CBS Philly

Temple University's president will relocate home near campus in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University president Jason Wingard and his family are relocating to North Philadelphia to be a lot closer to the school's campus. The university made the official announcement Tuesday.In the spring, the Wingards will move from Chestnut Hill into a Temple-owned property on North Carlisle Street.The announcement comes in the wake of a rash of violent crime near campus.School officials say the move represents the school's historic mission of "community engagement."Wingard will be the school's first president to live on or near main campus in recent history.
DELCO.Today

Renowned Burglary of FBI Office in Media and Upper Darby Native Jim Croce to Receive Historical Markers

The building that housed the Country Court Apartments in Media was also the site of the renowned burglary of an FBI office. The renowned burglary of an FBI office in Media and Upper Darby native Jim Croce are two of the 18 subjects that have received approval for historical markers by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, according to a report from The Associated Press.
phillypolice.com

Missing Person – Michael Miller – From the 19th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 30-year-old missing person Michael Miller. He was last seen on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 12:00 a.m., on the 1900 block of Ashurst Road. He is 5’9″, 170 lbs., medium build, brown eyes, brown hair and medium complexion. Clothing...
Bensalem Times

Bensalem mom and son are volunteer extraordinaires at Caring for Friends

If loved ones need to find Bensalem’s John Kirby or his mother Rose on any given Monday evening, they know exactly where to look. Every single week, the two spend several hours volunteering at Caring for Friends, headquartered at 12271 Townsend Road in Northeast Philadelphia. Here, they volunteer their time preparing and packaging meals for the homebound, homeless and hungry throughout the greater Philadelphia region.
temple.edu

President Wingard to move to North Philadelphia

How can Temple University be a better neighbor to local residents? And how can it better engage the campus community? President Jason Wingard has a very personal answer. Next year, President Wingard will move to the North Philadelphia community that surrounds the campus, becoming the first Temple president to live on or near Main Campus in the institution’s recent history.
People

Beloved Pa. Spa Owner with 'Passion to Help Those Less Fortunate' Is Killed by Ex in Murder-Suicide

Wendy Feldman, owner of Spa Elysium, was found dead on Wednesday from a gunshot wound to the head Last Wednesday night around 9 p.m., police responded to a Philadelphia salon parking lot on a report of a person armed with a gun, according to a statement from the Philadelphia police. Officers on the scene found 59-year-old Wendy Feldman, owner of Spa Elysium Fringe Salon & Apothecary, dead from a gunshot wound to the head. A 64-year-old man also had a gunshot wound to the head, per police, and later died at Temple...
phillyvoice.com

Accounting clerk from Philly to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Wednesday

An accounting clerk will look to become the next "Jeopardy!" contestant from Philadelphia to make waves on the game show. Dan Rosen will compete on the quiz show Wednesday against Mollie Cowger, a puzzle and games assistant editor from San Francisco, California. The third contestant will be decided during Tuesday's game. The show is broadcast at 7 p.m. on ABC.
Government Technology

Curfews Won’t Stem Gun Violence. Here’s What Will: Opinion

(TNS) - Given the scale of Philadelphia's gun violence epidemic, the temptation to do something — anything — that could help curb the violence is understandable. But even if doing "something" makes us feel better, it doesn't mean it's doing any good. Joining City Council's unproductive gun buyback...
philadelphiaweekly.com

21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly

Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
