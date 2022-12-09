Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Prison official didn't show for George Floyd ex-officer sentencing, forcing court delay
A former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s back during his arrest in May 2020 is set to be sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Friday afternoon after scheduling confusion caused the Bureau of Prisons to miss the initial sentencing and resulted in an hourslong delay.
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court tosses conviction, 32-year sentence after trial judge violated speedy trial right
Colorado's second-highest court has overturned a man's convictions for attempted murder and other offenses, and permanently barred prosecutors from retrying him because a Denver judge violated his right to a speedy trial. The U.S. and Colorado constitutions guarantee criminal defendants the right to a speedy trial, which Colorado law mandates...
The teen who was refused the chance to be with her dad as he was executed says the ‘justice system failed me’
Khorry Ramey entered the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri, on Tuesday morning to visit her father, Kevin Johnson, for a final time. The prison guards would not allow them to embrace, but the 19-year-old was permitted to bring her 2-month-old son, Kaius. Ramey said Johnson wept. "We had a...
Oklahoma continues death row killing series by executing inmate on his birthday despite attorneys claims that he was mentally ill
Oklahoma executed Richard Fairchild on Thursday, the seventh inmate Oklahoma has executed since October 2021.
Texas high school coach charged with indecency, improper relations with a student.
The students are 15 years old.
Judge to arraign ex-DA charged in Arbery killing’s aftermath
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia prosecutor charged more than a year ago with hindering the police investigation into the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery has been ordered to appear before a judge next month for her first court appearance. Superior Court Judge John R. Turner on Tuesday...
Racist Texas Bartender Found Guilty of Assault After Beating Black Woman
Former Texas bartender Austin Shuffield was found guilty by a jury one count of obstruction and another count of assault for beating L'Daijohnique Lee in a parking lot in March 2019, but not guilty of another charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident, in which Shuffield levied racial slurs against Lee while savagely beating her for blocking his car, attracted national attention and mass protests after police initially only charged Lee for breaking a rear window on the bartender’s truck. In a cellphone video captured by a nearby witness, Shuffield can be seen wielding a gun at his side during the altercation, though it wasn’t enough to sway the jury. As a part of a plea deal, Shuffield received a 120-day jail term for assault, a five-year prison sentence for obstruction, and probation for two years.Read it at CBS News
More information on Texas capital murder suspect; believed to be in Ouachita Parish
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Officials have released more information about Infant Johnson who is wanted for Capital Murder by the Dallas Police Department. According to the Dallas Morning News, on June 29, 2022, Dallas Police were dispatched to the Northridge Court Apartments after a wellness check […]
Texas Woman Stabs Boyfriend On Thanksgiving For “Not Helping Her With The Bills”
A Texas woman is out on bond after police say she repeatedly stabbed her boyfriend on Thanksgiving after accusing him of “not helping her with the bills,” according to court records. Cassandra Gutierrez, 30, was released on bond last Thursday after being charged with aggravated
The 7 women on death row in Texas
Only two women have been executed in Texas since 1863 — 7 more now await death.Photo byMaven Shark Media. Seven women are currently on death row in Texas. Three of them have been there for more than ten years. They still have appeals pending, but their avenues of appeal are closing one by one.
Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendant charged with murder after woman killed in suicide attempt
CHICAGO — Shane Jason Woods pleaded guilty earlier this year to scuffling with a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, mob attack at the U.S. Capitol and faced federal prison time when his case was set for sentencing in January. He never intended to see that court date,...
Texas-born drug lord ‘La Barbie’ no longer in U.S. custody, his whereabouts unknown
According to his sentencing documents, Valdez's release date was set for July 27, 2057. But inexplicably, he is no longer being held and is listed as 'NOT IN BOP CUSTODY' in the Bureau of Prisons database.
Texas woman pleads guilty to role in Vanessa Guillen's death
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The only suspect arrested in connection with the killing of Vanessa Guillén at a Texas military base in 2020 pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that included helping dispose of the soldier's body near Fort Hood.Cecily Aguilar, 24, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Waco, Texas, to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of making a false statement, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. A sentencing date has not yet been set, but Aguilar faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.According to federal and state...
toofab.com
Texas Attorney Found Dead After Allegedly Pulling Gun on Girlfriend In Shocking Bar Video
He was arrested and released earlier this week. A Texas man who made headlines after video showing him allegedly pulling a gun on his girlfriend during her shift at an Austin bar has died. Gavin Rush, a 41-year-old attorney, was found dead Wednesday around 4:25 pm, the Austin Police Department...
2 of Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Have Been Captured Recently
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these remaining wanted fugitives are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
Texas man busted hauling $13M in cocaine through Indiana in record seizure, authorities say
Mauro Alonzo-Vargas, 50 was arrested after investigators in Marion County, Indiana, discovered 130 kilos of suspected cocaine inside a semi-truck he was driving.
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court reverses judge who ordered entire DA's office off of murder case
By a 6-1 decision on Monday, the Colorado Supreme Court reversed a Gunnison County judge who took the extraordinary step of barring the entire district attorney's office from prosecuting a murder case. Chief Judge J. Steven Patrick in June granted the request of defendant Jorge Solis to remove the Seventh...
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identified
WEST HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The woman who was the victim of a murder-suicide in the parking lot of Texas Children's West Hospital has been identified by family members.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Executes Man for Killing Ex-Girlfriend and Her 7-Year-Old Son
A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in...
FedEx driver in Texas told investigators he strangled 7-year-old Athena Strand in his van, warrant shows
Athena Strand's mother Maitlyn Gandy said the driver was delivering a package containing the girl's Christmas package when he abducted and killed her.
Comments / 0