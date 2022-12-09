Feral felines are frequently seen wandering around inside the gates of Coors Field. Whether they're hiding under cars in the parking lot, hanging around the concession area, or boldly bounding onto the field right in the middle of a Rockies game, these cute cats are always keeping people at the ballpark entertained. One of the field's cats is so popular, it even has its own Twitter account.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO