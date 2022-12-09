ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

24/7 Wall St.

People Are Leaving Illinois in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from moving services […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KRMG

FOX23 Investigates: Tons of marijuana found through U.S. mail system

While medical marijuana is legal in Oklahoma, recreational marijuana is still off limits. Though some nearby states have legalized the drug, federal law prohibits sending marijuana through the mail system. Despite this, postal inspectors say they’ve seen tons of marijuana in the mail, which is a federal offense. “Often,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSST Radio

6 Sentenced In District Court

At least six people were sentenced Dec. 5-7, 2022, in the Eighth Judicial District Court, according to court reports and records. Sabrina Nicole Floyd on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, was scheduled to appear for a trial before the court on a motion to proceed with an abandoning or endangering of a child-criminal neglect charge. Floyd pled true to violating her probation by smoking marijuana and methamphetamine. During a contested hearing, the defense asked that she be allowed to continue serving her sentence on probation, with a stipulation that she complete an outpatient rehab program. Prosecutors asked that she be ordered to an incarcerated rehab program or a prison sentence. She was sentenced to 12 months in prison on the charge, according to court reports.
COMO, TX
TheDailyBeast

Ohio 'Cupcake Mogul' Wants One Last Taste of Freedom Before Prison

An Ohio bakery owner—who for nearly 20 years lived a double life after stealing a dead baby’s identity—is on the hook for more than $1.5 million in ill-gotten gains and will soon head off to prison, though she’s asking for one last taste of freedom before then.Flight-attendant-turned-cupcake-entrepreneur Ava Virginia Misseldine, 50, pleaded guilty last month to 15 counts of wire fraud and one count of passport fraud. Misseldine, who ran a string of popular organic bake shops around the Columbus area, had been masquerading since 2003 as Brie Bourgeois—an infant who died in 1979 at just 18 weeks old.Misseldine was...
COLUMBUS, OH
freightwaves.com

Louisiana staged truck accident case back in court; 2 more plead guilty

Remember the Louisiana staged accident scam and investigation? It’s kicking into gear again. After months of no news regarding indictments, guilty pleas or sentencings, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced this week two recent guilty pleas. But neither were for what is still expected to...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Missouri to execute Kevin Johnson despite daughter’s pleas and findings of racist conviction

The state of Missouri plans to execute Kevin Johnson, 37, on Tuesday evening for the 2005 murder of a police officer, despite a special prosecutor’s findings that “there was racial discrimination infecting this prosecution.”On Monday, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled against staying the execution while lower courts considered evidence of bias in the conviction.“There simply is nothing here that Johnson has not raised (and that this Court has not rejected) before and, even if there were, Johnson offers no basis for raising any new or re-packaged versions of these oft-rejected claims at this late date,” the justices wrote in...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

2 plead to misdemeanors in Missouri boarding school case

Two men who were facing felony charges alleging they abused boys at a private Christian boarding school in southwest Missouri have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and the case against a third was dropped.Scott Dumar, 46, the medical coordinator at the Agape Boarding School near Stockton, pleaded guilty Thursday to two misdemeanors and was placed on two years probation. Everett Graves, 40, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor.The case against Chris McElroy was dropped after the alleged victim did not appear at a preliminary hearing Thursday, The Kansas City Star reported.They were among five staff members charged in September 2021 with...
MISSOURI STATE
Community Policy