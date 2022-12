Michael Conley Loyd, 30, reportedly said he robbed a Bank of America in Springfield, Missouri in order to "prove a point" to his girlfriend. A Missouri man admitted to a highly unusual bank robbery, one that saw him scribble a demand note on the back of his own birth certificate, all while wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor that subsequently confirmed his presence at the scene.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 21 DAYS AGO