KATU.com
Walgreens, CVS to pay $10.7 billion for enabling opioid crisis
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has announced a national financial settlement with CVS and Walgreens for the pharmacies’ conduct in fueling the devastating opioid epidemic. Walgreens operates the second-largest pharmacy store chain in the United States, behind CVS. Under the agreements, CVS will pay $5...
ABCNL: The increasing dangers of illegal marijuana in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — In 2015, Oregon legalized marijuana for recreational use. Now, law enforcement agencies are now sounding alarms. Officials say legalization has not stopped cartels from making money from marijuana or stopping them from exploiting those growing the plant. Mireya Villarreal and an ABC News crew came to...
Bridges Oregon to offer new communication program for DeafBlind Oregonians
PORTLAND, Ore. — The nonprofit foundation Bridges Oregon is launching a new program for DeafBlind Oregonians focused on making and receiving communicative video calls. Bridges Oregon describes itself on its website as a "culturally specific and responsive nonprofit organization [that provides] advocacy and accompaniment services to individuals who are Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing (HOH) victims and survivors in their heritage languages."
Harney County Judge continues pause on portions of Oregon Measure 114
A Harney County judge has extended a pause on the permit-to-purchase portions of Oregon's Measure 114, while postponing a decision on magazine capacity limits until the end of the week. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio ordered the voter-approved gun control measure paused through a temporary restraining order on December 5....
Oregon judge set to hear arguments on extending Measure 114 pause
SALEM, Ore. — On Tuesday morning a Harney County judge will hear arguments for and against continuing a pause on Measure 114. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio ordered the voter-approved gun control measure paused through a temporary restraining order after a hearing on Dec 5. He heard the case...
Q&A with Jim Moore: The political implications of Measure 114
PORTLAND, Ore. — A state judge in Harney County kept parts of Oregon’s new voter-approved gun control law on hold in a ruling Tuesday. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio extended a pause on the permit-to-purchase portions of Measure 114, saying he wants the state to be ready to handle that part of the law before he lets it take effect.
St. Helens Walmart thieves steal three carts full of merchandise, police seeking IDs
ST. HELENS, Ore. — Police in St. Helens are currently asking for the public's assistance in identifying four suspects who stole a large quantity of merchandise from a Walmart on Monday. Officers responded to the St. Helens Walmart at 2295 Gable Road at around 10:55 p.m. on the report...
YVYV: Chris Skinner, President OACP and Eugene's Chief of Police
One of the big stories this past week in Oregon: Measure 114 - the state's new controversial gun control law. It passed by a slim margin, in last month's election and it was 'supposed' to go into effect three days ago. The new law requires firearm buyers to:. Get a...
'Donuts & Drag' event set to benefit Pennsylvania city candidate's campaign said to be 'family friendly'
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (TND) — A "family-friendly" drag event is being held to support a candidate looking to be the "fiscal watchdog" of one Pennsylvania city. Rachael Heisler currently serves as Deputy Controller for the City of Pittsburgh. She announced her candidacy for City Controller last week, as her current boss will step down to seek a role in county governance.
Elliott State Forest no longer funds Oregon Schools; Land Board creates 'research forest'
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Elliott State Forest will no longer be a source of income for the Common School Fund. The State Land Board took what officials are calling a historic step today, December 13, in the creation of the Elliott State Research Forest. The board also appointed the first board of directors for the new public agency, which will be established in 2024. It will oversee the research forest in collaboration with Oregon State University.
Gov. Brown commutes sentences for all 17 on Oregon's death row to life in prison
Gov. Kate Brown, in her final weeks in office, commuted the sentences of all 17 people on Oregon’s death row to now serve life in prison without the possibility of parole. Brown’s office said the governor used her executive clemency powers to commute the sentences of the 17 people under a death sentence in Oregon.
Salmon Creek mother critically injured in murder-suicide expected to survive
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A woman is expected to survive, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said, after she and her infant son were shot by the child’s father in a murder-suicide situation in Salmon Creek area last Wednesday. The 42-year-old father was pronounced dead at the scene, and the...
Washington CD 3 recount will happen Thursday afternoon, results certified next week
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Clark County Canvassing Board just told the Clark County Elections Office to conduct a machine recount of the 3rd Congressional District race. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Kent requests recount of all votes in CD3 race. Republican candidate Joe Kent requested the recount in his race against...
How to test your tire tread ahead of winter driving conditions
SEATTLE, Wash. — As winter weather returns to western Washington, it's a good time to make sure everything on your vehicle is functioning properly -- including your tires. The old way to test your tires was to put a penny in the tread and if you could still see Abe Lincoln's head, that was a signal it may be time to get new tires. AAA has updated that test, though. Now, they recommend using a quarter to see if the tread touches George Washington's head.
