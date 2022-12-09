BAKER CITY – (Details Oregon State Police) On December 4, at 9:38 p.m., OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash on I84W near mile marker 322. A CMV pulling a tanker full of oil, attempted to pass an ODOT snowplow on the right. The CMV first struck the plow with the tractor then with the tanker trailer. A hole was punched in the tanker and the contents leaked onto the freeway. HAZMAT responded to the incident for the oil spill. No injuries were reported. The CMV was towed by a non-preference tow per OSP request. The driver of the CMV was issued a citation for Unsafe Passing on The Right.

BAKER CITY, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO