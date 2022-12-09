Read full article on original website
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery StoreYoel DavidsonPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Mercury’s major Brittney Griner decision if she returns in 2023
The Phoenix Mercury are understandably going to exercise patience with Brittney Griner. They are simply happy to have her back in the US. Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard commented on Griner’s potential return to basketball, per The Wall Street Journal. “With her return, there is a collective feeling of relief, but most importantly, joy and […] The post Mercury’s major Brittney Griner decision if she returns in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘They want to trade me’: Joel Embiid drops eye-opening take amid never-ending Sixers ‘panic’
It’s bittersweet being a fan of the Philadelphia 76ers of late. On the one hand, the Sixers employ Joel Embiid – one of the most dominant players of the current generation on a team that’s made the playoffs for what’s likely to be six straight seasons. On the other, they’ve been unable to break the […] The post ‘They want to trade me’: Joel Embiid drops eye-opening take amid never-ending Sixers ‘panic’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Incredible stat proves LeBron James, Lakers should involve Lonnie Walker IV more on offense
Plenty of critics rolled their eyes when the Los Angeles Lakers used their taxpayer mid-level exception on Lonnie Walker IV. Walker was not the 3 and D wing many fans wanted alongside LeBron James. He was coming off a season where he shot only 31.4 percent from deep, and he hasn’t received the best reviews for his defense.
Is Stephen Curry playing vs. Pacers
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry banged his knees with Giannis Antetokounmpo on a drive during the team’s loss on Tuesday. With the Warriors set to play a back-to-back against a young yet competitive Indiana Pacers squad, all Golden State fans are dying to know: Is Stephen Curry playing tonight versus the Pacers?
Nets taking cautious approach with Ben Simmons after recent injuries
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has made an immediate impact in two games since returning from a calf injury. Simmons posted 10 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists on 5 of 9 shooting during Brooklyn’s 112-100 win over Washington Monday. The three-time All-Star missed four games with a left calf strain the week prior. Defense […] The post Nets taking cautious approach with Ben Simmons after recent injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James clowned by Paul Pierce after bewildering loss to Celtics
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, at one point, had a 99.3 percent probability to take the win over the visiting Boston Celtics. The monumental choke job left Celtics icon and former James rival Paul Pierce absolutely giddy. Pierce was in attendance at Crypto.com Arena and had a message...
Hornets star LaMelo Ball ‘hopeful’ about return from ankle injury vs. Pistons
The Charlotte Hornets, at 7-20, are one of the worst teams in the NBA. However, help may come soon enough in the form of LaMelo Ball, who has been out for the majority of the season thus far with various ankle injuries. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Ball is optimistic that he could make […] The post Hornets star LaMelo Ball ‘hopeful’ about return from ankle injury vs. Pistons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Miserable Charles Barkley reacts to James Harden passing him on all-time scoring list
Charles Barkley slid one spot down the NBA’s all-time scoring list Tuesday night, with Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden passing him for the 27th spot. Harden entered the Sixers’ game against the Sacramento Kings at home needing just 14 more points to tie Barkley on the list and 15 to gain solo possession of the […] The post Miserable Charles Barkley reacts to James Harden passing him on all-time scoring list appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Knicks vs. Bulls prediction, odds and pick – 12/14/2022
The New York Knicks (14-13) visit the Chicago Bulls (11-15) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Bulls prediction and pick. New York has won four straight games to push them to sixth in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks are 13-12-2 against the […] The post NBA Odds: Knicks vs. Bulls prediction, odds and pick – 12/14/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marcus Smart’s nasty flu game revelation after Celtics’ wild win over Lakers
The Boston Celtics squandered a 20-point lead against the rival Los Angeles Lakers in what was easily their wildest game of the season. However, Marcus Smart and the Celtics fought back and got the victory on the road, all while their starting point guard was on the verge of throwing up.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum nearly destroyed LeBron James with poster dunk of the season
LeBron James is no stranger to pulling off dunks that would have ended someone else’s career had they actually gone through the net. Back in the dying seconds of Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, James went soaring through the air, almost sending Draymond Green to the shadow realm with a ferocious hammer that […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum nearly destroyed LeBron James with poster dunk of the season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hawks drop important Dejounte Murray, John Collins injury updates
The Atlanta Hawks are in bad shape right now, going just 3-7 in their last 10 games. While the team is just frankly not playing well, injuries are taking their toll. Trae Young is dealing with back soreness, while John Collins and Dejounte Murray have both missed time due to ankle injuries.
WNBA hits unfortunate setback with expansion plans, but there’s good news
Expansion has been a popular topic in both the NBA and WNBA worlds. However, neither league has current plans for expansion. The WNBA’s expansion plans were recently hit with a setback, per The Athletic. According to Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, the WNBA will not meet their goal of naming a new expansion franchise by […] The post WNBA hits unfortunate setback with expansion plans, but there’s good news appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Terry Rozier’s dominance the silver lining of Hornets’ brutal losing streak
The Charlotte Hornets have struggled to string wins together as of late. Their roster has been ravaged by injuries to key guys. LaMelo Ball has not been available the majority of the season, Gordon Hayward is in the same boat, and Cody Martin has played under five minutes. As a result, the Hornets have the […] The post Terry Rozier’s dominance the silver lining of Hornets’ brutal losing streak appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New angle on Chris Paul’s dirty elbow to Jose Alvarado goes viral
Chris Paul vs. Jose Alvarado is the point guard rivalry we never knew we needed. The back-to-back New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns clashes last week gave it the spotlight once again ever since it began during last season’s first-round playoff matchup. Tempers flared once again in their Friday...
Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on current state of Warriors
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are arguably the most confounding team in the West this season. They have games where they look the part of the defending champions, like when they dismantled the Boston Celtics early last week. Then they have stinkers like the one they had on Tuesday against the previous season’s champion, the Milwaukee Bucks.
RUMOR: Lakers’ ‘strategic level of urgency’ in trade market, revealed
It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers’ Achilles heel is perimeter shooting. In the three-point driven meta of today’s NBA, the Lakers are lagging behind. On a nightly basis, the Lakers are making the least amount of triples at 9.7 per game, with the second-worst percentage in the entire association, behind only the New York Knicks. Simply put, if the Lakers were to maximize LeBron James’ remaining playing days, they will need to remedy this situation as soon as possible.
LeBron James’ strong defense of Anthony Davis after brutal missed free throws vs. Celtics
For the second time in a week, Anthony Davis let the Los Angeles Lakers down at the free-throw line in the final seconds. Yet, LeBron James isn’t about to lose confidence in his teammate. Davis missed a free throw in the closing seconds of regulation in the Lakers’ overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on […] The post LeBron James’ strong defense of Anthony Davis after brutal missed free throws vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Latest Shaq, Charles Barkley squabble quickly turns into savage shot at Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless
Shaq and Charles Barkley have had their fair share of on-air quarrels through the years. Some are more intense than others, but nothing really escalates to a level wherein the pair got into some sort of physical altercation on the set. These two may not be best of friends, but there’s no denying that there’s […] The post WATCH: Latest Shaq, Charles Barkley squabble quickly turns into savage shot at Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers
Jayson Tatum got the better of LeBron James on Tuesday. The Boston Celtics came out victorious in an absolutely wild clash with the Los Angeles Lakers that saw both teams pull off improbably comebacks. But Tatum’s respect for James hasn’t diminished one bit. The Celtics star was asked about the matchup with LeBron that saw […] The post Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
