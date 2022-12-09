ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

5 McDonald’s and Burger King Menu Items Ready for Their U.S. Debuts

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report may never get Americans to try, let alone like, the Fuwa-toro Egg Demi-glace Gracoro. A combination of the words “gratin” and “croquette,” the Gracoro is a deep-fried puffy patty filled with a mixture of macaroni, shrimp, and a white sauce that Japan calls gratin.
TheStreet

Taco Bell May Be Changing its Mind About a Popular Menu Item

Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Longstanding Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closing

The stalwart location’s permanent shuttering is being considered the end of a neighborhood “centerpiece.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and OrlandoWeekly.com.
Mashed

Taco Bell Is Officially Adding Two New '7-Layer' Meals To Its Menu

Taco Bell is known for keeping their menu fresh, even if some of those changes (like temporarily getting rid of the ultra-beloved Mexican pizza) make its customers go pretty loco. Their creative take on the Mexican food genre, coupled with affordable prices, are a clear success story, as the brand is shooting to achieve the $20 billion mark in annual sales. The chain is planning to achieve this via an aggressive international expansion, with at least 1,000 new non-U.S. locations planned, CNBC reports.
Food Beast

Woman Sues TGI Friday's Because Her Mozzarella Sticks Order Arrived Mozz-Free

It appears that a wild lawsuit against TGI Friday’s is moving forward. According to The Washington Post, an Illinois woman named Amy Joseph claims that an order she placed from the popular restaurant chain for “Mozzarella Sticks Snacks” arrived, yet were filled with cheddar, rather than mozzarella. Now the woman is ironically suing for cheddar, stating the branding, which prominently features a picture of mozzarella sticks, is misleading.
ILLINOIS STATE
TheStreet

Taco Bell Has an Answer for Chipotle's Most Popular Menu Item

Chipotle (CMG) - Get Free Report quietly took over the top spot among Mexican fast-food chains by using a very different recipe (so to speak) from its chief rival Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell. Basically, the newer player in the quick-serve/fast food/fast casual space decided that prices were not going to be its driving factor. Instead, Chipotle built its menu around the idea of using well-sourced, more natural food.
New York Post

Domino’s driver demands tip as they hand over a pizza: ‘The entitlement is killing me’

This pizza delivery driver gave a customer a piece of their mind — tip or pick up your own pie. “Tip?” a delivery person asks as they hand over the pizza box to a woman in a now-viral video posted on TikTok. But when the customer appears to say “no,” the delivery driver sarcastically responds: “Do you have a car?” suggesting the customer drive to pick up their pizza next time. The customer appears to disregard the delivery person’s forward request for a gratuity, instead replying: “I’m paying for the convenience though. Thank you, have a nice day. Take care.” She doesn’t...
Mashed

Beloved Ice Cream Chains Struggling To Survive

Most of us have nostalgic happy memories of times spent with ice cream chains on hot summer days. But many of the places where we once ate ice cream and frozen yogurt have started to close. As companies saw the success of frozen treat franchises around them, they hopped on the trend until the market became oversaturated. And one can only eat so much ice cream.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Big Changes at Whole Foods for 2023

Photo byhttps://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=42981603. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Parade

Subway Offers the World's First Footlong Cookie, Available For One Day Only

This National Cookie Day, Subway is unveiling sweet treats inspired by its sandwiches. Some may be wondering what a sub brand is doing offering specialty confections, however, the footlong-sized goodies make sense due to the fact that Subway actually sells more freshly-baked cookies than any other restaurant company in the U.S., according to a press release.
MIAMI, FL
Mashed

Manufacturer Behind TGI Fridays 'Mozzarella Sticks' Snack Is Being Sued For Using Cheddar

Food lawsuits are a dime a dozen these days. Just last week, a woman in Florida sued Kraft for $5 million claiming that its Velveeta brand microwave mac and cheese takes more than the 3½ minutes to make that the package states. The plaintiff claimed she "would not have purchased it or paid less had she known the truth." (via CNN Business). Then there was a New York man who filed suit against Kellogg's in March, claiming that the packaging of Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts is "misleading because the label gives the consumers the impression the fruit filling only contains strawberries as its fruit ingredient."
ILLINOIS STATE
