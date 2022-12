A possum walks into a bar. That’s the start of a joke, right?. In fact, a possum really did nose its way into the crowd at Temkin’s Bar in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn one night this past spring. Before it could order a drink, a young woman grabbed the marsupial by the scruff of its neck, marched it outside, and set it on the sidewalk. Patrons hooted and cheered as the possum scuttled away and disappeared to parts unknown.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO