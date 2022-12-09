Read full article on original website
Related
Rape, robbery, DWI, murder: 223 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Oct. 26 and Dec. 11, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 17 to 75.
Armed robbery in Town of Clay driveway
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An armed robbery occurred in the driveway of a Town of Clay home on Tuesday evening, December 13, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies tell NewsChannel 9 that the suspect approached the victim as he was getting out of his vehicle in the 1200 block of Allen Road. A handgun […]
Man robbed at gunpoint in driveway of Clay home
Clay, N.Y. -- A 55-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in the driveway of his home in Clay Tuesday afternoon, deputies said. Around 3:30 p.m., police received reports of a robbery at 1212 Allen Road in Clay, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Utica man killed in head-on car crash
Schuyler, N.Y. -- A 32-year-old man was killed after crashing his sedan head-on into another vehicle in Herkimer County Tuesday evening. Around 6:51 p.m., Viktor Lunhu, of Utica was driving west in a 2013 Honda Accord on State Route 5 in the town of Schuyler when he crossed into the eastbound lane, according to a news release from State Police.
55-year-old man drowns in Oneida County after going for ATV ride, troopers say
Forestport, N.Y. — A 55-year-old man drowned in an Oneida County creek after an ATV accident, troopers said. Michael R. Ingersoll left his home around 7:30 p.m. Thursday and did not return home, according to a news release from the state police. Ingersoll’s ATV was located overturned on a...
Woman Found in Road Who Later Died Investigated as Homicide
Oneida County's District Attorney says the case of a woman who died after being found lying severely injured on a Chadwicks street, is being investigated as a homicide. "I'm not saying it's a homicide," said DA Scott McNamara. "But it's being investigated as a homicide. What that means is we're treating it as we don't know what caused her death and we're looking into it," he told WIBX's First News with Keeler. McNamara added that there were some "unique things that happened during and then after she was found in the road, that make us look into this case."
localsyr.com
Suspect CAUGHT: On the Lookout: Gary Wood Jr.
SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 42-year-old, Gary Wood Jr. Wood, whose last known address is on 216 Mary Street in Syracuse, has an active arrest warrant for not notifying the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Sex Offender Registry within 10 days of any change of address, providing a photograph every 3 years, and completing an annual verification form.
3 hospitalized in Syracuse after head-on crash in Central NY, troopers say
Brutus, N.Y. — Three people were hospitalized Sunday after two vehicles crashed head-on in Brutus, Cayuga County, troopers said. Logan Rodgers, 20, of Weedsport, was driving west on Route 31 near West Brutus Street when he crossed over into the eastbound lane and hit another vehicle, according to a state police news release.
Lee Center man arrested for possessing 73 bags of fentanyl
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 23-year-old Joshua Gillett of Lee Center was arrested for possessing 73 bags of fentanyl and more than 66 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Oneida City Police Department. On Wednesday, December 7 around 8:42 p.m. the Oneida City Police conducted a traffic stop of a car on North Main Street for […]
cnyhomepage.com
Lee Center man charged with multiple drug-related felonies
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department reports that a man from Lee Center has been arrested after allegedly being found with a firearm and over 66 grams of meth during a traffic stop in Oneida on December 7th. Around 8:42 on Wednesday, officers pulled over a...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lee Center resident accused of felony DWI in Oneida County, Troopers say
LEE- A resident from Oneida County is accused of felony intoxicated driving, authorities say. Perry D. Light, 27, of Lee Center, NY was arrested late afternoon Thursday by the New York State Police (Lee). Light is officially charged with one felony count of DWI (previous conviction within ten-years), along with one count each of using a vehicle (w/o interlock device) and suspended registration.
Police chief warns residents of sweatshirt scam
On Dec. 12, Village of Cazenovia Chief of Police Michael Hayes warned residents that if they receive text messages saying that the Cazenovia Police Department is selling sweatshirts, it is a scam. Hayes said he has a single provider for police department sweatshirts, and they can only be ordered through...
Medical provider criticized in inmate’s suicide to end work for Onondaga County
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The company faulted by state regulators for providing poor medical care to an Onondaga County jail inmate who died by suicide did not submit a bid to renew its contract and will be replaced by another provider at the end of this month. NaphCare, an Alabama company,...
Oswego Police Department Arrest Summary Report ARRESTS 12-1-2022
12:13:32 12/01/22 / PL220.03 AM7 (3861) /CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH 12:13:32 12/01/22 / PL265.37 AMO (8245) / UNLAWFUL POSS AMMO FEED DEVICE. 12:13:32 12/01/22 / PL265.03.03 CF2 (7590) / CPW-2ND: LOADED FIREARM. On 12/01/2022 at approximately 12:21 PM, Jace E. Eastman was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance...
Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down road in Skaneateles for over 5 hours
Update 11:36 a.m.; East lake road reopened around five and a half hours after a tractor-trailer rolled over Tuesday morning. Skaneateles, N.Y. -- A rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down a road in Skaneateles for five hours, State Police said. Around 5:45 a.m., a crash was reported on...
Officer attacked and choked by inmate at Auburn Correctional Facility, sent to hospital
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An officer was sent to the hospital after being attacked by an inmate at the Auburn Correctional Facility, according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA). On Saturday, November 26, an officer was escorting an inmate to the Mess Hall inside the maximum security facility. While […]
Liverpool arrests on the rise
LIVERPOOL — For the past two decades, Liverpool Police would normally make about two dozen arrests each month. But in September and October this year that number dramatically increased. Officers made 78 arrests in September, and in October they made 105 arrests, more than four times as many as...
3 teens lured Syracuse man into fatal drug robbery, told others what they’d done, police say
Syracuse, NY -- Three 17-year-olds charged in the October murder of Isaiah Hudson tried to rob him at gunpoint before shooting him in the head, Syracuse police wrote in court papers released Friday. Carlito Walls and Geremiah Burrell were charged in November, while the third suspect, Termaine Davis, was arrested...
Three teenagers charged in Syracuse man’s murder, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 25-year-old Syracuse man in October, police said Thursday. Isaiah Hudson was shot in the head while driving a Jeep the night of Oct. 2 on Carbon Street, police said. He tried to drive away after he was shot but instead crashed into a house at 211 Carbon St., they said.
New laws in an Onondaga County town aim to limit tobacco and vaping shops
Salina, N.Y. – Salina officials have approved new laws that aim to crack down on the increasing number of tobacco shops opening up in the northern Onondaga County town. Salina appears to be the first municipality in Onondaga County to pass laws to discourage high concentrations of tobacco and vape shops in an area.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0