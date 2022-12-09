ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening season doesn't have to be over! 9 tips to enjoying your garden all winter long.

By Terry Baddoo, USA TODAY
As the saying goes, the best preparation for tomorrow is doing your best today. And as the nights draw in and the temperature begins to plummet, some hard work and a little advanced planning can go a long way toward helping your garden survive the winter and flourish once the warmer weather finally begins to return.

Putting your garden to bed for the winter can save you time and energy the following spring. And properly cleaning and storing your garden equipment, such as hoses, tools, and sprinkler systems can help prolong their life. That, of course, will save you money over the long haul.

Watch the video to learn 9 ways to prepare your garden for winter.

Do you need to winterize your garden?

If you take pride in having a beautiful, bountiful garden each year, you definitely need to prepare it for the winter. Many of the plants, fruits, and vegetables you lovingly cultivate during the growing season are vulnerable to cold temperatures and need to be protected during the wintertime. You also need to think about reinvigorating the soil, which may be sapped of valuable nutrients. And you need to deal with the dreaded weeds, which can take hold if you don’t put in the hard work of removing them as the winter months approach. So, giving your yard some pre-winter TLC can work wonders.

How to make your garden look nice in winter.

Obviously, nothing competes with the sheer beauty of a summertime garden. However, you can still make your garden look attractive during the winter by cultivating plants with winter flowers or berries, or colorful leaves and bark. Plant pots, hanging baskets, and hardy climbing plants can also add interest until the spring arrives, and your garden begins to bloom once again.

More problems, solved

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gardening season doesn't have to be over! 9 tips to enjoying your garden all winter long.

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Gardening for You: Leaf mold is brown gold

Leaf mold! Ick. Just the sound of "leaf mold" makes germaphobes grimace. But when the process of making it is done right, leaf mold can be gold in the garden. Another term for leaf mold would be composted leaves. All that’s needed for the gardener to turn fallen autumn leaves into a rich source of organic matter is a small, unobtrusive space for storage. And at this time of year there is a seemingly inexhaustible supply of leaves.
HGTV

The Best Self-Watering Planters for Your Home, Deck or Patio

Watering your indoor and outdoor plants can be a chore when the weather is hot and dry. So is finding a neighbor to take care of them when you’re out of town for work or vacation. Self-watering planters can save your greenery — not just your plants, but also your hard-earned money wasted when water from a sprinkler or hose runs off or evaporates before it can soak in.
Family Handyman

Can I Trim Bare Trees in the Winter?

I pruned my own trees as long as I could until I realized that, even on a ladder, I couldn’t quite reach the one branch I really wanted to cut off. Following the age-old wisdom of better safe than sorry, I hired an arborist the next time my trees needed to be pruned. At his suggestion, we waited until winter to do most of it.
Reader's Digest

How to Care for a Jade Plant

We get it: Not everyone has the magic touch when it comes to houseplants. If you struggle to keep yours alive but still want greenery in your space, look no further than the jade plant. Also known as the money plant, this succulent symbolizes luck and prosperity. Jade plant care is simple—even if your thumbs aren’t particularly green. For new plant parents, this no-fuss houseplant is a wonderful place to start. But these succulents aren’t just hardy; with light-green, oval-shaped leaves and wooden stems, they’re also pretty additions to any decor.
Shelley Wenger

Why You Should Buy a Home in the Winter

Buying a home is a big responsibility. You shouldn’t take it lightly. You need to think clearly and make sure that you are ready to buy a home. There are also other responsibilities that come with homeownership, and you need to make sure that you are ready for them also.
Architectural Digest

16 Stylish Front Door Decor Ideas for Every Season

If your existing entrance is lacking wow factor, it’s time to think up new front door decor ideas. There are so many innovative, DIY-friendly ways to jazz up your exterior door (and the surrounding front stoop). An ornate wreath, hanging flower baskets, mosaic house numbers, and a gorgeous door knocker are all ways to enhance your home’s curb appeal and lift your spirits in a major way after a long day. “Never underestimate the power of a great front door—it sets the tone and is such a warm welcome for holiday guests coming over this time of year,” says Austin-based Camille Styles, founder of Casa Zuma and Camillestyles.com. “Plus I get so much joy from seeing my own decked out front porch whenever I pull in the driveway!”
Family Handyman

Christmas Decor From Nature: How to Make DIY Porch Pots

Create DIY Christmas decor from nature with winter container plants that will look beautiful well into the new year. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Chowan Herald

Holiday horticulture tips...

The smell of pine and fir is a reminder that the holidays are full of horticulture. Keep your plants (and your thumbs) green by following these simple holiday horticulture tips: • Keep poinsettias out of reach of children and pets. While serious damage is not likely to occur, the sap that oozes from broken stems can create a rash. • Poinsettias can be saved at the end of the season...
birdsandblooms.com

Why Do Mushrooms Grow in Your Lawn and Garden?

“Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?” asks Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon.
OREGON STATE
backyardgardener.com

Begonia – Summer and Winter flowering

These Popular and Easy-to-Grow Flowers Come in Many Types. These attractive plants are invaluable as house plants, for the greenhouse, and for filling summer flower beds. Some kinds are grown for their ornamental leaves, others for their flowers; some bloom in summer, others in winter, while a few flower more or less all the year round. Begonias are found wild chiefly in South and Central America, though many are native plants of India and other tropical and subtropical countries. They belong to the family Begoniaceae. The name Begonia commemorates a Frenchman, M. Michel Begon.
Family Handyman

Should Price Be the Determining Factor When You Buy Plants?

When I was a new gardener and every penny mattered, I looked for the least expensive flowers to fill my porch pots. I had yet to learn why some plants cost more than others, and more importantly, why some flowers were worth more. Now that I’ve been working in horticulture...
