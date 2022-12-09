ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public input could help redesign State St. in downtown Santa Barbara

By John Palminteri
 4 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -  Two days of outreach are underway in Santa Barbara to get input on the future of the State st. promenade.

The "Create State" - State Street Master Plan project will include city planners, private professionals and local residents.

Design concepts are sought for the main section if State street in the business area and surrounding streets.

Some of those attending will be asked to design two or three blocks with their vision of the future use for the area.

“We hope you will join us in creating designs for State Street. This is an exciting celebration of downtown and opportunity for the community to help shape Santa Barbara’s future and learn more about the State Street Master Plan” said Tess Harris, State Street Master Planner in a city news release.

The workshops will be in both English and Spanish.

For more information go to: StateStreet.SantaBarbaraCA.gov

