Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debateTracey FollyFalmouth, MA
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'Dianna CarneySandwich, MA
President Biden Again Calls for Assault Weapons Ban During A Thanksgiving VisitThe Maine WriterNantucket, MA
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury: Mayhews’ oyster stew party, three-day book sale, and Hanukkah this Sunday
It began to snow on Monday morning as I was writing my column. It didn’t last more than an hour or so, but it was beautiful as it softly blew and fell outside our windows. It’s been cold the past few mornings, outlining the edges of leaves with a silvery coating of frost. I seem to remember thinking it was almost springlike only a few days ago.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown: Looking at lights, and Paint Pour Parties
I realized this weekend, as I wandered around the Edgartown School Craft Fair and watched the Christmas parade, that I am lacking holiday cheer this year. 2022 has been a tough year, and I’m really just ready to see it go. Amelia and I did buy a tree, and I set it up today. It now awaits lights and decorations in the corner of our living room. I’ve hung a wreath, but still need to put lights up on the porch. And I went to the Rise holiday dance show this afternoon, but I’m still lagging behind where I usually am by this time, I think. I do love the holiday season, so I’ll just keep pushing, trying to capture that magical feeling. Hoping that when my boy arrives on leave that I’ll feel more complete. Maybe I’ll drive around and look at lights while listening to holiday music. Just know that if you aren’t feeling it so much this year, you aren’t alone. Holidays can be a difficult time for many. You’re in good company.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark: Menemsha is festively decorated, and Katie Carroll is busy preparing gifts
When one of us suffers a tragedy, we pull together. To the wide circle of family and friends mourning the death of Riley Ignacio-Cameron, a 20-year-old resident of Aquinnah, and student at Maine Maritime Academy, in a car accident this past weekend; I stand by, holding you in the light and wishing I could lift you from the pain.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs: Fundraiser for Sofia Hart, and holiday bazaar at the P.A. Club
“Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans.” –John Lennon. That quote from John Lennon seems to ring especially true around this time of year. We all get so busy with planning, list-making, and trying to get so much done that it’s easy to forget why we are doing it all in the first place! When John Lennon was killed outside his home on Dec. 8, 1980, his son Sean was 5 — the same age as my son. Now, I had loved the Beatles, and John was my favorite. But when he was murdered, all I could think about was that little boy, suddenly losing his father. Especially in such a horrible way, right before Christmas, and with all the media attention. I talked to my son about it, and he drew a picture for Sean Lennon, which we sent in a card to Yoko and Sean. Unbelievably, we received a warm thank-you note, and for several years after we received a Christmas card from them each year. I guess it doesn’t matter who you are — it’s the human connections we make that matter.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Aquinnah: Make your own wrapping paper, Holiday Craft Market, and Gloria Burkin paintings
This is one of the worst things I have ever had to write in the column, we have lost a young, kind soul. Riley Ignacio-Cameron died in a car accident over the weekend in Maine, where he was attending Maine Maritime. Riley, son of Ona Ignacio and Ben Cameron, brother to Skyler Ignacio-Cameron, grandson of Bruce and Amera Ignacio, nephew to Amera Ignacio and Todd Vanderhoop, great-nephew to Berta and Vern Welch, David and Alicia Giles, and Carla Cuch, and cousin to too many to list here. He was 20 years old, and he had started at Maine Maritime this fall, finding something that he loved to do after taking a gap year. There is not a dry eye in town, we are all sick about this. David and Saskia Vanderhoop have kept the fire going at their house to honor Riley. Riley had a wonderful smile and a sweet way about him. He loved his family and was comfortable with who he was, which is not always the case in one so young. He leaves behind all of the aforementioned family and many more besides and a great, gaping hole that we have no idea how to fill.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Up-Island police departments conduct food drive
The up-Island police departments are collecting food for their winter food drive, happening through February, according to a Facebook post by the West Tisbury Police Department. Nonperishable foods can be dropped at any of the three police stations in West Tisbury, Chilmark, or Aquinnah, and these donations will be given to the Island Food Pantry in Oak Bluffs. Community members can give “much-sought-after nonperishable food, pet food, and cleaning products to support those in need this winter,” the post states.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Christmas comes to Cape Cod
“A Cape Cod Christmas” brings a brief bit of holiday cheer to the M.V. Film Center on Sunday, Dec. 18. It’s a cinematic romance filmed in Falmouth and Woods Hole, and writer and director John Stimson, who summers in Falmouth, will be present for Q and A after the screening. The Stimson family’s house provided inspiration for the story.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Shopping local
Stop by the Chilmark Community Center for the Chilmark Holiday Flea Market. Hot lunches, homemade goods, holiday gifts, local Island vendors, collectibles, fresh greens and centerpieces, baked goods, and treasure tables. These holiday gifts are brought to you by many of your favorite Chilmark Flea vendors. Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 am to 4 pm, and hosted by the Chilmark Community Church. If you don’t have a car, take advantage of free Island transport using the VTA bus.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Sharky’s Edgartown set to close for good
Edgartown restaurant Sharky’s Cantina will be closing its doors after 14 years, owner J.B. Blau announced in a Facebook post Monday. “I could reminisce and write about this experience for 100 hours and still not scratch the surface of what Sharky’s [Edgartown] accomplished,” Blau wrote, “but right now I just want to thank the staff that have made it possible and the guests who have supported us so much for so long.”
Martha's Vineyard Times
Another look at Aquinnah’s new road idea
If you missed the two opportunities to find out what an edge lane road is, and how Aquinnah residents feel about developing one at Lobsterville Road or West Basin Road, fret not. Aquinnah released a Zoom recording of the second community forum, held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, on the town website.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Holiday book sale
There is no gift like a book to take us lands away. Check out the holiday book sale at the Friends of the West Tisbury Library. Lightly used recent fiction and nonfiction books, children’s books, puzzles, and games will be on sale. Payment by cash, check, or credit card. Sunday, Dec. 18, through Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 12 to 4 pm.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Photogenic flowers
Check out photography by Bruce Mathews in his exhibit “’Flowers When No One’s Looking” at the MVTV Studio in Oak Bluffs. It’s open from 9 am to 5 pm, and all are welcome to enjoy the photography of flowers shot in a unique and dramatic style. For more info and to get a sneak peek of the work in the show, visit brucemathews.smugmug.com.
Martha's Vineyard Times
John Halliday Bunker Sr.
John Halliday Bunker Sr. passed away on Dec. 9, 2022, just shy of his 78th birthday. John was affectionately known to most as “JB.”. JB was born and raised on the Island, where hunting and fishing became some of his favorite hobbies. He attended the MVRHS, and enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating in 1964. He served his country in Germany during the Vietnam War until 1967. He returned to the Island and spent time swordfishing with Turtle Lawry. He also became a Chilmark Police officer, a member of the Fire Department, and owned and operated Know’s Soot Chimney Sweep. In his later years, he enjoyed custodial work at MVRHS, and also became a school bus driver.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Richard R. Biros
Richard R. Biros, 91, passed away peacefully at his home in Edgartown on Dec. 11, 2022. He was the loving and attentive husband of Martha Biros for 65 years. Richard was born on Nov. 8, 1931, and raised in New Jersey by George and Marie Biros. He served in the U.S. Army and graduated from Montclair University in New Jersey before receiving his master’s in education.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Dukes County towns receive state grants
The Baker-Polito administration announced in a press release that more than $11 million in Seaport Economic Council grants were awarded to multiple coastal communities for “projects that benefit commercial maritime industries, improve resident and visitor access to waterfront assets, mitigate the impacts of climate change, and advance future dredging.”
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury plans public input for zoning amendments
A committee appointed to review the town’s zoning bylaws and suggest amendments will be seeking public input about the proposed changes. The West Tisbury zoning amendment committee has been meeting since Sept. 13 to amend the 1970s-era zoning bylaws, particularly about incidental retail sales, food truck operations, and the commercial use of property. The effort was in response to an increase in events with retail sales, and a recognition that the bylaws should reflect the changes West Tisbury has experienced over the years.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Cribbage results
The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at 6 pm to play our favorite game. First, Roy Scheffer with an impressive 15/6 card (Grand Slam!) +163 card. Four people had 24-point hands, and there were a total of seven skunks (a game won by more than 31 points). We all enjoyed the laughs!
Martha's Vineyard Times
Defendant gets ‘an early Christmas present’
An operating under the influence (OUI) of alcohol case and related charges against a Tisbury man were dropped in Edgartown District Court Monday morning after prosecutors for the Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office declined to prosecute the case any further. The charges stem from a...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Fifth town approves amended Housing Bank legislation
At its Monday meeting, the Edgartown select board voted in favor of sending the recently amended Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank Act to the state legislature for consideration. At their last meeting, the Housing Bank Review Committee, charged with reviewing and modifying the Housing Bank legislation, agreed on a few...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Real Estate Transactions: Dec. 5 to Dec. 9
Dec. 6, Timothy J. Kane, trustee of David J. Kane Revocable Trust, sold 2 Beechwood Way to Beechwood Properties LLC for $975,000. Dec. 6, Timothy J. Kane, trustee of Clare M. Kane Revocable Trust, sold 4 Beechwood Way to Kane Farmhouse LLC for $1,325,000. Dec. 6, Walter Verdick sold 7...
Comments / 0