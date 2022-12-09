Read full article on original website
Palm Springs Man Charged With Fatal Shooting in DHS
A Palm Springs resident accused of fatally shooting a man in Desert Hot Springs late last month was charged Tuesday with murder. Richard Douglas Taylor Jr., 31, is set to be arraigned Wednesday morning at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on the felony count, which includes a sentence-enhancing allegation of discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury, according to court records.
Motorist Killed in Crash near Perris Identified
A motorist killed in a crash on a hillside south of Perris was identified Monday as a 20-year-old Bellflower man. Antonio Guzman III was fatally injured about 5:25 p.m. Saturday in the area of Foothill and Orange avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that Guzman was...
Girl Fatally Injured in Menifee Crash Identified
The 16-year-old girl killed when the sports car she was riding in slammed into a retaining wall in Menifee, injuring four other people in the vehicle, was identified Monday. Clarissa Lewis of Menifee was fatally injured about 6:20 p.m. Sunday on Old Newport Road, just east of Bristol Gate Lane, according to the Menifee Police Department.
One Dead, Four Injured in Menifee Crash
A person died Sunday evening when a vehicle hit a wall in Menifee. The crash was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 29500 block of Old Newport Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said. Of the four injured,...
Pechanga Powwow Returns, Celebrating Tribes Nationwide, in January
Members of Indian tribes from throughout the nation will descend on Temecula Jan. 6-8 to celebrate Native American culture during the Pechanga Powwow, which is returning after a eight-year hiatus. The Pechanga Band of Luiseno Indians began hosting powwows in 1995, drawing upwards of 75,000 visitors to the free events...
Man Accused of Inappropriate Relationship With Girl, 15, to Stand Trial
A Coachella man accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage student over a social media app while employed as a substitute teaching assistant must stand trial on a felony and misdemeanor charge, a judge ruled Tuesday. Edward Noel Alvarado-Valadez, 28, was charged with one felony count of sending...
