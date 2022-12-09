Read full article on original website
Biloxi water tests show no traces of E. coli; boil water notice still in effect
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Follow up water tests conducted in Biloxi show no traces of E. coli, according to a release from the city. However, the boil water notice put into effect Friday remains in effect while testing continues. Affected areas include Biloxi south of the bay from Point Cadet...
Biloxi residents waiting for an update on clean water
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi residents are still waiting for a sign of relief as the city entered its fourth straight day of being under a boil water notice. Six gallons. That’s how much water Devonna Hamilton boils per day. She said the cycle is turning into a what seems like a nightmare.
Boil water advisory continues in Biloxi
Groundbreaking for the project happened in August, so there’s already been significant progress made. Jacolbi Rivers has an update on their condition. Tonight, it will be humid and mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s. We are expecting an increase in cloud cover overnight, and we could see some patchy dense fog develop ahead of a powerful cold front. That powerful front will approach South Mississippi on Wednesday morning. While a few showers and storms are possible in the morning, our threat for severe weather will come in the afternoon. We will likely see widespread showers and storms along the front in the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms will be possible with gusty winds near 60 mph, a few tornadoes, and large hail. Heavy rainfall will be possible, and many of us will pick up 1-2″ of rain by the end of Wednesday. There is a flood watch for Pearl River and Hancock Counties. We have declared tomorrow an Alert Day due to the chance for severe storms. Once the front passes, it will turn much colder.
Businesses impacted by Biloxi boil water notice
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s boil water notice is causing area businesses to change how they operate. Even though there is no definite timeline for when clean water will become available, residents are still optimistic. Restaurants and hotels, whether big business or small, have all been impacted by Biloxi’s...
State tax credit helps local early learning programs in George County
Jacolbi Rivers has an update on their condition. Groundbreaking for the project happened in August, so there’s already been significant progress made. We have asked the Mississippi State Department of Health for a timetable on test results but haven't gotten an answer yet. Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast.
In the Kitchen with Makin' Groceries in Downtown Biloxi
Biloxi continues to test water after E. Coli bacteria found
Work continues on Old Fort Bayou Road.
Keesler aims to protect, stabilize Biloxi’s Back Bay shoreline
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Air Force Base has secured funding for a new environmental project. Now backed with about $6.5 million in total from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Defense and Mississippi State University, Keesler plans to stabilize and protect 2.5 miles of Biloxi’s Back Bay shoreline.
Roadwork continues on Old Fort Bayou, may take longer than planned
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County road project that has been in the works for about a year could take longer than planned. Crews are working to widen Old Fort Bayou Road near Washington Avenue in Ocean Springs. Before new lanes can be laid, things like utilities must...
LIVE REPORT: Two officers killed in Bay St. Louis
We have declared today as an Alert Day due to the potential for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has updated the severe weather outlook, and South Mississippi is now in the Enhanced (level 4 out of 5) Risk. There is a potential for long track tornadoes and EF-2 in the enhanced risk area. You’ll need to stay weather aware this afternoon and evening. A powerful cold front will bring showers and storms between 12 PM - 8 PM, and some of these storms may produce a few tornadoes, wind gusts near 60 MPH, and very heavy rainfall. Hail can’t be ruled out. A Tornado Watch has been issued for Pearl River, Stone, and George Counties. It will likely expand into the rest of South Mississippi today.
LIST: School districts announce early dismissal ahead of severe weather
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - School districts in South Mississippi are preparing for Wednesday’s inclement weather, keeping students’ safety as top priority. The following school districts have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Dec. 14:. George County School District - 1 p.m. Hancock County School District - Noon. Pearl River...
News Briefs: Juveniles charged with burglary at Ocean Springs motorsports shop
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Two juveniles have been charged with burglarizing an Ocean Springs motorsports dealership Monday night. According to police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report of an alarm at Hall’s Motorsports on U.S. 90. Arriving on the scene, they found merchandise from the business in the parking lot. The front door showed obvious signs of damage.
South Mississippians, law enforcement agencies mourn fallen officers, pray for their families
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Condolences are pouring in from across Mississippi and the entire region as news spreads of two Bay St. Louis Police officers being killed in the line of duty early Wednesday morning. Vehicles pulled over, and many people stood on the side of the road with bowed...
Century Bank donates to George County early learning program
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Do you know about the Early Learning Collaborative Tax Credit?. It’s a way to direct state tax dollars to educational programs in your community, and one South Mississippi bank is hoping more Mississippians take advantage of it. For early learning schools like Head Start...
A severe weather risk for Tuesday
Most of SELA, Hancock and Pearl River Counties are under a slight risk of severe weather, Tangipahoa and most of Washington Parish are under an enhance risk of severe weather today. On Wednesday, all of SELA, Hancock and Pearl River Counties are under an enhanced risk of severe weather. Severe storms could bring damaging straight line winds, EF2 or stronger tornadoes, intense rainfall that could lead to flash flooding and hail.
Louisiana man arrested after baby found unresponsive in Mississippi hotel room
A Louisiana man was arrested after police found a baby unresponsive in a Mississippi hotel room Saturday. WLOX in Biloxi reports that police responded to reports of an unresponsive child at a hotel on Beach Boulevard in Biloxi. The child was reportedly suffering from life-threatening injuries consistent with abuse, according...
MGCCC receives RESTORE Act funds for health care training
Right now, a chunk of the city is still under a boil water advisory. Work continues on Old Fort Bayou Road.
Hancock County School District appoints new superintendent
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As of Monday night, Rhett Ladner is the new superintendent of Hancock County School District. The school board voted Monday to drop the interim superintendent title and give Ladner the position. He officially starts Tuesday, December 13, 2022, and his contract runs until June 30, 2025.
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.
Man arrested after 4-month-old found unresponsive at Biloxi hotel
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police arrested a Louisiana man after a four-month-old child was found unresponsive at a hotel. Police said they responded to a hotel in the 1700 block of Beach Boulevard on Saturday, December 10 just before noon. The child was taken to an area hospital, and police learned the child had […]
