Related
WTOL-TV
Disney just raised the prices on its Walt Disney World parks. Here's how much.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The happiest place on earth just got a little bit pricier. Walt Disney World has increased prices for its one-day tickets two weeks after announcing the price hike. Disney has moved to park-specific pricing on its single-park tickets, and raised the prices across the board. But...
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Haunted Mansion Series Arrives at Walt Disney World
Series 10 of the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction collection features The Haunted Mansion. The limited-release series features an ear headband, a Mickey plush, a Disney Parks x Loungefly backpack, a pin, and a souvenir key. We first found The Haunted Mansion collection at the Creations Shop at EPCOT. Mickey...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
disneyfoodblog.com
BIG PLANS Announced for Walt Disney’s Plane
With the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on its way, lots of new things are coming. We’ve seen details about when the anniversary celebrations will reach Disneyland and we’ve gotten a peek at new 100th Anniversary merchandise that’ll be online soon. But that doesn’t mean some older pieces of Disney history aren’t getting some love too. During the D23 Expo, we got to admire the restored outside of Walt Disney’s plane — the Mouse. And soon another part of The Mouse will be changing.
Man Reportedly Jumps To His Death At Disneyland
According to reports, a man jumped to his death during a visit to Disneyland.
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for New Year’s Day In Disney World
You need to get your Park Pass Reservations ASAP because Disney World is starting to SELL OUT for New Year’s Day!. Disney World’s Park Pass Reservation system began in 2020 when the parks reopened after the COVID-19 closures. The new-ish system means you have to get reservations for each park you plan to visit in addition to the park tickets themselves. If you’ll be in Disney World on New Year’s Day, you need to get those passes NOW.
WDW News Today
New Santa Mickey Sequined Spirit Jersey Arrives at Disneyland
As Disneyland Resort continues celebrating the most wonderful time of the year, we’re sure to keep seeing new festive merchandise trickling in to the parks. And sure as Santa comes every year, we found a delightful new Santa Mickey sequined Spirit Jersey at Disneyland! Park your sleigh in front of the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A. to get your hands on this beauty.
WDW News Today
Splash Mountain Closing Date Revealed at Walt Disney World, Reedy Creek Repeal Could Be Reversed, ‘Fantasmic!’ Dining Package Reviews, & More: Daily Recap (12/2/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, December 2, 2022.
Here’s How Much It Cost To Go To Disney World the Year You Were Born
It's not cheap to go to Disney World, but has that always been the case? See what ticket prices were like back in the early days.
WDW News Today
New Toy Story Holiday Ear Headband Debuts at Magic Kingdom
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and this new Toy Story holiday ear headband give some of our favorite toys their time to shine this holiday season. Buzz and Woody are always in the spotlight, but now Hamm and Bo Peep’s sheep get the love they deserve on this festive new ear headband found at The Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A, Both ears are topped with holiday ornament caps so that they resemble ball-shaped Christmas ornaments,
WDW News Today
New Tweedledee & Tweedledum Pillow and Cheshire Cat Rug Available at Disneyland
New “Alice in Wonderland” home décor has been discovered at China Closet in Disneyland, allowing fans to bring a touch of this Lewis Carroll classic world of wonders into their own homes this holiday season and beyond. Today we found a Tweedledee & Tweedledum pillow and a Cheshire Cat rug.
WDW News Today
WATCH PARKSCENTER — The New Iger Era is Here, Magic Keys Came and Went, EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Begins!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, December 4th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. So much has happened while we were away, catch up with the latest Disney Parks news on ParskcCenter!. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: TRON Lightcycle Run Testing With People On Ride at Magic Kingdom
After months of testing at various speeds and intervals, TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom has begun testing with people. We saw Cast Members enjoying the coaster this morning. The train was full except for two seats in the two center cars. We spotted TRON Lightcycle / Run testing...
WDW News Today
Massive Te Fiti Statue Arrives in EPCOT, Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Discounts Increasing, Disneyland After Dark Events Return, & More: Daily Recap (12/9/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, December 9, 2022.
WDW News Today
‘Strange World’ To Make Disney+ Debut on December 23
Holiday weekends are when movie studios release their blockbuster hits. This past Thanksgiving, Disney had its nationwide theatrical release for “Strange World.” It wasn’t the blockbuster hit that Disney thought. In fact, depending on which review you read, it was described as anything from a “flop” to a “bomb.” Now, Disney has announced on December 23, the film will make its streaming debut on Disney+.
WDW News Today
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom to Close for Refurbishment in January 2023
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at the Magic Kingdom will close for a refurbishment in January 2023. The attraction will be closed from January 9 through January 13, 2023. January is a common time for refurbishments as the weather is more temperate and there are fewer visitors. Will this closure affect...
WDW News Today
First Look at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2023 Merchandise Featuring Figment
Disney has released a sneak peek of the new Figment merchandise coming soon to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. The merchandise includes a Spirit Jersey, chalkboard frame mug, Munchling plush, and CORKCICLE tumbler. The jersey reads “Create Your Own Magic.”. Guests can use chalk to draw...
WDW News Today
Pumpkin Juice Bottle Souvenir Sipper Now Available at Universal Orlando Resort
For those who love pumpkin juice at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort, but miss those adorable pumpkin-topped pumpkin juice bottles, a better replacement may have just been introduced: a pumpkin juice sipper! We found this very close facsimile for sale at Universal Studios Stores in CityWalk and Universal Studios Florida.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 12/11/22 (All-Star Resorts Decor, 2023 Merchandise, Norway Ornament, & More)
Good morning from EPCOT! Today we are spending the day here and plan on doing some shopping and trying some food from EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. We also plan on stopping by the All Star Resorts later today to take a look at the Christmas decorations. We will be sure to report on all the new things we find today. Let’s get started!
