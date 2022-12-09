Read full article on original website
People Are Leaving Illinois in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from moving services […]
Missouri courts begin clearing nonviolent marijuana charges
Missouri courts began the process of clearing criminal records of certain marijuana charges Thursday. The post Missouri courts begin clearing nonviolent marijuana charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri man sentenced in Capitol riot case said Trump, others to blame for his actions
Federal prosecutors say the Independence man was part of a mob that terrorized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s staff during the Capitol insurrection.
FOX23 Investigates: Tons of marijuana found through U.S. mail system
While medical marijuana is legal in Oklahoma, recreational marijuana is still off limits. Though some nearby states have legalized the drug, federal law prohibits sending marijuana through the mail system. Despite this, postal inspectors say they’ve seen tons of marijuana in the mail, which is a federal offense. “Often,...
6 Sentenced In District Court
At least six people were sentenced Dec. 5-7, 2022, in the Eighth Judicial District Court, according to court reports and records. Sabrina Nicole Floyd on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, was scheduled to appear for a trial before the court on a motion to proceed with an abandoning or endangering of a child-criminal neglect charge. Floyd pled true to violating her probation by smoking marijuana and methamphetamine. During a contested hearing, the defense asked that she be allowed to continue serving her sentence on probation, with a stipulation that she complete an outpatient rehab program. Prosecutors asked that she be ordered to an incarcerated rehab program or a prison sentence. She was sentenced to 12 months in prison on the charge, according to court reports.
Ohio 'Cupcake Mogul' Wants One Last Taste of Freedom Before Prison
An Ohio bakery owner—who for nearly 20 years lived a double life after stealing a dead baby’s identity—is on the hook for more than $1.5 million in ill-gotten gains and will soon head off to prison, though she’s asking for one last taste of freedom before then.Flight-attendant-turned-cupcake-entrepreneur Ava Virginia Misseldine, 50, pleaded guilty last month to 15 counts of wire fraud and one count of passport fraud. Misseldine, who ran a string of popular organic bake shops around the Columbus area, had been masquerading since 2003 as Brie Bourgeois—an infant who died in 1979 at just 18 weeks old.Misseldine was...
Missouri’s ‘Most Dangerous Lake’ Just Claimed 2 More Lives
It's one of the most beautiful parts of Missouri, but sadly it's also one of the most dangerous lakes for various reasons. Sadly, there are multiple reports that the Lake of the Ozarks has just claimed 2 more lives. KSDK is one of the many media outlets reporting that two...
Why Is the Mississippi River Drying Up?
"This drought affects all sectors of society," Mississippi River expert Alexander Loucopoulos told Newsweek.
New York Post
Alabama family sentenced for running ‘one of the largest cockfighting enterprises’ in US
The seventh and final member of an Alabama family that prosecutors allege ran an “expansive cockfighting operation” complete with “stadium-style seating for approximately 150 people” and a “merchandise stand,” has been sentenced on federal charges. On Tuesday, George Easterling, 56, of Verbena, was handed...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
US Doomsday Plane Just Flew Over Missouri & Illinois, But It’s OK
I have become an unofficial watchman for the United States "Doomsday Plane". I feel it's my duty to inform you that it just flew over our head crossing both Missouri and Illinois today. As I shared a couple weeks ago, the US "Doomsday Plane" recently flew over the Midwest returning...
BET
Black Louisiana Voters 'Embarrassed’ By State’s Failure To Pass Anti-Slavery Amendment
Louisiana voters failed to pass a constitutional amendment during the November election that would have eliminated slavery and forced indentured servitude in the state—leaving many Black voters confused and embarrassed. According to an NBC News report, many voters—including some Black voters—voted against the amendment because it lacked clarity....
Missouri teenager begs court to let her watch father's execution
A Missouri teenager is petitioning a federal court to let her watch her father be executed via lethal injection.
freightwaves.com
Louisiana staged truck accident case back in court; 2 more plead guilty
Remember the Louisiana staged accident scam and investigation? It’s kicking into gear again. After months of no news regarding indictments, guilty pleas or sentencings, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced this week two recent guilty pleas. But neither were for what is still expected to...
A Missouri prosecutor says a Black man's death sentence was influenced by racism, but the state won't spare his life
Last week, a federal judge ruled that Kevin Johnson's 19-year-old daughter can't attend her father's execution because she's too young.
Missouri to execute Kevin Johnson despite daughter’s pleas and findings of racist conviction
The state of Missouri plans to execute Kevin Johnson, 37, on Tuesday evening for the 2005 murder of a police officer, despite a special prosecutor’s findings that “there was racial discrimination infecting this prosecution.”On Monday, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled against staying the execution while lower courts considered evidence of bias in the conviction.“There simply is nothing here that Johnson has not raised (and that this Court has not rejected) before and, even if there were, Johnson offers no basis for raising any new or re-packaged versions of these oft-rejected claims at this late date,” the justices wrote in...
2 plead to misdemeanors in Missouri boarding school case
Two men who were facing felony charges alleging they abused boys at a private Christian boarding school in southwest Missouri have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and the case against a third was dropped.Scott Dumar, 46, the medical coordinator at the Agape Boarding School near Stockton, pleaded guilty Thursday to two misdemeanors and was placed on two years probation. Everett Graves, 40, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor.The case against Chris McElroy was dropped after the alleged victim did not appear at a preliminary hearing Thursday, The Kansas City Star reported.They were among five staff members charged in September 2021 with...
Federal court denies 19-year-old's request to witness her father's execution by the state of Missouri
A federal court has denied a 19-year-old's request to let her witness her father's execution on Tuesday, when the state of Missouri is scheduled to put him to death for the 2005 murder of police sergeant William McEntee.
Washington man indicted in fires at Jehovah’s Witness halls
SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state man who is already in federal custody on weapons charges has now been indicted in a series of arsons at Jehovah’s Witness kingdom halls, authorities announced Wednesday. Seattle U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said in a news release that the new charges against...
