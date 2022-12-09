Read full article on original website
Bush Announce 2023 Tour With Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox + More on Select Dates
Bush have spent a fair share of time on the road in 2022 supporting their new album, The Art of Survival, and they'll be back on tour in the U.S. and Canada in early 2023 as well. "You know we couldn't stay away for long," stated the group via their...
Emotional Oranges Announce ‘The Pulp Fiction’ Tour
Tours, tours and more tours! Within the last week, Future, Nav and Chiiild have all shared their touring plans for the upcoming year. Also, Ari Lennox, Taylor Swift, J.I.D, Smino, Paramore and several others have announced new tours. Not to be forgotten, fans eagerly await the announcement of Beyoncé, Rihanna and SZA’s next tours. With all of that going, guess what? There’s another phenomenal tour on the way. Emotional Oranges have shared the dates for “The Pulp Fiction” tour.
Built to Spill Announce 2023 U.S. Tour
Built to Spill are heading out on another tour behind new album When the Wind Forgets Your Name. After rounding out their December shows, they’ll return to the road in March for a huge batch of dates that begins with several performances at their Boise, Idaho, hometown festival Treefort. The live band throughout the tour will comprise Doug Martsch, bassist Melanie Radford, and drummer Teresa Esguerra.
Drive-By Truckers Announce Spring 2023 Tour Dates
Drive-By Truckers are hitting the road next year in support of their recently released 14th career studio album, Welcome 2 Club XIII. The beloved Southern rock outfit will kick off their trek on March 9 at The Vogue in Indianapolis, Ind. The run includes several stops with multiple nights, including the band's annual four-day HeAthen's Homecoming celebration, held at the 40 Watt Club in Athens, Ga..
Betty White's Los Angeles Mansion Demolished After Selling for Massive Price
Betty White's former home has been torn down, according to a new post on her Instagram account. The legendary actress passed away in December of 2021 just short of her 100th birthday, and her massive home in Los Angeles, California was sold in June. Apparently, the new owner wanted a fresh start, as White's house has now been leveled to make way for a new development.
Billy Joel Announces 91st Show Of MSG Residency Coming In May
Billy Joel's record-breaking live concert residency at Madison Square Garden has added a 91st show next spring. The upcoming gig is set for May 5, subject to change if it conflicts with a playoff game. It will will be the Piano Man's 137th lifetime show at The Garden. Citi cardmembers...
Musician John Mellencamp Announces Extensive North American Tour In 2023
John Mellencamp performing on stageTaylor Hill/Getty Images. Grammy Award winner John Mellencamp will embark on a 76-date "Live and In Person" North American tour in 2023. The legendary Singer-Songwriter has announced the extensive, five-month tour, which will give fans a chance to hear the Indiana native performing some of his signature heartland-style rock and roll, live on stage.
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox, and Silversun Pickups team up for 2023 tour: See the dates
British rockers Bush have finalized their plans to hit the road in 2023, taking along their friends Candlebox, Silversun Pickups, and Alice In Chains founding guitarist Jerry Cantrell on a number of dates as openers.
Skid Row and Buckcherry Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour
Skid Row and Buckcherry have announced the Gang's All Here co-headlining tour, which commences in March with support on select dates from No Resolve. The trek begins on March 9 in Bowler, Wis., and concludes on March 31 in Hinton, Okla. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.
Gorillaz share “Skinny Ape,” announce New York and London AR shows
In anticipation of their eighth studio album — Cracker Island, due out February 24 via Parlophone Records — Gorillaz have shared a new track titled “Skinny Ape” and announced two augmented reality performances in New York and London for later this month. The song follows previously...
Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe once again hitting the road for a 2023 World Tour
Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are at a it again. After a massive 2022 North American co-headlining stadium tour, the bands are going global in 2023 with another co-headlining trek, The World Tour featuring special guest, Alice Cooper
The Flaming Lips Want to Treat You to ‘An Evening With’ Them in 2023
The Flaming Lips will return to the road early next year with a short run of West Coast dates. The “An Evening With” tour will reportedly find the Flaming Lips playing two-hour sets filled with material from throughout their extensive catalog. The run will kick off with a pair of shows at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on Feb. 28 and March 1, followed by dates in Las Vegas and California, wrapping on March 9 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara. Tickets for the “An Evening With” tour go on sale Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time, with a...
Jesse James' Wife Bonnie Rotten Reveals 911 Call Being Released Caused West Coast Choppers Founder To Lose It
Bad boy biker Jesse James was somehow warned about RadarOnline.com’s attempt to obtain the 911 audio tapes of a marital dispute inside his Texas home — despite law enforcement claiming they never told him. The suspicious heads-up was laid bare in a sworn order of protection affidavit filed by Bonnie Rotten on December 7 against the West Coast Chopper founder, only days after slapping him with divorce papers. Rotten, whose real name is Alaina Antoinette Hicks, first filed for divorce following a November 28 confrontation where James allegedly called her a “f---- r-----,” put her in a headlock, and slammed...
Elle King Cancels Three Shows After Suffering Concussion From Falling Down Stairs
Elle King has been forced to cancel three upcoming shows after suffering a concussion at home. The singer-songwriter, whose new album arrives in early 2023, shared the news in an Instagram story on Thursday. “No one ever wants to pull out of shows, especially me. I live for performing,” she wrote. “I slipped down the stairs making a bottle in the middle of the night, knocked my ass out, resulting in a concussion.” The canceled shows were set for Tampa, Detroit, and Seattle on Dec. 7, 8, and 9. King had managed to play a few dates in December after the injury...
The Stranglers’ drummer Jet Black dies aged 84
Jet Black, drummer of new-wave rock band The Stranglers, has died after “years of ill health” at the age of 84, his representative confirmed.The musician, whose real name was Brian John Duffy, had been living in his country home in North Wales close to his friends and family as his health issues became more debilitating.A statement from his representative confirmed he passed away “peacefully” on Tuesday December 6.Black was a founding member of The Stranglers, who formed in Guildford in 1974, and his playing style helped them achieve their unique sound – achieving 23 top 40 singles and 19 top...
