Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Dog park, restaurant Mutts Canine Cantina's Northwest Austin location now anticipating February opening
Mutts Canine Cantina is a dog-friendly restaurant and entertainment space that features two off-leash dog parks. (Rendering courtesy Mutts Canine Cantina) Mutts Canine Cantina broke ground on a facility in Northwest Austin in mid-April. The off-leash dog park and entertainment destination will offer food and drinks alongside live music, games...
dailytrib.com
Austin Ridge church ‘would love’ to expand to Marble Falls
Many Highland Lakes residents who currently make the trek to one of Austin Ridge Bible Church’s three campuses each Sunday might have their commutes shortened in the near future as the church explores the possibility of expanding to Marble Falls. “We want to teach God’s word faithfully, love people...
‘Real critical,’ Two days to help Austin families this Christmas through Blue Santa
Austin Police say typically, around 80% of families are "adopted," meaning their gifts are sponsored by individuals, families, or businesses. This year, though, only 17% have been adopted, or just 320 families.
Legends bar reopens in Round Rock following rebrand
Sugar Daddy's closed in October for a rebrand but remains under the same ownership. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The bar and lounge formerly known as Sugar Daddy's reopened under the name Legends on Dec. 12. The bar locally owned by Martin Salyer is oriented around the history of the murder of Deputy A.W. Grimes by Sam Bass and his gang, which happened inside the building. 512-520-4895. Facebook: Sugar Daddy's Bar.
Why does this part of Cedar Park see more mental health calls?
Andrea Richardson, executive director of Bluebonnet Trails Community Services, said because there are more locations like schools and hospitals in the two-mile radius around the crossroad, signs of mental health or medical treatment for mental health are better detected and reported.
3,500-home Thomas Ranch development planned for Lake Travis
Thomas Ranch will have a "downtown district" that will include retail, dining, community office and civic spaces alongside more than 40 miles of hike and bike trails, per the release.
Here are 32 organizations seeking volunteers in the Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown area
At Ride On Center for Kids, volunteers can assist riders or take care of horses. (Courtesy Ride On Center for Kids) For those looking to lend a helping hand in Cedar Park, Leander and Georgetown, there are several nonprofits that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. HELP THE COMMUNITY. 1....
1st multi-level H-E-B coming to west Austin
The same firm, Lake Flato Architects, that designed H-E-B's Mueller location also worked on this one. Renderings of the new store are on H-E-B's website.
Rooftop bar coming to The Pour Haus in New Braunfels
The Pour Haus has both indoor and outdoor bar areas. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Pour Haus, located at 386 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, is expanding by adding a rooftop bar. The Pour Haus has an indoor and outdoor bar with a courtyard and offers live music, cornhole and Jenga. The Pour Haus has a large beer selection and also serves cocktails. 830-214-6033.
Austin utility experts unveil winter weather tips to stay safe, save money
Austin city leaders will give an update this morning on how city shelters will keep you and others safe if it gets cold outside.
LIST: 5 new Austin bars fusing ’70s flare with Texas touches
Austin's bar scene is having a "disco cowboy" moment and people are living for it. It's definitely a "vibe," as some would say and something new for the capital city.
Police recover food trailer stolen from north Austin restaurant
Trinh Nguyen, the co-owner of Le Bleu restaurant on Research Blvd., said officers now have the bright green food trailer that someone took from a parking spot in front of her business. Details are not available yet about how police located the trailer or where they found it in Austin.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Outdoor Christmas decorations stolen in Austin neighborhood
People in an east Austin neighborhood are frustrated right now after several homes got items stolen from them.
First-of-its-kind ‘gift guide’ for disabled family members, friends
As you finish your holiday shopping within the next couple weeks, Have you ever stopped to think about the types of gifts you're buying for disabled family members or close friends? For the first time, there's a gift giving guide with dozens of items that come most recommended by people who are living with disabilities.
Thief steals hopes for north Austin restaurant expansion
A surveillance camera captured someone driving a large, dark-colored truck steal a food trailer from a parking space directly in front of the Le Bleu Vietnamese restaurant, located at 9070 Research Blvd. near Burnet Road.
Pepper Palace now open at the Tanger Outlets in San Marcos
A previous Pepper Palace location in the San Marcos Premium Outlets closed in 2020. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Pepper Palace opened Oct. 3 at the Tanger Outlets, 4015 S. I-35, Ste. 322, San Marcos. The shop specializes in hot sauces, salsas, seasonings, rubs and more. Shoppers can browse the selection by pepper, such as chipotle, jalapeno, habanero, ghost and more. Pepper Palace also sells pickled food, jerky and drink mixes.
Someone trespassed onto a ranch, cut the manes of over 20 of the horses
Someone vandalized over 20 of 35 horses on an Austin ranch. Many of them had massive chunks of their long grown-out locks cut off. Others had just a couple of inches snipped off.
Raccoon found outside Cedar Park school tests positive for rabies
Rabies is a virus that affects the central nervous system, according to the CDC, and can be deadly if not treated soon after exposure.
fox7austin.com
Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis
AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
fox7austin.com
Zilker Park Vision Plan draws concerns from community members
AUSTIN, Texas - Zilker Park may see some changes, but not all community members are on board with them. The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department is presenting a plan for input. The Zilker Park Vision Plan includes goals of sustainability, diversity, and inclusion, preserving nature, ecology and history, and improving accessibility.
Comments / 0