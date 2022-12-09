Read full article on original website
Related
Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Marbel
December 7th – Meet Marbel! Marbel is an 3 year-old spayed female cat. She has a shorter tail than most cats. Marbel loves to play and is great with other cats and animals. She is super soft would love to be your newest addition to your life. If you’re interested in Marbel, you can contact […]
22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder
The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder. The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises. According to the AHS, the breeds include St....
WLUC
UPAWS holiday adoption event on now through December 11
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is teaming up with the Bissell Pet Foundation once again for an empty the shelter adoption event, this one is called the “Holiday Hope” event. Now through Dec. 11, UPAWS is offering fee-waived adoptions for cats...
Pets of the Week
LILLIAN is a 4 1/2-year-old spayed female dog. One of the shelter's longest residents, this Pit Bull/Terrier mix desperately wants a good home. If you can help, Lillian's adoption number is 042501Q.
Featured pets — Dec. 3
AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Dwight, a pit pull terrier mix, and Judo, a male cat. Couch potatoes need not apply. Dwight is an energetic, young dog and would make an excellent hiking companion or a friend to help you shed those extra holiday pounds. He was found running loose near Monocacy National Battlefield in September. Dwight is eager to please and a quick study. However, he does need an owner to provide consistent training.
dailypaws.com
After Being Rescued From a Filthy Puppy Mill, Lolly the Poodle Mix Is Helping Dogs Recover From Fear, Trauma
Without help from canine health and behavior experts, Lolly the poodle mix would've never been able to find a forever home after she was rescued from deplorable conditions in an Iowa breeding facility. Lolly was one of the 500 dogs the ASPCA and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa saved...
Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies
A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new videoWorld’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British EmpirePrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
a-z-animals.com
9 Best Dog Breeds That Are Good With Cats
Getting a dog to keep your cat company while at work is an excellent idea! When you get home, you’ll be greeted by two fluffy friends eager to play and cuddle!. However, choosing a dog breed that’s good with cats is of utmost importance. Cats won’t like all dog breeds around them. For instance, some dog breeds have strong herding instincts, meaning they’ll spend their whole day chasing your cat around the house. This doesn’t mean they’ll hurt the cat, as long as they’re properly introduced to each other. However, we’re almost sure your cat will neither appreciate nor tolerate this.
animalfair.com
Holiday Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!
Are you thinking of giving a pet this Holiday? Remember pets are a responsibility so be sure whomever is committing to this pet can for their entire life! It’s just as easy to adopt a purebred as it is to buy one! Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!
Giving Tuesday Spotlight: Pets for the Elderly program expands service
Pets for The Elderly program is trying to help keep animals with seniors longer by helping pay for food and veterinary services.
cohaitungchi.com
Need to find your pet a new home?
In case you are having bother discovering animal-friendly housing, or experiencing different pet-related housing difficulties resembling a nuisance grievance, take a look at our sources on conserving pets welcome in rental housing. Pet allergic reactions?. See our sources on how one can have a cheerful, wholesome life along with your...
FOX43.com
Furry Friends with Jarvis, the dog!
Jarvis is hoping to go home for the holidays! He's a 7-year-old boxer mix who gets along with everyone he meets.
cohaitungchi.com
How Much Does it Cost to Spay or Neuter a Cat?
Your kitten is practically perfect in every way, so why should they need to go under the knife to “get fixed”?!. When you adopted your cat, you probably didn’t imagine that a few months later they would need surgery. But trust us, getting your kitten spayed or neutered is one of the best things you can do for your kitty, and for the domestic cat population as a whole.
Traveling with your pet this season: Why cleanliness matters
Everyone seems to head home for the holidays. As you’re celebrating with family members, you shouldn’t forget a critical part of your household: your pet. Bringing your pet along on your travels might be equal parts fun and a hassle, but you should always remember to clean up. Cleanliness matters, and you can keep yourself and your pet healthy by following the right cleaning measures.
petnewsdaily.com
The Best Chihuahua Harness, Chosen By a Vet (December 2022 Reviews)
Chihuahuas are small, energetic dogs that need a harness that fits well and provides the right amount of support. Our veterinary advisor, practicing and licensed veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Coates, has selected the best harness for Chihuahuas based on fit, comfort, and durability. The Best Chihuahua Harness. The short answer is...
Red paws on dogs: Vet's guide to causes and treatment
What causes red paws on dogs, and how can you treat your canine companion at home?
Gifts for our pets: Discover the ultimate gift guide for pets and pet lovers this holiday season
Let’s face it, it has been a long year. And the truth is there is someone that has always stayed by your side no matter what challenge or situation you had to go through. This is why your furry friend also deserves a gift this holiday season, and...
fox56news.com
Cold weather tips for pet owners
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As winter approaches and the temperatures drop, it’s time to think about how to look after your pets in cold weather. While most aspects of pet care remain the same, no matter the temperature, there are some extra things you need to do and some that you should avoid.
NewPelican
Pompano Beach, FL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT
The 28-year-old New Pelican Newspaper has become the dominant newspaper in Northeast Broward. We cover Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale by the Sea, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, and Wilton Manors. The New Pelican offers the most in-depth coverage of local news and views and is published every Friday. You can find The Pelican in any of nearly 600 distribution points, including many Publix, Walgreens, and Whole Foods across our cities. FREE digital subscriptions click here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/JhILpDS/subscribe?fbclid=IwAR1BsyO0m9YHpRViC4e9UN-CLxWyl1G5ti5H8UgItEhtWgvFYpdJpiPFZ9Yhttps://www.newpelican.com/
Comments / 0