Longstanding Macy’s Location Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Untold Success Story of DJM.Design with the Larimer SBDC and Sally EbelingDJM.DesignFort Collins, CO
The richest woman in ColoradoLuay RahilColorado State
The Chris Watts Murder Home Has Finally SoldNikFrederick, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
What Are These Magical Things Over Boulder Colorado?
Contrail shadows, sundogs, and watermelon snow are just a few examples of unique weather phenomena that can occur in Colorado - but have you ever seen rainbow clouds in the sky above?. This kind of magical-looking cloud appeared over Boulder last week, resulting in a beautiful afternoon sky for those...
Down But Not Out: Loveland’s Famous ‘Redman’ Sculpture Comes Down
Almost as famous as Loveland's Valentine remailing program, the town's 'Redman' has seen his better days. After four decades, he won't be as visible as he once stood, but he does live on. Those like myself, who grew up in Loveland, Colorado, during the 1970s and 1980s, hold fond memories...
A Pair of Feisty Foxes Wandered Inside Colorado’s Coors Field
Feral felines are frequently seen wandering around inside the gates of Coors Field. Whether they're hiding under cars in the parking lot, hanging around the concession area, or boldly bounding onto the field right in the middle of a Rockies game, these cute cats are always keeping people at the ballpark entertained. One of the field's cats is so popular, it even has its own Twitter account.
Did You Know this Huge Buddhist Temple is in Colorado?
It's no secret that Colorado is full of hidden gems. However, you may not realize that deep in the Colorado wilderness lies a huge Buddhist Temple known as the Great Stupa of Dharmakaya. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya in Colorado's Wildnerness. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya is a huge Buddhist...
The Story of Colorado’s Legendary Tightrope Walker + Daredevil Ivy Baldwin
Colorado's Ivy Baldwin, a famous daredevil and tightrope walker. Baldwin was born in July 1886 and lived until October 1953. While born in Houston, Texas, Baldwin would become one of the most talked about people in Colorado. Certainly, one of the most fearless. Born William Ivy, he changed his name...
Dear Colorado Drivers: It’s Time to Learn How to Zipper Merge
According to Ayres, it's a driving technique that goes like this: "Drivers use both lanes of the highway until the point where one lane ends, and then take turns merging into the single lane — just like a zipper closing." In case that didn't make sense, here's a video.
Close Call: Colorado Boy OK Following Neck Injury from Ice Skate
Hockey can be a very dangerous sport. As a youth, hockey was the sport I was the most excited to play, (and quite frankly, the only one I was any good at,) and my parents weren't terribly excited to allow me to do it. You constantly hear about hockey players...
This Pour Over Martini Bar in Denver Looks Amazing
Have you heard of a pour-over martini? I haven't seen a TikTok video of this super cool place in Denver near the Cherry Creek Mall. Think of a pour-over coffee, then make it a martini. Cretan's is a Mediterranean restaurant that happens to serve these neat libations. Cretan's menu currently...
This $2.3 Million Home in Johnstown has its Own Little Vineyard
This four bedroom, six bathroom home has its own little vineyard in Johnstown. To learn more about this home located at 4444 Thompson Parkway in Johnstown, see the full listing on Realtor. Take a Look Inside Joe Cocker's $18 Million Colorado Mansion. Legendary rocker, Joe Cocker's Colorado mansion is for...
Here’s Your Chance to Own a Part of the Swetsville Zoo
Bill Swets started making unique sculptures back in 1985 in Timnath and the Swetsville Zoo was born. The Swetsville Zoo operated as more or less a free walking tour through the area to witness the amazing sculptures that were created on the property. Featured on Roadside America, the Swetsville Zoo...
