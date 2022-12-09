ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Haunted Mansion Series Arrives at Walt Disney World

Series 10 of the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction collection features The Haunted Mansion. The limited-release series features an ear headband, a Mickey plush, a Disney Parks x Loungefly backpack, a pin, and a souvenir key. We first found The Haunted Mansion collection at the Creations Shop at EPCOT. Mickey...
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
disneytips.com

Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!

It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
disneyfoodblog.com

BIG PLANS Announced for Walt Disney’s Plane

With the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on its way, lots of new things are coming. We’ve seen details about when the anniversary celebrations will reach Disneyland and we’ve gotten a peek at new 100th Anniversary merchandise that’ll be online soon. But that doesn’t mean some older pieces of Disney history aren’t getting some love too. During the D23 Expo, we got to admire the restored outside of Walt Disney’s plane — the Mouse. And soon another part of The Mouse will be changing.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
disneyfoodblog.com

Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for New Year’s Day In Disney World

You need to get your Park Pass Reservations ASAP because Disney World is starting to SELL OUT for New Year’s Day!. Disney World’s Park Pass Reservation system began in 2020 when the parks reopened after the COVID-19 closures. The new-ish system means you have to get reservations for each park you plan to visit in addition to the park tickets themselves. If you’ll be in Disney World on New Year’s Day, you need to get those passes NOW.
WDW News Today

New Santa Mickey Sequined Spirit Jersey Arrives at Disneyland

As Disneyland Resort continues celebrating the most wonderful time of the year, we’re sure to keep seeing new festive merchandise trickling in to the parks. And sure as Santa comes every year, we found a delightful new Santa Mickey sequined Spirit Jersey at Disneyland! Park your sleigh in front of the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A. to get your hands on this beauty.
WDW News Today

New Toy Story Holiday Ear Headband Debuts at Magic Kingdom

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and this new Toy Story holiday ear headband give some of our favorite toys their time to shine this holiday season. Buzz and Woody are always in the spotlight, but now Hamm and Bo Peep’s sheep get the love they deserve on this festive new ear headband found at The Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A, Both ears are topped with holiday ornament caps so that they resemble ball-shaped Christmas ornaments,
WDW News Today

New Tweedledee & Tweedledum Pillow and Cheshire Cat Rug Available at Disneyland

New “Alice in Wonderland” home décor has been discovered at China Closet in Disneyland, allowing fans to bring a touch of this Lewis Carroll classic world of wonders into their own homes this holiday season and beyond. Today we found a Tweedledee & Tweedledum pillow and a Cheshire Cat rug.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: TRON Lightcycle Run Testing With People On Ride at Magic Kingdom

After months of testing at various speeds and intervals, TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom has begun testing with people. We saw Cast Members enjoying the coaster this morning. The train was full except for two seats in the two center cars. We spotted TRON Lightcycle / Run testing...
WDW News Today

‘Strange World’ To Make Disney+ Debut on December 23

Holiday weekends are when movie studios release their blockbuster hits. This past Thanksgiving, Disney had its nationwide theatrical release for “Strange World.” It wasn’t the blockbuster hit that Disney thought. In fact, depending on which review you read, it was described as anything from a “flop” to a “bomb.” Now, Disney has announced on December 23, the film will make its streaming debut on Disney+.
WDW News Today

Pumpkin Juice Bottle Souvenir Sipper Now Available at Universal Orlando Resort

For those who love pumpkin juice at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort, but miss those adorable pumpkin-topped pumpkin juice bottles, a better replacement may have just been introduced: a pumpkin juice sipper! We found this very close facsimile for sale at Universal Studios Stores in CityWalk and Universal Studios Florida.
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 12/11/22 (All-Star Resorts Decor, 2023 Merchandise, Norway Ornament, & More)

Good morning from EPCOT! Today we are spending the day here and plan on doing some shopping and trying some food from EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. We also plan on stopping by the All Star Resorts later today to take a look at the Christmas decorations. We will be sure to report on all the new things we find today. Let’s get started!

