yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Christian County Lady Colonels 72 Hopkinsville Lady Tigers 60
Here is a gallery of shots from the Christian County Lady Colonels’ 72-60 win over the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers Saturday at Tiger Gym.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Blazers Pull Away From HCA for First Win (w/PHOTOS)
The University Heights Academy girls’ basketball team weathered some hot shooting early on from visiting Heritage Christian Academy on Monday before steadily pulling away for a 72-40 victory. The Lady Blazers improved to 1-6 with a trip to Livingston Central coming up on Tuesday. HCA slipped to 1-3 and...
yoursportsedge.com
Strong 2nd Half Helps Caldwell Girls Put Away Livingston
Caldwell County’s girls took the lead in the second quarter and put together a strong second half to win 41-34 at Livingston Central on Monday. A long 3-pointer off the glass by A.J. Hollowell at the halftime buzzer sent the Lady Tigers to the break with a 22-18 advantage.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Back on Track with Win at Montgomery Central
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels got another big night from Alexis Taylor as they easily handled Montgomery Central for the second time this season. The Lady Rebels jumped out to a 17-4 first quarter lead and never looked back on their way to a 64-26 win over the Lady Indians.
yoursportsedge.com
UHA Defense Shuts Down Henderson County (w/PHOTOS)
Both the UHA Blazers and the Henderson County Colonels entered their game Tuesday night as teams looking to position themselves as one that could be included among the contenders in the 2nd Region looking to dethrone defending champion Lyon County. It was UHA that made the stronger statement in Blazer Gym.
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels Make It Three Straight with Win at Montgomery Central
After a couple of tough losses, the Todd County Central Rebels appear to be getting on a roll. The Rebels picked up their third straight win Monday night by going on the road and dismantling Montgomery Central 60-29. The win was the second in the last three games by the...
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon’s Travis Perry Moves Up to 7th on All-Time Scoring List
Before long it will be down to just King Kelly Coleman. With his 91 points over the last week, Lyon County junior Travis Perry continued his climb up the all-time scoring list in Kentucky high school basketball. After scorching the nets for 41 Saturday night in the Lyons’ win over...
yoursportsedge.com
Blazers Firing on All Cylinders in Rout of Heritage Christian (w/PHOTOS)
It was all Blazers, all the time on Monday as the University Heights boys’ basketball team jumped on visiting Heritage Christian Academy from the first whistle and never let up in a 75-23 victory. The Blazers bounced back from their first loss of the season to improve to 2-1...
yoursportsedge.com
Bravettes Turn Back Lyon to Improve to 5-1
Union County’s girls continued their hot start to the 2022-23 season, pulling away for a 64-47 victory over Lyon County Saturday afternoon. Now 5-1, the Bravettes were 10 of 23 from 3-point range in the contest. Lyon (2-3) led 8-4 early. But Union came back to take an 18-10...
yoursportsedge.com
Vaughn’s Late Bucket Lifts Trigg to OT Win
Jhaden Vaughn’s putback of a missed shots with four seconds left lifted Trigg County to an 84-82 overtime win at Hickman County Saturday. Walker McClanahan tied the game with 12 seconds left when he was fouled hitting a driving layup. He missed the free throw and Vaughn grabbed the rebound. He dribbled the length of the floor and missed a shot in the paint. He collected the rebound and stuck the game-winner.
Upworthy
High school picks a boy as its homecoming queen for the first time
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 29, 2021. It has since been updated. A Missouri high school student made history, this homecoming season, by becoming the first male student to be crowned Homecoming Queen during the school's homecoming game this week. "It was literally like a dream," the student, Zachary Willmore, told KOMU 8. "It was just really special to me." A video of the ecstatic moment when Willmore won the title went viral across social media after it was posted to Twitter and YouTube. In the footage, people in the vicinity are heard going wild with cheers when the teen's name is announced and he adorns the homecoming sash on the field in front of the crowded bleachers.
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Lyon County vs Christian County
There was plenty of action Saturday night in Lyon County’s win over Christian County. Check out some of it in this Highlight Reel. Take a look.
yoursportsedge.com
Murray Holds Off Caldwell County Girls 46-40
After a lopsided win over Dawson Springs on Friday, Caldwell County’s girls were hoping to piece together a win streak. But Murray had other plans. The black-and-gold Lady Tigers held off a late charge by the blue-and-gold Lady Tigers Saturday afternoon in Princeton for a 46-40 triumph. Junior Mylee...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Charlize Cruz ‘Pointing’ the Way for Lady Falcons
Sophomore point guard Charlize Cruz played a big role Saturday in the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons picking up their first win of the season. Cruz reached double figures and helped to get the Fort Campbell offense running in the second half. YSE spoke with Charlize about the game and her job at point guard.
Local student athletes meet Coach Calipari
NEBO, Ky. (WEHT) — West Hopkins School basketball players made many memories over the weekend as the group took a special trip to Lexington. The students arrived at Rupp Arena on Saturday to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Yale Bulldogs for the first time since 1961. School faculty say two of the biggest […]
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell County Nabs First Win at Livingston 58-57
The Caldwell County Tigers have their first win of the basketball season — a 58-57 decision Monday night at Livingston Central. The Tigers, who had dropped their first five games of the season, took the lead in the second quarter and held the upper hand for much of the rest of the night.
yoursportsedge.com
HCA Bows to McLean in Madisonville Shootout
Heritage Christian Academy competed in the Edward Jones Shootout at Madisonville-North Hopkins on Saturday. The Warriors dropped their matchup with McLean County 58-44. HCA got 11 points and six rebounds from Manny Diaz and 10 points apiece from Jason Leek and Carlos Robles. Trentin Fowler added six points, Trevor Gibson...
yoursportsedge.com
Ohio County Pulls Away Late to Top Hoptown 69-58
The Hopkinsville boys’ basketball team fell victim to a 4th-quarter run by Ohio County on Saturday at the Farmer’s Bank & Trust Tip-Off Classic at Muhlenberg County, sending the Tigers to a 69-58 defeat. The loss is the second straight for the Tigers to leave them at 1-3...
westkentuckystar.com
Power outage affects 3,000 KU customers in Caldwell, Crittenden, Lyon counties
A widespread power outage affected as many as 3,000 Kentucky Utilities customers in Caldwell, Crittenden, and Lyon counties on Monday. The Crittenden Press reported that a cut line in Caldwell County was the reason for the outage. The city of Marion was completely without power, including the two traffic signals...
wkdzradio.com
Todd County Home Destroyed In Sunday Nigt Fire
A home on Stringtown Road in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Fairview Firefighters say the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just after 9 pm. The owners were reportedly eating with family in a house next to their property when a neighbor contacted them about a fire at their home.
