Maxwell Frost Was Denied a DC Apartment Because of Bad Credit. What Can Renters Do to Improve Their Odds?

First Gen Z Congressman Says ‘Bad’ Credit Killed His D.C. Rental App
Congressman-elect Maxwell Frost, the first Gen Z member of Congress, is shining a light on how difficult it is to find housing by sharing his own struggles with renting a place in D.C. “Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I’d be fine. Got denied, lost the apartment, and the application fee,” he tweeted. The 25-year-old progressive Democrat was elected to serve as the representative for Florida’s 10th Congressional District in the 2022 midterms, breaking barriers as not only the first member of Gen Z, but the first Afro-Cuban to serve in Congress. As for his bad credit, he says that’s a result of that very campaign he ran. “I ran up a lot of debt running for Congress for a year and a half. Didn’t make enough money from Uber itself to pay for my living,” he said. “This ain’t meant for people who don’t already have money.”Read it at Twitter
TMZ.com
First Gen Z Congressmember Denied D.C. Apartment Due to Bad Credit
12:35 PM PT -- Rep.-elect Maxwell Alejandro Frost is doubling down on the fact that he feels "the system" isn't created for folks who don't already have a ton of cash. We talked to him on "TMZ Live" after getting denied for his place in D.C. ... and he says he's left with no choice but to couch surf or look at options on Airbnb.
