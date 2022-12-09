ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

99.9 KEKB

What Are These Magical Things Over Boulder Colorado?

Contrail shadows, sundogs, and watermelon snow are just a few examples of unique weather phenomena that can occur in Colorado - but have you ever seen rainbow clouds in the sky above?. This kind of magical-looking cloud appeared over Boulder last week, resulting in a beautiful afternoon sky for those...
BOULDER, CO
99.9 KEKB

A Pair of Feisty Foxes Wandered Inside Colorado’s Coors Field

Feral felines are frequently seen wandering around inside the gates of Coors Field. Whether they're hiding under cars in the parking lot, hanging around the concession area, or boldly bounding onto the field right in the middle of a Rockies game, these cute cats are always keeping people at the ballpark entertained. One of the field's cats is so popular, it even has its own Twitter account.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Did You Know this Huge Buddhist Temple is in Colorado?

It's no secret that Colorado is full of hidden gems. However, you may not realize that deep in the Colorado wilderness lies a huge Buddhist Temple known as the Great Stupa of Dharmakaya. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya in Colorado's Wildnerness. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya is a huge Buddhist...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

This Pour Over Martini Bar in Denver Looks Amazing

Have you heard of a pour-over martini? I haven't seen a TikTok video of this super cool place in Denver near the Cherry Creek Mall. Think of a pour-over coffee, then make it a martini. Cretan's is a Mediterranean restaurant that happens to serve these neat libations. Cretan's menu currently...
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Here’s Your Chance to Own a Part of the Swetsville Zoo

Bill Swets started making unique sculptures back in 1985 in Timnath and the Swetsville Zoo was born. The Swetsville Zoo operated as more or less a free walking tour through the area to witness the amazing sculptures that were created on the property. Featured on Roadside America, the Swetsville Zoo...
TIMNATH, CO
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado.

