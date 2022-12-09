Roundabouts have been in Michigan for a while now. In fact, according to Sinas Dramis, the first roundabout was "built by the Oakland County Road Commission in 1996." However, despite the fact that roundabouts have been in Michigan for 26 years, drivers still seem to have no idea what to do sometimes. To the point where I've had drivers come at me head-on driving the wrong way on a roundabout...I guess they thought it'd be easier to cut across rather than go in a full circle. But I digress...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO