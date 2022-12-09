Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Semi crash, fire closes I-82 east
INTERSTATE 82 - UPDATE: 5:32 p.m. One lane is now open on I-82. Use extreme caution if driving in the area, as first responders are still on scene. DECEMBER 12, 2022 3:14 p.m. Traffic is reportedly bumper-to-bumper around the Washington and Oregon border. The crash involved a semi truck and...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fire on 6th Street in La Grande
LA GRANDE – The La Grande Fire Department responded to a housefire at 304 6th Street on Sunday night. According to the LGFD, crews were dispatched at 11:39 p.m. with the first engine arriving by 11:45 p.m. The fire was primarily in the front two rooms of the home, with crews initially focusing on this area before extinguishing portions of the fire that had spread to the walls and attic. No occupants were in the house at the time and no injuries were reported.
KTVB
I-84 in eastern Oregon back open after being closed Saturday morning
BAKER CITY, Ore. — I-84 is back open eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 east of Pendleton and Exit 302 in Baker City after being closed most of the morning, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported Saturday. The closures were due to high winds, blowing snow...
nbcrightnow.com
UDPATE: I-84 eastbound reopened in Oregon
OREGON.- UPDATE: 2:49 p.m. These lanes are now back open. DECEMBER 9, 2022 9:27 a.m. I-84 eastbound is now also closed at exit 265 at La Grande. I-84 eastbound lanes are currently closed at Baker City exits 304 and 306 following a truck crash. According to the Oregon Department of...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Reported Wolf Depredation in Union and Baker Counties
NORTHEAST OREGON – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) has confirmed two additional wolf depredations from Union and Baker Counties. These incidents took place in Pelican Creek in Union County and Manning Creek in Baker County. ODFW issued the following report:
centraloregondaily.com
I-84 remains closed due to weather and road conditions
ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City. The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit...
KTVB
I-84 now open after crash in Baker County caused closure
BAKER CITY, Ore. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are now open, after they were closed from Pendleton to Ontario, Oregon, due to a truck crash near Huntington, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported Friday. The crash occurred near milepost 335, which is 11 miles west of Huntington,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ WATCH: Parked Pendleton Police SUV starts chain-reaction crash on icy hill
A parked police SUV on an icy hill in Pendleton started a chain reaction crash of other parked vehicles earlier this week. The incident was caught on video. It shows the parked SUV sliding backward down the hill. It then hits a boat. The boat then hits a pickup truck.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two are arrested for stealing a vehicle and more
December 10, 2022 at 6:04 a.m., Pendleton Police personnel responded to a residence in the 500 block of NW 21st Street after a resident discovered that his vehicle, a 2008 Ford F-350, was stolen from his residence sometime overnight. Additionally, an ATV was in the bed of the pick-up and a 16-foot flatbed trailer was attached to the rear of the pick-up at the time of the theft. After officers arrived and took the stolen vehicle report, an officer located the detached trailer in the neighborhood of the original theft.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two stolen vehicles over the weekend–both recovered, arrests made
GRANT COUNTY – The following is a release in its entirety from Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley:. (Press release from Sheriff Todd McKinley) On Saturday night, December 10th, the Grant County Emergency Communication Center received a call of a missing vehicle in Long Creek during the Timber Truckers Light Parade.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Owner and Managers of Ace Hardware Sat Down for Candid Conversation about Measure 114
BAKER CITY, LA GRANDE, PENDLETON– Measure 114 has been a hot topic since election night in Oregon. And while the justice system continues to work through challenges, lawsuits etc., gun dealers and business owners are concerned. Elkhorn Media Group (EMG) sat down recently with Scott Thatcher (ST), owner of...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oil Tanker Strikes a Snowplow Near Baker City
BAKER CITY – (Details Oregon State Police) On December 4, at 9:38 p.m., OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash on I84W near mile marker 322. A CMV pulling a tanker full of oil, attempted to pass an ODOT snowplow on the right. The CMV first struck the plow with the tractor then with the tanker trailer. A hole was punched in the tanker and the contents leaked onto the freeway. HAZMAT responded to the incident for the oil spill. No injuries were reported. The CMV was towed by a non-preference tow per OSP request. The driver of the CMV was issued a citation for Unsafe Passing on The Right.
Why You’ll Be Glad Later About Upcoming Single Digit Temps
According to the National Weather Service Pendleton, OR, we are in for some pretty cold temps this weekend and beyond. Why will we be glad, sort of, next spring and summer?. The NWS is forecasting overnight lows of 15, 12, and 9 degrees beginning Friday night, and our daytime temps will not get much above 23-26 degrees. These are expected to linger into next Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will be cloudy, with only a very slight chance of snow.
