El Paso, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs4local.com

How is El Paso's VA system performing?

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — In December 2016, CBS4 reported how El Paso's Veterans Affairs Health Care System earned only one out of five stars, with local veterans complaining about long wait times for appointments and their quality of care. Six years later, CBS4 Anchor John Purvis spoke with...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Abe Mac Band performs at El Paso elementary schools

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Abe Mac Band is performing a concert series for multiple elementary schools in El Paso this week. The Texas country band is performing at the following schools:. Dec. 12: Tigua Pre-K Dec. 13: Desert Wind Elementary, Carroll T. Welch Elementary, Elfida Chavez Elementary.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces senior living center hosts free dementia experience

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People had the chance to experience the dementia disease. The Village at Northrise, a senior living center, hosted a free dementia experience in Las Cruces on Tuesday. The experience aimed at giving an insight into dementia and give people a chance to see the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Catholic Diocese helps shelter migrants released

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Volunteers are needed to help with the surge of migrants being released in El Paso. The resurgence of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border was reported last week. Border Patrol facilities and shelters in El Paso are stressed beyond capacity. Border Patrol officials have...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening the week of Dec. 12th through Dec. 17th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crack Sealing Closures. Loop 375 (Transmountain) to I-10, northbound and southbound. Alternate lane closures, please plan for potential delays. Guardrail Repair Project. Monday, December 12. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 eastbound between Thorn and Mesa left lane closed. Tuesday, December 13. 9 a.m....
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

K-12 enrollment in El Paso school districts post pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso area school districts saw a drop in enrollment during the pandemic, but that trend appears to be leveling off, at least for some districts. Two of the three largest school districts in El Paso started the academic school year with fewer students in 2022, but that wasn't the case for the Socorro Independent School District.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

EPCC offers extended winter hours starting next week

Winter Hours at El Paso Community College begin next week at the Valle Verde Campus. The hours run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 19, 20, 29 and 30. Director of Recruitment Services for EPCC, Michael Talamantes said there will be a special incentive for the first 90 students to enroll in four full-time classes.
EL PASO, TX

