressman-elect Maxwell Frost, the first Gen Z member of Congress, is shining a light on how difficult it is to find housing by sharing his own struggles with renting a place in D.C. “Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I’d be fine. Got denied, lost the apartment, and the application fee,” he tweeted. The 25-year-old progressive Democrat was elected to serve as the representative for Florida’s 10th Congressional District in the 2022 midterms, breaking barriers as not only the first member of Gen Z, but the first Afro-Cuban to serve in Congress. As for his bad credit, he says that’s a result of that very campaign he ran. “I ran up a lot of debt running for Congress for a year and a half. Didn’t make enough money from Uber itself to pay for my living,” he said. “This ain’t meant for people who don’t already have money.”Read it at Twitter

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO