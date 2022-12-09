BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Cold air settles into the Treasure Valley this week following nearly 3" of overnight snow. According to the National Weather Service, about 2.5" of snow was observed at the Boise Airport this morning. Light snow is still falling in some parts of the Treasure Valley as of 11:30 a.m. Precipitation should conclude some time in the next few hours.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO