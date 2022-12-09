Groundbreaking for the project happened in August, so there’s already been significant progress made. Jacolbi Rivers has an update on their condition. Tonight, it will be humid and mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s. We are expecting an increase in cloud cover overnight, and we could see some patchy dense fog develop ahead of a powerful cold front. That powerful front will approach South Mississippi on Wednesday morning. While a few showers and storms are possible in the morning, our threat for severe weather will come in the afternoon. We will likely see widespread showers and storms along the front in the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms will be possible with gusty winds near 60 mph, a few tornadoes, and large hail. Heavy rainfall will be possible, and many of us will pick up 1-2″ of rain by the end of Wednesday. There is a flood watch for Pearl River and Hancock Counties. We have declared tomorrow an Alert Day due to the chance for severe storms. Once the front passes, it will turn much colder.

BILOXI, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO