Los Angeles, CA

Man Accused of Inappropriate Relationship With Girl, 15, to Stand Trial

A Coachella man accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage student over a social media app while employed as a substitute teaching assistant must stand trial on a felony and misdemeanor charge, a judge ruled Tuesday. Edward Noel Alvarado-Valadez, 28, was charged with one felony count of sending...
COACHELLA, CA
LASD Sergeant Charged with Firing Gun in Negligent Manner

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sergeant was charged Tuesday with unlawfully firing his handgun at his home last year, prosecutors announced. Sgt. Joel Nebel faces one felony count of discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 7. According to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Beverly Hills Man and Son Face Sentencing in COVID Loan Fraud Scheme

A Beverly Hills man and one of his sons face sentencing Monday for defrauding COVID-relief programs. Ramiro Da Rosa Mendes, 61, pleaded guilty in September to one count of wire fraud, admitting to fraudulently seeking more than $6.7 million in COVID-related small business loans for more than half a dozen fake companies.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Felon Pleads Guilty in Garden Grove Hammer Attack

A 36-year-old felon pleaded guilty Monday to attacking another man with a hammer in a Garden Grove bar, leaving the victim battling for his life. Jesse Bizarro attacked the 40-year-old resident of Garden Grove about 8:45 p.m. Sept. 20 at the bar in the 13000 block of Garden Grove Boulevard, near the Garden Grove (22) Freeway, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after the attack, police said.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Man Gets 15 Years to Life in Fatal Mission Viejo Crash

A 28-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years to life in prison for a speeding death that killed a driver in Mission Viejo. Afiff Kevin Doaifi was convicted Nov. 14 of second-degree murder in the March 25, 2017, death of 33-year-old Judith Noval. Noval’s father, Joseph Noval, told Orange...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
Man Arrested in Sun Valley Homicide

A man was in custody Monday for allegedly killing a person in Sun Valley over the weekend. Officers went to the 8500 block of Sunland Boulevard about 1 a.m. Saturday on a call of shots fired at an underground parking area of an apartment complex, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sheriff Seeks Help to Catch Killer

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed killed a man Tuesday in the Lancaster area. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene.
LANCASTER, CA
Man Fatally Shot in Lancaster Identified

A 32-year-old man who was found shot to death in the Lancaster area was identified Wednesday. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Jesus Vega was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s...
LANCASTER, CA
Suspect in Custody Following LAPD Chase, Crash

A man in a stolen vehicle being chased by Los Angeles police crashed in the Vermont Square area Tuesday and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. The chase began shortly after 1 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Paramedics were sent to the 400...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man Stabbed at Burbank Apartment Building

A man was stabbed multiple times at a Burbank apartment complex early Monday and hospitalized in serious condition, and while police found a woman carrying a blood-soaked knife a few blocks away, no arrests were immediately made. Burbank police said officers received a call around 1:40 a.m. Monday from a...
BURBANK, CA
LAPD Seeks Public’s Help on Hit-and-Run Fatality

Authorities Monday sought the public’s help in locating the person responsible for the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian who died three days after being struck. The Los Angeles Police Department said the hit and run happened on Dec. 2 around 3:05 a.m. on Vermont Avenue, north of Venice Boulevard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Police Seek Additional Victims Of Armed Robberies

The Long Beach Police Department Monday sought the public’s help to locate additional victims of a series of armed robberies. Officers were dispatched to armed robberies throughout the city between Nov. 16-Dec. 2 which occurred during various times throughout the day. During those robberies, a man brandished, simulated or struck the victim with a gun, taking cash and/or miscellaneous store merchandise, police said.
LONG BEACH, CA
Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside

An inmate at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside died Monday, and an investigation was underway. Deputies went to the man’s cell about 1:55 a.m. on a report of “an unresponsive male inmate,” according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. “Custody staff...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Authorities ID Man Found Shot to Death in Littlerock Motel Room

Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was found shot to death in a motel in the Littlerock area over the weekend. Deputies were sent to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway about noon Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Christopher Flores, 26, died at the scene,...
LITTLEROCK, CA

