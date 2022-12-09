The 16-year-old girl killed when the sports car she was riding in slammed into a retaining wall in Menifee, injuring four other people in the vehicle, was identified Monday. Clarissa Lewis of Menifee was fatally injured about 6:20 p.m. Sunday on Old Newport Road, just east of Bristol Gate Lane, according to the Menifee Police Department.

MENIFEE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO