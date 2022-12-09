Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield police officers block off Allen Road near Brimhall Road due to crash
Northbound Allen Road near Brimhall Road is currently being blocked off by the Bakersfield Police Department due to a crash that took place there this morning.
1 dead, 1 arrested in NW Bakersfield shooting: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (DEC. 14 8:20 a.m.): Deputies have identified the suspect as 40-year-old Kevan Brown. According to KCSO, Brown was detained without incident. He was arrested for murder and booked into the Central Receiving Facility. ----------------- UPDATE (7:36 p.m.) Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a man was...
Police identify man killed in collision with parked semi
The KCSO has released the name of the man who died Monday night after crashing into a parked semi. The coroner's office says the victim was 37-year-old Jose de Jesus Cipres Zamudio of Bakersfield.
KCSO investigating fatal shooting in Northwest Bakersfield
The Kern County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a homicide investigation is underway on Cranbrook Avenue in Northwest Bakersfield.
At-risk woman missing, last seen at 8th and R streets: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting help in finding an at-risk missing woman out of central Bakersfield. Raquel Marquez, 36 was last seen Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at 4:30pm, in the area of 8th Street and R Street, according to police. She's considered at risk due to a diminished mental capacity.
Two wanted in fraud investigation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men are wanted in connection with a fraud investigation following an incident at the Best Buy on Rosedale Highway, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police released surveillance images of the men. One is described as white and in his late 40s with a tattoo sleeve on his lower right […]
Porterville auto theft identified, in custody, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old has been identified and taken into custody for theft and possession of stolen vehicle warrants, officials with the Porterville police said. On Tuesday around 7:36 a.m. officers say they were called to a residence in the 100 block of North Mathew Street on the report of a vehicle that […]
Man identified in fatal SW Bakersfield crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (Dec. 13, 2022) The Kern County Coroner's Office identified Jose De Jesus Cipres-Zamudio, 37, of Bakersfield, as the man killed in a solo crash Monday after his vehicle struck a parked semi-trailer truck on Spring Creek Loop. He died at the scene, said the...
Missing man, 25, considered at-risk: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding an at-risk missing man. Derrick Richard Austin, 25, was last seen in the 6000 block of Chandler Street, east of S. H Street, according to police. He's considered at risk due to a mental condition.
Wasco police chief begins plans for city police department
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Wasco’s new police chief has started preparing plans to put together the city’s police department. The city of Wasco had its police chief for less than a week but during that time he’s made a plan to put together the police department. That includes recruitment efforts and a temporary timeline. Wasco […]
Car strikes support column at WinCo Foods
A car crashed into a support column at the WinCo Foods in the 4200 block of Coffee Road on Monday morning, December 12th.
Power returns to Shafter following crash that caused outage
Power is back on for thousands in Shafter on Tuesday morning, December 13th. This follows a crash involving multiple cars and a power pole that caused an outage on Monday night, December 12th.
KCSO investigating suspicious death at east Bakersfield home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the death of a person that is considered suspicious in east Bakersfield. According to KCSO, Kern County Fire Department responders were dispatched to a home Sunday just before 7:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Montello Street for a report of an […]
Crash in south Bakersfield sends woman to hospital with major injuries
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash in south Bakersfield that sent a woman to the hospital with major injuries. CHP responded to the crash involving a blue Honda, and a white Ford SUV around 10:20 p.m. on December 11th at the intersection of South Union Avenue and Watts road.
KCSO investigating homicide after body found near playground in Lamont
Lamont, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — KCSO is investigating a homicide after a body of a man was found in Bear Mountain Park in Lamont Monday morning. According to KCSO, on December 12, 2022, at around 8 a.m., deputies were called to Bear Mountain Park at 10300 San Diego Street to check the welfare of a person laying on the ground.
Man found dead at Bear Mountain Park in Lamont identified
Authorities say the body of 20-year-old Carlos Manuel Ramirez was found near a playground on San Diego Street in Lamont at around 8 a.m. Monday morning.
Car crashes into WinCo Foods building in northwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — WinCo Foods in northwest Bakersfield remains open after a driver in a car hits the building Monday morning causing significant damage. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were called to the WinCo Foods on Coffee Road at around 7:23 a.m. for a report of a car that hit the building.
‘He did not deserve to die’: Man gets 50 to life for deadly motel shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Told to put his gun away, Gary Jennings instead pointed it at a man who angrily approached him outside the Rosedale Inn and fired a single shot. Corey Michael Fisher, 31, was hit in the chest and died. Jennings argued self-defense, but a jury last month convicted him of murder. On […]
KCSO investigates suspicious death discovered by Kern County Fire Department
The Kern County Fire Department found a man dead in a home near Montello Street and College Avenue in East Bakersfield on Sunday, December 11th.
Elderly man found dead in Wasco house fire identified
Wasco, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The person found dead inside a home following a house fire Sunday morning in Wasco has been identified. The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the person as 76-year-old Juan E. Lopez of Wasco. On December 11, at around 12:43 a.m., the Kern County Fire...
