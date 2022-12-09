ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Park, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Dog park, restaurant Mutts Canine Cantina's Northwest Austin location now anticipating February opening

Mutts Canine Cantina is a dog-friendly restaurant and entertainment space that features two off-leash dog parks. (Rendering courtesy Mutts Canine Cantina) Mutts Canine Cantina broke ground on a facility in Northwest Austin in mid-April. The off-leash dog park and entertainment destination will offer food and drinks alongside live music, games...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Austin Ridge church ‘would love’ to expand to Marble Falls

Many Highland Lakes residents who currently make the trek to one of Austin Ridge Bible Church’s three campuses each Sunday might have their commutes shortened in the near future as the church explores the possibility of expanding to Marble Falls. “We want to teach God’s word faithfully, love people...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Legends bar reopens in Round Rock following rebrand

Sugar Daddy's closed in October for a rebrand but remains under the same ownership. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The bar and lounge formerly known as Sugar Daddy's reopened under the name Legends on Dec. 12. The bar locally owned by Martin Salyer is oriented around the history of the murder of Deputy A.W. Grimes by Sam Bass and his gang, which happened inside the building. 512-520-4895. Facebook: Sugar Daddy's Bar.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Rooftop bar coming to The Pour Haus in New Braunfels

The Pour Haus has both indoor and outdoor bar areas. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Pour Haus, located at 386 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, is expanding by adding a rooftop bar. The Pour Haus has an indoor and outdoor bar with a courtyard and offers live music, cornhole and Jenga. The Pour Haus has a large beer selection and also serves cocktails. 830-214-6033.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KXAN

First-of-its-kind ‘gift guide’ for disabled family members, friends

As you finish your holiday shopping within the next couple weeks, Have you ever stopped to think about the types of gifts you're buying for disabled family members or close friends? For the first time, there's a gift giving guide with dozens of items that come most recommended by people who are living with disabilities.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Pepper Palace now open at the Tanger Outlets in San Marcos

A previous Pepper Palace location in the San Marcos Premium Outlets closed in 2020. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Pepper Palace opened Oct. 3 at the Tanger Outlets, 4015 S. I-35, Ste. 322, San Marcos. The shop specializes in hot sauces, salsas, seasonings, rubs and more. Shoppers can browse the selection by pepper, such as chipotle, jalapeno, habanero, ghost and more. Pepper Palace also sells pickled food, jerky and drink mixes.
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis

AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Zilker Park Vision Plan draws concerns from community members

AUSTIN, Texas - Zilker Park may see some changes, but not all community members are on board with them. The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department is presenting a plan for input. The Zilker Park Vision Plan includes goals of sustainability, diversity, and inclusion, preserving nature, ecology and history, and improving accessibility.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy