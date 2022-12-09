Read full article on original website
5 McDonald’s and Burger King Menu Items Ready for Their U.S. Debuts
McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report may never get Americans to try, let alone like, the Fuwa-toro Egg Demi-glace Gracoro. A combination of the words “gratin” and “croquette,” the Gracoro is a deep-fried puffy patty filled with a mixture of macaroni, shrimp, and a white sauce that Japan calls gratin.
I ate at the only Taco Bell in Malaysia's 'Silicon Valley.' The experience left much to be desired.
I thought the rice bowl looked good in promotional photos, but noticed no one else was ordering it. That probably should have been sign enough.
Panera workers say customers are stealing drinks and admit 'Unlimited Sip Club' is hard to police
Panera says "fraud is a normal part of the restaurant business." Six Panera workers across the US told Insider about stolen drinks at their stores.
Taco Bell May Be Changing its Mind About a Popular Menu Item
Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
We Tried Taco Bell's Enchirito To See How It Stacks Up To The Original. A Blast From The Past It Isn't
Who doesn't love meat, beans, cheese, and veggies served in a hard or soft tortilla? Considering we've collectively nicknamed a day of the week to show how much we love Mexican food, we think it's safe to say most of us do. Tacos may be pretty simple to make at home, but whenever a craving strikes, Taco Bell provides any spicy little thing our hearts desire.
Longstanding Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closing
The stalwart location’s permanent shuttering is being considered the end of a neighborhood “centerpiece.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and OrlandoWeekly.com.
A Florida woman is suing Velveeta for $5 million, claiming that her instant macaroni didn't cook fast enough
The class action suit alleges that Kraft Heinz Foods Group falsely advertised their instant macaroni and cheese product Velveeta.
Taco Bell Is Officially Adding Two New '7-Layer' Meals To Its Menu
Taco Bell is known for keeping their menu fresh, even if some of those changes (like temporarily getting rid of the ultra-beloved Mexican pizza) make its customers go pretty loco. Their creative take on the Mexican food genre, coupled with affordable prices, are a clear success story, as the brand is shooting to achieve the $20 billion mark in annual sales. The chain is planning to achieve this via an aggressive international expansion, with at least 1,000 new non-U.S. locations planned, CNBC reports.
Food Beast
Woman Sues TGI Friday's Because Her Mozzarella Sticks Order Arrived Mozz-Free
It appears that a wild lawsuit against TGI Friday’s is moving forward. According to The Washington Post, an Illinois woman named Amy Joseph claims that an order she placed from the popular restaurant chain for “Mozzarella Sticks Snacks” arrived, yet were filled with cheddar, rather than mozzarella. Now the woman is ironically suing for cheddar, stating the branding, which prominently features a picture of mozzarella sticks, is misleading.
I tried Taco Bell's polarizing enchirito during its temporary return and it felt like a step backwards after a year of successful launches
Taco Bell's enchirito was mediocre and overpriced compared to premium items like the Mexican Pizza.
McDonald's is selling 50-cent double cheeseburgers Thursday and Friday
McDonald's has a deal on double cheeseburgers on Thursday and Friday this week. Order one for 50 cents in the fast food chain's mobile app.
Taco Bell Has an Answer for Chipotle's Most Popular Menu Item
Chipotle (CMG) - Get Free Report quietly took over the top spot among Mexican fast-food chains by using a very different recipe (so to speak) from its chief rival Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell. Basically, the newer player in the quick-serve/fast food/fast casual space decided that prices were not going to be its driving factor. Instead, Chipotle built its menu around the idea of using well-sourced, more natural food.
Domino’s driver demands tip as they hand over a pizza: ‘The entitlement is killing me’
This pizza delivery driver gave a customer a piece of their mind — tip or pick up your own pie. “Tip?” a delivery person asks as they hand over the pizza box to a woman in a now-viral video posted on TikTok. But when the customer appears to say “no,” the delivery driver sarcastically responds: “Do you have a car?” suggesting the customer drive to pick up their pizza next time. The customer appears to disregard the delivery person’s forward request for a gratuity, instead replying: “I’m paying for the convenience though. Thank you, have a nice day. Take care.” She doesn’t...
Beloved Ice Cream Chains Struggling To Survive
Most of us have nostalgic happy memories of times spent with ice cream chains on hot summer days. But many of the places where we once ate ice cream and frozen yogurt have started to close. As companies saw the success of frozen treat franchises around them, they hopped on the trend until the market became oversaturated. And one can only eat so much ice cream.
Big Changes at Whole Foods for 2023
Photo byhttps://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=42981603. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Woman Frustrated As Subway Workers Close Store 30 Minutes Early, Provoking Mixed Reactions
Subway customers were divided on whether a TikTok user's complaint about workers closing the store early was justified after a video of them 'chilling' in the restaurant went viral.
Subway Offers the World's First Footlong Cookie, Available For One Day Only
This National Cookie Day, Subway is unveiling sweet treats inspired by its sandwiches. Some may be wondering what a sub brand is doing offering specialty confections, however, the footlong-sized goodies make sense due to the fact that Subway actually sells more freshly-baked cookies than any other restaurant company in the U.S., according to a press release.
Manufacturer Behind TGI Fridays 'Mozzarella Sticks' Snack Is Being Sued For Using Cheddar
Food lawsuits are a dime a dozen these days. Just last week, a woman in Florida sued Kraft for $5 million claiming that its Velveeta brand microwave mac and cheese takes more than the 3½ minutes to make that the package states. The plaintiff claimed she "would not have purchased it or paid less had she known the truth." (via CNN Business). Then there was a New York man who filed suit against Kellogg's in March, claiming that the packaging of Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts is "misleading because the label gives the consumers the impression the fruit filling only contains strawberries as its fruit ingredient."
