ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
marinelink.com

Vessel Seeks Other Port After Texas Freeport LNG Delay

At least one liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel gave up on Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas after the company last week delayed its planned restart to the end of December, ship tracking data from Refinitiv showed. Some analysts have said they do not expect Freeport to return until January,...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Italy's Snam to pick offshore site for new LNG terminal in early 2023

MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Itay's Snam (SRG.MI) will choose the offshore site for its new floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in the next 100 days, Italy's special commissioner for the project said on Friday, with its initial location already facing a legal challenge.
energyintel.com

Petronas Secures Abu Dhabi Unconventional Oil Block

Abu Dhabi has brought in Malaysia's national oil company Petronas to explore and appraise unconventional oil reserves in the emirate's hydrocarbon-rich Western Region. The oil market continues to shrug off disruptions to supply and distribution, with a focus on the consumption side of the equation. Significant spending increases by leading...
Reuters

Colombia's Ecopetrol to invest up to $6.2 billion in 2023

BOGOTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol will invest up to around 30 trillion pesos ($6.2 billion) in 2023, it said on Friday, with the main focus on energy security rather than energy transition.
MySanAntonio

There's a $15 solution to the U.S.-Saudi oil feud

The relationship between Washington and Riyadh has reached that stage where Saudi Arabian officials give TV interviews to say how good it is. The current tiff has deep roots but the immediate problem concerns - what else? - oil, where the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have been pulling in opposite directions. President Joe Biden has released about 165 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, since March to moderate prices. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has sought to support prices by curbing supply, most dramatically with the two million barrel a day target cut announced by OPEC+ in early October, drawing fire from the White House and Congress.
TEXAS STATE
rigzone.com

New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico

New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
TEXAS STATE
rigzone.com

Chevron to Take Control of Venezuelan Oil Facility

Chevron will use the facility to process tar-like crude from Venezuela's fields that will be shipped to U.S. refineries in the Gulf of Mexico. Chevron Corp. will formally take over operational control of a key Venezuelan oil-processing facility this week during a joint visit to the site by company and government representatives, according to a person familiar with the plan.
CNN

Construction completed on Nigeria’s $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Sea Port

CNN — Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial center, has a storage problem. At the West African trade hub’s shipping terminals, projected demand for container space far outstrips capacity. To narrow the gap, the state has embarked on one of the region’s most ambitious infrastructure projects, Lekki Deep Sea Port.
AFP

Brazil's Lula appoints former mayor as finance minister

Brazil's president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday named former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad, viewed unfavorably by many in the business community, as his finance minister. Despite some of the reluctance towards Haddad, the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange's Ibovespa index was up Friday by 0.5% after the names of the future ministers were announced.
TheConversationAU

What is the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, about to be negotiated in Brisbane?

Australia is about to play host to negotiators from 14 countries involved in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) over six days in Brisbane from Saturday. They include the United States, Australia, Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, but not China. Although as unfamiliar as many of the acronyms in the alphabet soup of trade deals to which Australia is a party, the IPEF has a very specific focus. The US wants to use it to diversify its supply chains away from China towards its allies and create US-style rules in a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy