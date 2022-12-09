ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

TheDailyBeast

Racist Texas Bartender Found Guilty of Assault After Beating Black Woman

Former Texas bartender Austin Shuffield was found guilty by a jury one count of obstruction and another count of assault for beating L'Daijohnique Lee in a parking lot in March 2019, but not guilty of another charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident, in which Shuffield levied racial slurs against Lee while savagely beating her for blocking his car, attracted national attention and mass protests after police initially only charged Lee for breaking a rear window on the bartender’s truck. In a cellphone video captured by a nearby witness, Shuffield can be seen wielding a gun at his side during the altercation, though it wasn’t enough to sway the jury. As a part of a plea deal, Shuffield received a 120-day jail term for assault, a five-year prison sentence for obstruction, and probation for two years.Read it at CBS News
TEXAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

More information on Texas capital murder suspect; believed to be in Ouachita Parish

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Officials have released more information about Infant Johnson who is wanted for Capital Murder by the Dallas Police Department. According to the Dallas Morning News, on June 29, 2022, Dallas Police were dispatched to the Northridge Court Apartments after a wellness check […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Mark Randall Havens

The 7 women on death row in Texas

Only two women have been executed in Texas since 1863 — 7 more now await death.Photo byMaven Shark Media. Seven women are currently on death row in Texas. Three of them have been there for more than ten years. They still have appeals pending, but their avenues of appeal are closing one by one.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas woman pleads guilty to role in Vanessa Guillen's death

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The only suspect arrested in connection with the killing of Vanessa Guillén at a Texas military base in 2020 pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that included helping dispose of the soldier's body near Fort Hood.Cecily Aguilar, 24, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Waco, Texas, to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of making a false statement, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. A sentencing date has not yet been set, but Aguilar faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.According to federal and state...
WACO, TX
101.5 KNUE

2 of Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Have Been Captured Recently

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these remaining wanted fugitives are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Executes Man for Killing Ex-Girlfriend and Her 7-Year-Old Son

A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in...
FORT WORTH, TX

