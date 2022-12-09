ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

1 dead, 1 arrested in NW Bakersfield shooting: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (DEC. 14 8:20 a.m.): Deputies have identified the suspect as 40-year-old Kevan Brown. According to KCSO, Brown was detained without incident. He was arrested for murder and booked into the Central Receiving Facility. ----------------- UPDATE (7:36 p.m.) Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a man was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

At-risk woman missing, last seen at 8th and R streets: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting help in finding an at-risk missing woman out of central Bakersfield. Raquel Marquez, 36 was last seen Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at 4:30pm, in the area of 8th Street and R Street, according to police. She's considered at risk due to a diminished mental capacity.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Two wanted in fraud investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men are wanted in connection with a fraud investigation following an incident at the Best Buy on Rosedale Highway, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police released surveillance images of the men. One is described as white and in his late 40s with a tattoo sleeve on his lower right […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man identified in fatal SW Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (Dec. 13, 2022) The Kern County Coroner's Office identified Jose De Jesus Cipres-Zamudio, 37, of Bakersfield, as the man killed in a solo crash Monday after his vehicle struck a parked semi-trailer truck on Spring Creek Loop. He died at the scene, said the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing man, 25, considered at-risk: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding an at-risk missing man. Derrick Richard Austin, 25, was last seen in the 6000 block of Chandler Street, east of S. H Street, according to police. He's considered at risk due to a mental condition.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Wasco police chief begins plans for city police department

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Wasco’s new police chief has started preparing plans to put together the city’s police department. The city of Wasco had its police chief for less than a week but during that time he’s made a plan to put together the police department. That includes recruitment efforts and a temporary timeline. Wasco […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

KCSO investigating suspicious death at east Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the death of a person that is considered suspicious in east Bakersfield. According to KCSO, Kern County Fire Department responders were dispatched to a home Sunday just before 7:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Montello Street for a report of an […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Crash in south Bakersfield sends woman to hospital with major injuries

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash in south Bakersfield that sent a woman to the hospital with major injuries. CHP responded to the crash involving a blue Honda, and a white Ford SUV around 10:20 p.m. on December 11th at the intersection of South Union Avenue and Watts road.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO investigating homicide after body found near playground in Lamont

Lamont, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — KCSO is investigating a homicide after a body of a man was found in Bear Mountain Park in Lamont Monday morning. According to KCSO, on December 12, 2022, at around 8 a.m., deputies were called to Bear Mountain Park at 10300 San Diego Street to check the welfare of a person laying on the ground.
LAMONT, CA
Bakersfield Now

Car crashes into WinCo Foods building in northwest Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — WinCo Foods in northwest Bakersfield remains open after a driver in a car hits the building Monday morning causing significant damage. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were called to the WinCo Foods on Coffee Road at around 7:23 a.m. for a report of a car that hit the building.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Elderly man found dead in Wasco house fire identified

Wasco, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The person found dead inside a home following a house fire Sunday morning in Wasco has been identified. The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the person as 76-year-old Juan E. Lopez of Wasco. On December 11, at around 12:43 a.m., the Kern County Fire...
WASCO, CA

