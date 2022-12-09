Read full article on original website
PHOTOS – Trigg County 51 Lyon County 49
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats scored the final 10 points of the game to beat Lyon County 51-49 Tuesday at Wildcat Gym. Here is a YSE gallery of shots courtesy of Ashlyn Brown. Trigg County 51 Lyon County 49.
UHA Defense Shuts Down Henderson County (w/PHOTOS)
Both the UHA Blazers and the Henderson County Colonels entered their game Tuesday night as teams looking to position themselves as one that could be included among the contenders in the 2nd Region looking to dethrone defending champion Lyon County. It was UHA that made the stronger statement in Blazer Gym.
Caldwell County Nabs First Win at Livingston 58-57
The Caldwell County Tigers have their first win of the basketball season — a 58-57 decision Monday night at Livingston Central. The Tigers, who had dropped their first five games of the season, took the lead in the second quarter and held the upper hand for much of the rest of the night.
VIDEO – Brylee Lebron on Hoptown Cheering at State
Hopkinsville High senior Brylee Lebron is a member of the Tiger cheer squad that competed at the state competition for the first time in 23 years Saturday. Hoptown finished 7th in the Game Day Small Division, scoring the best of any western Kentucky school. As for after high school, Lebron...
Lady Rebels Back on Track with Win at Montgomery Central
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels got another big night from Alexis Taylor as they easily handled Montgomery Central for the second time this season. The Lady Rebels jumped out to a 17-4 first quarter lead and never looked back on their way to a 64-26 win over the Lady Indians.
Lyon’s Travis Perry Moves Up to 7th on All-Time Scoring List
Before long it will be down to just King Kelly Coleman. With his 91 points over the last week, Lyon County junior Travis Perry continued his climb up the all-time scoring list in Kentucky high school basketball. After scorching the nets for 41 Saturday night in the Lyons’ win over...
Blazers Firing on All Cylinders in Rout of Heritage Christian (w/PHOTOS)
It was all Blazers, all the time on Monday as the University Heights boys’ basketball team jumped on visiting Heritage Christian Academy from the first whistle and never let up in a 75-23 victory. The Blazers bounced back from their first loss of the season to improve to 2-1...
Obituaries Dec. 13, 2022
Patsy Colson Hutson, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center, in Mayfield, Kentucky. She was born Dec. 11, 1948, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Eury Colson and Ruby Kirk Colson. She was a retired caregiver at Brookdale of Murray, and was of...
Warren Central Gets Past Lady Blazers
A tough start to the season continued for the University Heights Academy Lady Blazers Saturday. The offensive struggles they have been dealing with since the beginning of the season were present again in a 53-33 loss to Warren Central. The Lady Blazers have scored in the 30s in each of...
Dawson Springs Road Completely Blocked After Wreck
A wreck on Dawson Springs Road has led to the road being completely blocked with several people reportedly injured Tuesday afternoon. The road is blocked at the 5000 block of Dawson Springs Road and two helicopters have been called to help transport people to the hospital. According to Christian County...
Airbag shrapnel kills person in Bowling Green
Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Tennessee Titans teaming up with Blood Assurance …. The Titans are joining forces with Tennessee's local blood supplier to support high school...
Power outage affects 3,000 KU customers in Caldwell, Crittenden, Lyon counties
A widespread power outage affected as many as 3,000 Kentucky Utilities customers in Caldwell, Crittenden, and Lyon counties on Monday. The Crittenden Press reported that a cut line in Caldwell County was the reason for the outage. The city of Marion was completely without power, including the two traffic signals...
Sunday marks one year since Pembroke, south Christian Co. tornado
While Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of the tornado that devastated Mayfield, parts of Marshall, Lyon and Caldwell counties and Dawson Springs, the tornado that damaged 63 homes in southern Christian County actually hit in the early morning of December 11. State Representative Myron Dossett of Pembroke took a direct...
Four Injured, Three Severely Injured In Dawson Springs Road Crash
A wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County sent four people to the hospital three with severe injuries Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a car and a dump truck collided head-on at the 5000 block of Dawson Springs Road ejecting one person from the dump truck.
Several DUI And Felony Arrests Made
Two Kentucky State Troopers made multiple DUI and felony arrests. White Plains, Ky: On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Troopers from Post 2 Madisonville conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg and Hopkins County line. During the checkpoint, Maurice Summers (51) of Graham, Kentucky was arrested for DUI and Drug Trafficking. Maurice Summers was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail being charged with DUI, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), and multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
Todd County Home Destroyed In Sunday Nigt Fire
A home on Stringtown Road in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Fairview Firefighters say the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just after 9 pm. The owners were reportedly eating with family in a house next to their property when a neighbor contacted them about a fire at their home.
Contract Terminated For ‘Put A Roof On It’ Project
Following a pair of unfortunate events at the “Put A Roof On It” project site in downtown Cadiz — including the December injury of one construction worker — Mayor Todd King confirmed to the News Edge Tuesday afternoon that Bluegrass Construction and Contracting has had its efforts terminated.
Davis Calls Parade Grand Marshal Designation ‘An Honor’
With the theme of this year’s Hopkinsville HES Christmas Parade “It’s a Kid’s Christmas,” it was a no-brainer that Terrence Davis was named the parade grand marshal. Davis has been the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Hopkinsville-Christian County for the past nine years. He said it was an honor to be named the grand marshal.
‘That’s the moment I knew they weren’t asleep’: Daughter remembers parents lost in Dec. 10 tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s hard to put into words the aftermath of the tornado that tore through western Kentucky communities on Dec. 10, 2021. As neighbors, friends and family honor who and what they lost on that fateful day, they are also hopeful for the future of their homes.
Franklin Police investigating death of Auburn woman
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin Police Department is investigating the death of an Auburn woman who was found in a hotel. Felecia Martin Peacock, 50, was found unconscious in her hotel room on Sunday around 8 a.m. The Franklin Police Department, and later, Simpson County Coroner’s Office responded to...
