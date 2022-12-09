ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany man sentenced 20 years to life for 2021 murder

By Ben Mitchell
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42lkPC_0jdK8Pfd00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An Albany man was sentenced to 20 years to life in State Prison after pleading guilty to murder charges that stemmed from a shooting in 2021. The indictment alleged that Jahmere Manning, 20, and co-defendant Alvin Foy had fired numerous shots at a group of people, causing the death of 18-year-old Chyna Forney.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!

The plea also satisfies another open case that charges Manning with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. “The deal offered to him affords him the decency and humanity that he refused to show countless victims, which ultimately culminated in the death of this beautiful person, Chyna Forney,” said Chief Assistant District Attorney Cheryl Fowler.

“What’s clear is not only the human devastation that these murders, these violent, vicious crimes are having on this community, what’s clear to the court is that you, and people like you, are destroying your own community,” said Judge Roger McDonough. “Your victim, Ms. Forney, is someone who you went to school with. Someone you grew up with. Someone that you probably played on the same playground with. This is just another case of people like you, Mr. Manning,
destroying your own community.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Amsterdam man charged with criminally negligent homicide in overdose death

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — An Amsterdam man faces multiple charges including criminally negligent homicide, following a six-month, multi-agency investigation. On June 20, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office members responded to a residence in the Town of Amsterdam where a subject was found unresponsive in a vehicle in a driveway. While responding members attempted lifesaving efforts including the administration of Narcan and CPR, the subject was later pronounced deceased. Sheriff’s Office members initiated an intensive investigation into the circumstances leading up to the death of the victim, beginning with the collection of evidence. Toxicology results revealed the victim died as a result of a fentanyl overdose.
AMSTERDAM, NY
WRGB

Albany man facing narcotics, weapons charges after search

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces multiple charges after detectives recovered cocaine and an illegally possessed handgun during a search warrant Tuesday morning on Park Avenue. According to the Albany Police Department, on Tuesday at around 10 a.m., detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Community Response Unit...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Suspect in HVCC stabbing arraigned in Rensselaer County Court

The suspect in last month’s stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College was arraigned in Rensselaer County Court on Tuesday. Zymeir Walton, 20, faces several charges – including attempted murder, assault, robbery, and weapons possession. He was previously arraigned in Troy City Court, before the case was moved to the county.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

North Adams man charged with attempted enticement of minor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, a North Adams man was arrested and charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, as well as attempting to send obscene material to a minor. James Macko, 23, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. The criminal complaint against...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WNYT

Albany man faces drug, weapons charges

An Albany man is facing felony drug and weapons charges. Marshal Ayers was found Saturday evening with an illegal gun – stolen from North Carolina – says the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say they also found four grams of MDMA, and that Ayers already has multiple...
ALBANY, NY
iheart.com

Rensselaer County Woman Facing Charges For Driving Wrong Way on Northway

A Rensselaer County woman is facing charges after State Police say she was spotted driving the wrong way on the Northway. Troopers say 30-year-old Ellissa Carmin of Nassau was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes in Wilton on Sunday morning and was pulled over. She was arrested for DWI and a search of her vehicle led to the discovery of cocaine. Carmin was also uncooperative after being taken into custody and ended up injuring a Trooper. She was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

44K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy