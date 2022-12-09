ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maxwell Frost Was Denied a DC Apartment Because of Bad Credit. What Can Renters Do to Improve Their Odds?

By Mimi Montgomery
Washingtonian.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

First Gen Z Congressman Says ‘Bad’ Credit Killed His D.C. Rental App

Congressman-elect Maxwell Frost, the first Gen Z member of Congress, is shining a light on how difficult it is to find housing by sharing his own struggles with renting a place in D.C. “Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I’d be fine. Got denied, lost the apartment, and the application fee,” he tweeted. The 25-year-old progressive Democrat was elected to serve as the representative for Florida’s 10th Congressional District in the 2022 midterms, breaking barriers as not only the first member of Gen Z, but the first Afro-Cuban to serve in Congress. As for his bad credit, he says that’s a result of that very campaign he ran. “I ran up a lot of debt running for Congress for a year and a half. Didn’t make enough money from Uber itself to pay for my living,” he said. “This ain’t meant for people who don’t already have money.”Read it at Twitter
FLORIDA STATE
TMZ.com

First Gen Z Congressmember Denied D.C. Apartment Due to Bad Credit

12:35 PM PT -- Rep.-elect Maxwell Alejandro Frost is doubling down on the fact that he feels "the system" isn't created for folks who don't already have a ton of cash. We talked to him on "TMZ Live" after getting denied for his place in D.C. ... and he says he's left with no choice but to couch surf or look at options on Airbnb.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
New Jersey 101.5

People moving out of New York are choosing other state over Florida

If you're thinking of moving out of New York, you might not want to make Florida your first choice. After the recent election, I've heard lots of people threatening to move out of the state. While New York isn't perfect, I don't think I've been to any other state that I'd rather live in than the Empire State. It may not be the cheapest state to live in but as the saying goes "you get what you pay for."
FLORIDA STATE
CNBC

The best car insurance companies based on cost, coverage and service

Car insurance is a necessary expense for most Americans, since driving without it is illegal and public transportation options are limited outside of major U.S. cities. Insuring a vehicle can be costly, especially if you're a new driver or insuring a luxury car, but it can save you tens of thousands of dollars in case of damage or theft.
HAWAII STATE
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis’ Death Squad Is Pushing Vaccine Bullshit to Win Over GOP

On the heels of a major study announcing that vaccines helped save millions of lives during the pandemic, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis instead chooses to double down on vaccine skepticism to prop himself up as the new MAGA leader.In the least shocking news of the year, a major study from the Commonwealth Fund and Yale School of Public Health revealed on Tuesday that Covid-19 vaccines work. They, you know, save lives. Specifically, the vaccines have saved more than 3.2 million lives and kept more than 18.5 million people out of the hospital in the US, a country that still has...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy