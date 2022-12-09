PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University president Jason Wingard and his family are relocating to North Philadelphia to be a lot closer to the school's campus. The university made the official announcement Tuesday.In the spring, the Wingards will move from Chestnut Hill into a Temple-owned property on North Carlisle Street.The announcement comes in the wake of a rash of violent crime near campus.School officials say the move represents the school's historic mission of "community engagement."Wingard will be the school's first president to live on or near main campus in recent history.

