Read full article on original website
Related
Do Some Cozy Christmas Shopping In These Adorable Michigan Downtowns
Christmas is just around the corner, and if you're like me you're probably scrambling to find something special for everyone you love. And while the temptation to stop at the nearest box store and grabbing a gift set is there, you know you don't want to end up giving someone something they'll just instantly regift.
Coming Soon: Grandma’s Sampler With Drinks At MI Cracker Barrels?
My family enjoys a stop at Cracker Barrel in Flint or Bridgeport now and then. Rocking chairs, deep fried something along with breakfast and now ... adult beverages at Michigan locations? It's possible, soon. Does Cracker Barrel serve drinks?. In a majority of their restaurants around the United States, they...
Three Pure Michigan Gifts To Give Someone From Out Of State
Christmas is just a few weeks away and if you are anything like me you're freaking out about what to get someone for a last-minute Christmas gift. No need to panic though I've got three simple ideas that won't break the budget and that someone from out of state will be sure to appreciate.
The Joker Card Was Originally Created For Michigan’s Favorite Card Game
We all know that Euchre is the official unofficial game of The Great Lakes State. The trick-taking game is popular throughout the northern midwestern states referred to as the "Euchre Belt", with Michigan at the heart of it. But did you know there was anything higher than trump? Because I...
What You Should (and Should Not) Bring To A Michigan Office Christmas Party
It's that time of year - Office Holiday Party Season. The year-end recap where your bosses tell you what a great job the company did this year, but no one's getting raises. It's also a great reason to get sloshed with your coworkers, and vent. But there is a list...
Bundle Up! Michigan to End 2022 with a Deep Freeze
Winter officially begins on December 21, and it's certainly going to feel like it all across Michigan. Weather forecasters are increasingly confident that the Mitten State will be plunging into a deep-freeze for at least a couple weeks as we end 2022. The Timing. According to the latest forecast from...
Do Ohio’s New Snowplow Names Match Up To Michigan’s?
Last year, Michigan got an upgrade in the names for snowplows. It's an honored tradition, that makes following the plows a lot more fun during particularly heavy Winter events. Michigan released more than 70 new names last year, but apparently, Ohio felt left out, and came up with some new...
What Ever Happened to Igloo Dining?
Winter in Michigan kind of marks the end of the outdoor dining season. Sure, there are places that have heaters and or enclosed patios, but whatever happened to igloo dining?. I feel like dining in an igloo began as a super cool trend and a neat way to make the most of winter in Michigan. Bars and restaurants were taking advantage of having the extra tables despite Michigan's colder months not being super hospitable.
The Best Toy Shops In mid Michigan
Christmas time is here and that means it's time to shop for cool toys for the kids. Sure, Meijer, Target and Wal Mart have a good toy deparment, there are plenty of other options when it comes to finding the perfect gift for the kiddo in your life. A few...
Was There Ever A Land Bridge Connecting The Upper and Lower Peninsulas?
If you study history, you know that the majority of the Native Americans are suspected to have crossed the Atlantic Ocean from what is now Russia, into Alaska, and migrated south into the Americas. They did so by crossing a land bridge that is now mostly underwater. However, remnants of it can still be seen in Alaska with the Aleutian Islands.
Let’s Eat – This Is Michigan’s Favorite Pasta Meal
When it comes to pasta dishes, the pasta-abilities are endless. Think about it - from rigatoni to ravioli and every delicious pasta in between - it is really tough to beat a meal with noodles, sauce, and a glass of red wine. Throw in a side dish, a piece of garlic bread, or a dinner roll, and you have one of life's most enjoyable meals.
If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?
We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
Texan Accidentally Orders Taco Bell Pick-Up Over 1,000 Miles Away in Holland, Michigan
These days, there's an app for everything, including ordering food from your favorite fast-food or quick-service restaurants. I have a few myself for places like Jimmy John's, Starbucks, and Taco Bell. Typically, I love using the app because it's easy to order, you can set up a payment and store...
Do You Need to Use Your Turn Signal While Using a Michigan Roundabout?
Roundabouts have been in Michigan for a while now. In fact, according to Sinas Dramis, the first roundabout was "built by the Oakland County Road Commission in 1996." However, despite the fact that roundabouts have been in Michigan for 26 years, drivers still seem to have no idea what to do sometimes. To the point where I've had drivers come at me head-on driving the wrong way on a roundabout...I guess they thought it'd be easier to cut across rather than go in a full circle. But I digress...
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
Since 1891, Dickinson is the Youngest County in Michigan
We're always hearing about "Michigan's Oldest This" and "Michigan's Oldest That"...but what about something that is Michigan's "youngest"? Well here's one - it's the youngest county in Michigan. That would be Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula. It was named after former United States Postmaster General Donald Dickinson, who only...
Michigan’s Zug Island…..It Ain’t No Paradise
That's right - Zug Island ain’t no paradise or tropical getaway, that’s for sure. From the air it looks dirty, dismal, dank, and industrial. And it is. It’s full of steel mills and blast furnaces. But it wasn’t always this way... Zug Island started out as...
Win a 5-Pack of Michigan Lottery “Cashing Through The Snow” Instant Tickets
Are you feeling lucky? Enter below for your chance to win a five-pack of Michigan Lottery"Cashing Through The Snow" instant tickets. You could win up to 15x per ticket, and up to $300,000!
Hit the Trails! Michigan’s Snowmobile Festival Is Returning After 3 Year Hiatus
Did you know that at one point in time Michigan held the record for the highest number of registered snowmobiles in the entire U.S?. With 178,109 registered snowmobiles in 2021, according to the Michigan DNR, we have since fallen to 3rd place behind states like Wisconsin and Minnesota but there is no denying that snowmobiling is one of the most popular winter activities in the state.
5 Words and Phrases You’ll Hear Every Michigander Use Almost Daily
Although I was born and raised in west Michigan, I spent several years traveling for work in the Midwest. I spent time living in states like Nebraska and Missouri and it was certainly eye opening to learn how the other half lives! They do things a little differently out in the Heartland.
99.1 WFMK
Lansing, MI
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://99wfmk.com
Comments / 0