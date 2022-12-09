Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not MissIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Best Pho In Boise (Must Try Places In The Emerald City)Idaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Multiple Chick-fil-A Locations Close For RemodelingJoel EisenbergBarboursville, WV
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local LibraryJudyDBoise, ID
Related
Post Register
Idaho Housing and Finance to pause emergency rental assistance program
Read the full article HERE. Kelcie Moseley-Morris of the Idaho Capital Sun is reporting the Idaho Housing and Finance Association plans to pause applications for emergency rental assistance funds on Dec. 29 because federal funds are quickly running dry for areas beyond Ada County. The Emergency Rental Assistance program is...
Post Register
Investigation into BPD begins
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) – The investigation into the Boise Police Department is underway. Former Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Bromwich is leading the investigation. He is senior counsel at the firm Steptoe & Johnson. The Boise City Council approved a $500,000 contract. Members of Bromwich’s team from Steptoe...
Post Register
Idaho Botanical Garden helps female inmates reenter society
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Botanical Garden has a long connection to corrections. East Boise Community Reentry Center is an all-female reentry center for low-custody inmates. It's located next to the Old Penitentiary, which is adjacent to the garden. Idaho Botanical Garden and the reentry center have a...
Post Register
West Valley Humane Society announces new executive director
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The West Valley Humane Society has announced a new Executive Director. The longtime Executive Director, Karly Cantrell, died in an incident in early October. The Board has selected Jennifer Adkins as Executive Director. Adkins will assume her new role on Jan. 3, 2023. Adkins comes...
Post Register
Domestic Violence suspect apprehended by Caldwell PD
CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police Department responded Tuesday, December 13th, to a possible domestic violence incident occurring in a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified by Caldwell Police as 27-year-old Jose S. Hernandez-Lopez. The suspect was located near Ustick Rd. and Florida Ave. where officers attempted to...
Post Register
Ada County neighborhoods can plan for winter weather with no-cost snow removal permits
ADA COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — This winter, the Ada County Highway District is once again allowing independent contractors to plow snow in residential streets within ACHD’s right-of-way, according to a recent press release. When winter weather hits, ACHD prioritizes roadways for clearing snow and ice. Since residential areas...
Post Register
Boise Police identify suspect involved in multiple retail thefts
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: The suspect has been identified. Boise Police investigators are asking for help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with multiple retail thefts over the last few months. Anyone who recognizes someone or something in these pictures is asked to give non-emergency dispatch a...
Post Register
RSV and Flu cases surge, hospitals struggling to keep up
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — 'Tis the season. But it's also the season for many illnesses. Healthcare providers around the Treasure Valley have seen a surge in RSV and flu cases over the recent month. "What we're seeing is a lot of ill people," Dr. Kenny Bramwell from St. Luke's...
Post Register
Avalos: Boise State's offensive coordinator position garnering a lot of interest
Boise State plays in the Frisco Bowl in five days. In ten days, the Broncos will introduce a dozen or two recruits on Early Signing Day. And sometime in between then, BSU coach Andy Avalos said, he will name the Broncos’ next offensive coordinator. It will be the biggest...
Post Register
Weather Alert Day: Cold air follows the overnight snow
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Cold air settles into the Treasure Valley this week following nearly 3" of overnight snow. According to the National Weather Service, about 2.5" of snow was observed at the Boise Airport this morning. Light snow is still falling in some parts of the Treasure Valley as of 11:30 a.m. Precipitation should conclude some time in the next few hours.
Comments / 1