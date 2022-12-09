Read full article on original website
Texas officials act to restrict movement at the southern borderAsh JurbergTexas State
El Paso Mayor May Finally Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso new ground zero for illegal border crossings; over 7,000 last weekendLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
El Paso is in Debt $7.5 Million For Transporting Migrants To Other DestinationsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Thousands of Migrants Illegally Crossed the Texas Border this WeekTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrant shelter in Las Cruces needs additional funding to keep running
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some migrants were sent to Las Cruces and the city's mayor tried to see if they could come to an agreement with El Paso to find more space. The El Calvario Methodist Church told CBS4 they could shut down by January if they do not receive federal funding.
How is El Paso's VA system performing?
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — In December 2016, CBS4 reported how El Paso's Veterans Affairs Health Care System earned only one out of five stars, with local veterans complaining about long wait times for appointments and their quality of care. Six years later, CBS4 Anchor John Purvis spoke with...
Abe Mac Band performs at El Paso elementary schools
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Abe Mac Band is performing a concert series for multiple elementary schools in El Paso this week. The Texas country band is performing at the following schools:. Dec. 12: Tigua Pre-K Dec. 13: Desert Wind Elementary, Carroll T. Welch Elementary, Elfida Chavez Elementary.
Las Cruces senior living center hosts free dementia experience
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People had the chance to experience the dementia disease. The Village at Northrise, a senior living center, hosted a free dementia experience in Las Cruces on Tuesday. The experience aimed at giving an insight into dementia and give people a chance to see the...
Overturned Sun Metro vehicle closes all lanes along Gateway South at Yandell
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police and other emergency response crews responded to a wreck at Gateway South at Yandell in central El Paso Wednesday morning. All lanes along Gateway South and the Yandell Overpass between Gateway North and South are closed. Our news crew at the...
El Paso Catholic Diocese helps shelter migrants released
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Volunteers are needed to help with the surge of migrants being released in El Paso. The resurgence of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border was reported last week. Border Patrol facilities and shelters in El Paso are stressed beyond capacity. Border Patrol officials have...
Santa and Grinch to collect toy donations at Plaza Hotel's Ambar restaurant
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Plaza Hotel in downtown El Paso is asking its customers to help spread the holiday spirt. Ambar restaurant, located inside the hotel, is collecting toys for the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home. The non-profit organization helps El Paso children and families...
Dumpster fire spreads to building, destroys shoe store in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A structure fire that destroyed a building Monday morning in downtown El Paso was knocked down in the afternoon. It happened at J & J Shoes Warehouse in the 300 block of S. El Paso Street near Holland's retail store. The fire started in...
Road closures happening the week of Dec. 12th through Dec. 17th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crack Sealing Closures. Loop 375 (Transmountain) to I-10, northbound and southbound. Alternate lane closures, please plan for potential delays. Guardrail Repair Project. Monday, December 12. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 eastbound between Thorn and Mesa left lane closed. Tuesday, December 13. 9 a.m....
El Paso homeless shelter overcapacity following release of hundreds of migrants
EL PASO, T.X. — Over 50 migrants were seen waiting outside the Opportunity center on Sunday night. This comes after U.S. Border Patrol in the El Paso Sector said 286 migrants were released to the community on Saturday and 498 were released on Sunday. John Martin, the Deputy Director...
Santa Teresa H.S. expected to return to in-person learning Wednesday, superintendent says
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Santa Teresa High School is expected to resume in-person classes Wednesday after a blockage in a nearby sewer line prompted the school to close Tuesday, according to Gadsden Independent School District Superintendent Travis Dempsey. Dempsey said the sewer line runs in front of the...
K-12 enrollment in El Paso school districts post pandemic
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso area school districts saw a drop in enrollment during the pandemic, but that trend appears to be leveling off, at least for some districts. Two of the three largest school districts in El Paso started the academic school year with fewer students in 2022, but that wasn't the case for the Socorro Independent School District.
El Paso female turns her passion of drawing into career, makes her mark in tattoo industry
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — For Wednesday’s breaking the bias segment, CBS4 introduces you to Sarah Gonzalez, a tattoo artist who’s turned her passion of drawing into a career. “My whole life, I've been an artist, since I could pick up anything to draw with. It's just...
LCPS: Extra support resources available following death of Organ Mountain H.S. student
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools is providing additional resources to Organ Mountain High School after a student was killed in a crash on Friday. The school district said more resources will be available this week for emotional support and counseling. The student, a 16-year-old boy,...
Firefighters continue to put out hotspots after fire destroys shoe store in downtown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Firefighters continue to put out hotspots after a fire destroyed a shoe store in downtown El Paso on Monday. The fire happened at J & J Shoes Warehouse in the 300 block of S. El Paso Street near Holland's retail store. Fire officials said...
Men from Juarez, Las Cruces accused of robbing 4 migrants while they were waiting for bus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were arrested and accused of robbing four migrants while waiting for a bus on Sunday. The incident happened at the Greyhound bus station in downtown El Paso. Police arrested 49 -year-old Guillermo Hernandez of Las Cruces, New Mexico and 27 -year old...
Residential street in El Paso's Lower Valley blocked off while police investigate death
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An 80-year-old man died after being stabbed by a 25-year-old, according to El Paso police. El Paso police placed red tape up at at Colmillo Drive and Marfil Drive in the Lower Valley Wednesday morning. Investigators with the Crimes Against Persons Unit investigated a...
EPCC offers extended winter hours starting next week
Winter Hours at El Paso Community College begin next week at the Valle Verde Campus. The hours run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 19, 20, 29 and 30. Director of Recruitment Services for EPCC, Michael Talamantes said there will be a special incentive for the first 90 students to enroll in four full-time classes.
Jaime Esparza sworn in as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoan Jaime Esparza was sworn in late Friday afternoon as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Texas. Chief U.S. District Judge Alia Moses administered the oath of office to Esparza at the federal courthouse in San Antonio. It is with...
Providence Children's Hospital patients design, receive free jewelry from Kendra Scott
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Patients and their family members at Providence Children's Hospital got a chance to design their own piece of Kendra Scott jewelry. Kids were able to craft the pieces from the metal, shapes, and the color of the stones. "It just provides an awesome experience...
