Memphis, TN

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers’ ‘strategic level of urgency’ in trade market, revealed

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers’ Achilles heel is perimeter shooting. In the three-point driven meta of today’s NBA, the Lakers are lagging behind. On a nightly basis, the Lakers are making the least amount of triples at 9.7 per game, with the second-worst percentage in the entire association, behind only the New York Knicks. Simply put, if the Lakers were to maximize LeBron James’ remaining playing days, they will need to remedy this situation as soon as possible.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on current state of Warriors

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are arguably the most confounding team in the West this season. They have games where they look the part of the defending champions, like when they dismantled the Boston Celtics early last week. Then they have stinkers like the one they had on Tuesday against the previous season’s champion, the Milwaukee Bucks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum nearly destroyed LeBron James with poster dunk of the season

LeBron James is no stranger to pulling off dunks that would have ended someone else’s career had they actually gone through the net. Back in the dying seconds of Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, James went soaring through the air, almost sending Draymond Green to the shadow realm with a ferocious hammer that […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum nearly destroyed LeBron James with poster dunk of the season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Wild prediction, odds and pick – 12/14/2022

The Detroit Red Wings will head to the Xcel Energy Center to battle the Minnesota Wild in a wild Wednesday night showdown. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Wild prediction and pick. The Red Wings fell to the Carolina Hurricanes 1-0 on Tuesday, failing to score once in all 60 […] The post NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Wild prediction, odds and pick – 12/14/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Former 5-star prospect spurns Louisville for Oklahoma

Louisville’s expectations for the 2022-23 season have been greeted by disappointment after a 5-4 start to the season. To make matters worse, the program just lost former five-star recruit Payton Verhulst, who announced she is transferring to Oklahoma. Cardinals head coach Jeff Walz elaborated on the situation after the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
ClutchPoints

Wizards catch strays from Charles Barkley’s fiery Lakers rant

One thing that will never change for as long as LeBron James is around is that people will always expect his teams to contend, or, at the very least, fans will always be drawn to the gravity of his greatness. Alas, the reality of the situation is that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t good at all. Through 27 games, almost a third of the season already in the books, the Lakers have mustered a mere 11-16 record, good for 12th in the Western Conference, and Charles Barkley is fed up with their dominance over the NBA news cycle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Miserable Charles Barkley reacts to James Harden passing him on all-time scoring list

Charles Barkley slid one spot down the NBA’s all-time scoring list Tuesday night, with Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden passing him for the 27th spot. Harden entered the Sixers’ game against the Sacramento Kings at home needing just 14 more points to tie Barkley on the list and 15 to gain solo possession of the […] The post Miserable Charles Barkley reacts to James Harden passing him on all-time scoring list appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Pelicans hit with concerning Brandon Ingram injury update amid Zion Williamson’s scorching run

Zion Williamson has been doing much of the heavy lifting for the New Orleans Pelicans of late, and you have to say that he’s been doing a marvelous job at it. Well, the 22-year-old will need to carry the load for a while longer with the Pelicans now being hit with a concerning injury update […] The post REPORT: Pelicans hit with concerning Brandon Ingram injury update amid Zion Williamson’s scorching run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers

Jayson Tatum got the better of LeBron James on Tuesday. The Boston Celtics came out victorious in an absolutely wild clash with the Los Angeles Lakers that saw both teams pull off improbably comebacks. But Tatum’s respect for James hasn’t diminished one bit. The Celtics star was asked about the matchup with LeBron that saw […] The post Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ strong defense of Anthony Davis after brutal missed free throws vs. Celtics

For the second time in a week, Anthony Davis let the Los Angeles Lakers down at the free-throw line in the final seconds. Yet, LeBron James isn’t about to lose confidence in his teammate. Davis missed a free throw in the closing seconds of regulation in the Lakers’ overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on […] The post LeBron James’ strong defense of Anthony Davis after brutal missed free throws vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

James Harden breathing down Magic Johnson’s neck with stunning feat vs. Kings

James Harden had his way against the Sacramento Kings Tuesday night, as he put up a scintillating stat line in a 123-103 home win by the Sixers. Harden finished with 21 points on 7-for-13 shooting from the field and also added 15 assists in 36 minutes on the floor. His impact on the game was […] The post James Harden breathing down Magic Johnson’s neck with stunning feat vs. Kings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Knicks star Julius Randle looks back on his Lakers years as he describes his current physical state

Julius Randle has been on quite a tear of late. Over his last three games, the New York Knicks star has averaged 31.3 points on 46.7 percent shooting, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 32.0 minutes per contest. He’s also knocking down 4.3 triples per game on a highly-efficient 39.4-percent clip. Randle has amassed these […] The post Knicks star Julius Randle looks back on his Lakers years as he describes his current physical state appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Pistons’ trade demands to Lakers in Bojan Bogdanovic talks

The Los Angeles Lakers’ hunt for new talent continues to this day. They have found some success in the last few weeks, but they need that extra oomph to make their roster more stable. A rumored target of their is Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic. LA has tried their best to make an enticing offer to Detroit, but according to Marc Stein, the latter team is not budging on their demands.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

