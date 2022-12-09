Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery StoreYoel DavidsonPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
Small business owner donates thousands of dollars for recording studio at Philadelphia school
A business owner stepped up to donate thousands of dollars after teachers put out a call asking for help to create a professional audio/visual studio.
Temple University's president will relocate home near campus in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University president Jason Wingard and his family are relocating to North Philadelphia to be a lot closer to the school's campus. The university made the official announcement Tuesday.In the spring, the Wingards will move from Chestnut Hill into a Temple-owned property on North Carlisle Street.The announcement comes in the wake of a rash of violent crime near campus.School officials say the move represents the school's historic mission of "community engagement."Wingard will be the school's first president to live on or near main campus in recent history.
Philly breaks ground on 1st affordable homes for purchase in new city program
Philadelphia officials broke ground Monday on a development of 25 new affordable homes for purchase, the first being built under City Council’s Neighborhood Preservation Initiative.
Bucks County Police Chief Investigated Recently-Solved ‘Boy in the Box’ Case Decades Ago
After decades of wondering what would come of an infamous case he investigated, a Bucks County police chief’s involvement is being remembered. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the police chief for the Bensalem Patch. Kenneth Coluzzi, the Police Chief for Lower Makefield Township, has a special connection to the infamous...
MedicalXpress
Inside the 'tridemic': North Philly children struggling to breathe are waiting hours to be seen at the ER
Raspy cries and barky coughs echoed across the emergency room at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children on a recent chilly morning in North Philadelphia. Kids had just started to stream into the waiting room, yet every available bed was already filled. Fifteen-month-old Zariya Sutton-Pack wheezed as she waited for medical...
Renowned Burglary of FBI Office in Media and Upper Darby Native Jim Croce to Receive Historical Markers
The building that housed the Country Court Apartments in Media was also the site of the renowned burglary of an FBI office. The renowned burglary of an FBI office in Media and Upper Darby native Jim Croce are two of the 18 subjects that have received approval for historical markers by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, according to a report from The Associated Press.
billypenn.com
Remote workers fuel Center City surge; Tierra Whack shows local love; Launching 1,000 mid-priced homes | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Foot traffic in Center City is nearing pre-pandemic levels — and it’s not necessarily because of return-to-office mandates. If they can afford...
phillypolice.com
Missing Person – Michael Miller – From the 19th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 30-year-old missing person Michael Miller. He was last seen on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 12:00 a.m., on the 1900 block of Ashurst Road. He is 5’9″, 170 lbs., medium build, brown eyes, brown hair and medium complexion. Clothing...
Bensalem mom and son are volunteer extraordinaires at Caring for Friends
If loved ones need to find Bensalem’s John Kirby or his mother Rose on any given Monday evening, they know exactly where to look. Every single week, the two spend several hours volunteering at Caring for Friends, headquartered at 12271 Townsend Road in Northeast Philadelphia. Here, they volunteer their time preparing and packaging meals for the homebound, homeless and hungry throughout the greater Philadelphia region.
temple.edu
President Wingard to move to North Philadelphia
How can Temple University be a better neighbor to local residents? And how can it better engage the campus community? President Jason Wingard has a very personal answer. Next year, President Wingard will move to the North Philadelphia community that surrounds the campus, becoming the first Temple president to live on or near Main Campus in the institution’s recent history.
Policing is changing in some Philly neighborhoods. This community program is spreading the word
How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer to Philly’s gun violence crisis? Get in touch. Di Hargrove rolled up to the Cecil B. Moore Library in North Philadelphia on a recent weekday morning, parked, and popped her trunk. She was hauling a stash of resources: masks, hygiene products, voter guides, and job applications.
Philadelphia police searching for suspect who stole antique brass railing outside City Hall
Officials estimate the stolen antique could be worth $15,000 to $20,000.
Beloved Pa. Spa Owner with 'Passion to Help Those Less Fortunate' Is Killed by Ex in Murder-Suicide
Wendy Feldman, owner of Spa Elysium, was found dead on Wednesday from a gunshot wound to the head Last Wednesday night around 9 p.m., police responded to a Philadelphia salon parking lot on a report of a person armed with a gun, according to a statement from the Philadelphia police. Officers on the scene found 59-year-old Wendy Feldman, owner of Spa Elysium Fringe Salon & Apothecary, dead from a gunshot wound to the head. A 64-year-old man also had a gunshot wound to the head, per police, and later died at Temple...
6abc
'Philadelphia Chicken Man' joins South Philadelphia Community Fridge for rotisserie chicken giveaway
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man known for his penchant for poultry has turned his newfound fame into a way to help others. Alexander Tominsky, who's known as the "Philadelphia Chicken Man," took part in a food giveaway in Mifflin Square Park on Sunday. Tominsky partnered with South Philadelphia Community Fridge...
phillyvoice.com
Accounting clerk from Philly to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Wednesday
An accounting clerk will look to become the next "Jeopardy!" contestant from Philadelphia to make waves on the game show. Dan Rosen will compete on the quiz show Wednesday against Mollie Cowger, a puzzle and games assistant editor from San Francisco, California. The third contestant will be decided during Tuesday's game. The show is broadcast at 7 p.m. on ABC.
Government Technology
Curfews Won’t Stem Gun Violence. Here’s What Will: Opinion
(TNS) - Given the scale of Philadelphia's gun violence epidemic, the temptation to do something — anything — that could help curb the violence is understandable. But even if doing "something" makes us feel better, it doesn't mean it's doing any good. Joining City Council's unproductive gun buyback...
philasun.com
Dr. J Donald Dumpson and honoree Kurt Carr discuss the 9th annual ‘A Soulful Christmas’ performance
On December 13, “A Soulful Christmas” will celebrate its 9th year at The Kimmel Cultural Campus. “A Soulful Christmas” is the brainchild of Dr. J Donald Dumpson, the creator and director of the program. Each year, “A Soulful Christmas” seeks to pay homage to the vast...
buckscountyherald.com
Elizabeth Capalidi’s husband reportedly led police to what are believed to be her remains
The disturbing story surrounding the October disappearance of 55-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi took a new turn over the weekend, when her husband, Stephen Capaldi, was taken into custody. He reportedly took authorities to a wooded area near the Philadelphia International Airport where human remains were found. The remains have not yet...
Delaware County parents demand school board address fights, lockdowns and staffing issues
Parents say the countless meetings are getting them nowhere as they demand action from the board.
philadelphiaweekly.com
21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly
Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
