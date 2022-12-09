Read full article on original website
Biden admin set to impose another rule on US oil and gas while courting Venezuelan oil
President Biden's Department of the Interior proposed rules to reduce methane leaks on public lands and charge fees for flaring that exceeds those limits.
marinelink.com
Vessel Seeks Other Port After Texas Freeport LNG Delay
At least one liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel gave up on Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas after the company last week delayed its planned restart to the end of December, ship tracking data from Refinitiv showed. Some analysts have said they do not expect Freeport to return until January,...
Italy's Snam to pick offshore site for new LNG terminal in early 2023
MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Itay's Snam (SRG.MI) will choose the offshore site for its new floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in the next 100 days, Italy's special commissioner for the project said on Friday, with its initial location already facing a legal challenge.
energyintel.com
Petronas Secures Abu Dhabi Unconventional Oil Block
Abu Dhabi has brought in Malaysia's national oil company Petronas to explore and appraise unconventional oil reserves in the emirate's hydrocarbon-rich Western Region. The oil market continues to shrug off disruptions to supply and distribution, with a focus on the consumption side of the equation. Significant spending increases by leading...
Colombia's Ecopetrol to invest up to $6.2 billion in 2023
BOGOTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol will invest up to around 30 trillion pesos ($6.2 billion) in 2023, it said on Friday, with the main focus on energy security rather than energy transition.
Oil execs rip Biden admin's 'completely inaccurate,' 'flat-out lie' about US energy production
United Refining CEO John Catsimatidis and American Energy Alliance President Tom Pyle call out Biden policies that limit U.S. oil production and supply.
MySanAntonio
There's a $15 solution to the U.S.-Saudi oil feud
The relationship between Washington and Riyadh has reached that stage where Saudi Arabian officials give TV interviews to say how good it is. The current tiff has deep roots but the immediate problem concerns - what else? - oil, where the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have been pulling in opposite directions. President Joe Biden has released about 165 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, since March to moderate prices. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has sought to support prices by curbing supply, most dramatically with the two million barrel a day target cut announced by OPEC+ in early October, drawing fire from the White House and Congress.
rigzone.com
New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
Oil from questionable origins with a 40% discount is being offered to US energy traders, report says
US energy traders are receiving pitches for steeply discounted crude with unclear origins, Bloomberg reported. One middleman offered up to 200,000 barrels of heavy-sour crude at a $30 markdown vs. West Texas Intermediate, per the report. Traders told Bloomberg that they passed on the super-cheap crude due to doubts about...
Australia has to accept Chinese power. But Albanese shows he can ride the tiger | Katharine Murphy
While the PM has already chosen sides in the superpower fight, his diplomatic coup in meeting Xi means he can start building mutual respect with Beijing
U.S. returns $20M in assets stolen by former Nigerian dictator
The United States has returned more than $20.6 million in assets stolen by former Nigerian dictator Gen. Sani Abacha, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
TC Energy to give update on Keystone pipeline restart Wednesday
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canada's TC Energy Corp (TRP.TO) said it expects to give an update on the Keystone pipeline restart later on Wednesday, a week after the 622,000 barrel-per-day pipeline was shut after leaking oil into a creek in Kansas.
Diamond diggers in South Africa's deserted mines break the law — and risk their lives
Photos show the desperate search for scraps left by big diamond operators. But amid rampant poverty and unemployment, zama-zamas see no other way to provide for their families.
Big Oil does little to act on climate despite vows -U.S. House panel
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Major energy companies are not doing enough to prevent the worst effects of climate change despite public promises to fight the problem, a U.S. House panel said about documents released on Friday that it got in a probe.
US stocks fall after Fed hikes rates, signals more to come
Stocks turned lower on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate and signaled more hikes ahead
Lula faces stiff challenge to fulfil vow to reverse Amazon deforestation in Brazil
President’s predecessor Bolsonaro unleashed record destruction on rainforest and emboldened loggers, land grabbers and illegal miners
rigzone.com
Chevron to Take Control of Venezuelan Oil Facility
Chevron will use the facility to process tar-like crude from Venezuela's fields that will be shipped to U.S. refineries in the Gulf of Mexico. Chevron Corp. will formally take over operational control of a key Venezuelan oil-processing facility this week during a joint visit to the site by company and government representatives, according to a person familiar with the plan.
Construction completed on Nigeria’s $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Sea Port
CNN — Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial center, has a storage problem. At the West African trade hub’s shipping terminals, projected demand for container space far outstrips capacity. To narrow the gap, the state has embarked on one of the region’s most ambitious infrastructure projects, Lekki Deep Sea Port.
Brazil's Lula appoints former mayor as finance minister
Brazil's president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday named former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad, viewed unfavorably by many in the business community, as his finance minister. Despite some of the reluctance towards Haddad, the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange's Ibovespa index was up Friday by 0.5% after the names of the future ministers were announced.
What is the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, about to be negotiated in Brisbane?
Australia is about to play host to negotiators from 14 countries involved in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) over six days in Brisbane from Saturday. They include the United States, Australia, Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, but not China. Although as unfamiliar as many of the acronyms in the alphabet soup of trade deals to which Australia is a party, the IPEF has a very specific focus. The US wants to use it to diversify its supply chains away from China towards its allies and create US-style rules in a...
