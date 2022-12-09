ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Campbell, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

yoursportsedge.com

Caldwell County Nabs First Win at Livingston 58-57

The Caldwell County Tigers have their first win of the basketball season — a 58-57 decision Monday night at Livingston Central. The Tigers, who had dropped their first five games of the season, took the lead in the second quarter and held the upper hand for much of the rest of the night.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Charlize Cruz ‘Pointing’ the Way for Lady Falcons

Sophomore point guard Charlize Cruz played a big role Saturday in the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons picking up their first win of the season. Cruz reached double figures and helped to get the Fort Campbell offense running in the second half. YSE spoke with Charlize about the game and her job at point guard.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Rebels Back on Track with Win at Montgomery Central

The Todd County Central Lady Rebels got another big night from Alexis Taylor as they easily handled Montgomery Central for the second time this season. The Lady Rebels jumped out to a 17-4 first quarter lead and never looked back on their way to a 64-26 win over the Lady Indians.
ELKTON, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Blazers Pull Away From HCA for First Win (w/PHOTOS)

The University Heights Academy girls’ basketball team weathered some hot shooting early on from visiting Heritage Christian Academy on Monday before steadily pulling away for a 72-40 victory. The Lady Blazers improved to 1-6 with a trip to Livingston Central coming up on Tuesday. HCA slipped to 1-3 and...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Strong 2nd Half Helps Caldwell Girls Put Away Livingston

Caldwell County’s girls took the lead in the second quarter and put together a strong second half to win 41-34 at Livingston Central on Monday. A long 3-pointer off the glass by A.J. Hollowell at the halftime buzzer sent the Lady Tigers to the break with a 22-18 advantage.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

HCA Bows to McLean in Madisonville Shootout

Heritage Christian Academy competed in the Edward Jones Shootout at Madisonville-North Hopkins on Saturday. The Warriors dropped their matchup with McLean County 58-44. HCA got 11 points and six rebounds from Manny Diaz and 10 points apiece from Jason Leek and Carlos Robles. Trentin Fowler added six points, Trevor Gibson...
MADISONVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Colonels Go 0-3 Last Week After Loss Saturday to Lyon County

Calling last week a tough one for the Christian County Colonels would be an understatement. Three difficult hard fought losses. First to Madisonville on Tuesday, then Paducah Tilghman on Friday, before turning around Saturday and dropping a game on the road at Lyon County. However, it might not be the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Bravettes Turn Back Lyon to Improve to 5-1

Union County’s girls continued their hot start to the 2022-23 season, pulling away for a 64-47 victory over Lyon County Saturday afternoon. Now 5-1, the Bravettes were 10 of 23 from 3-point range in the contest. Lyon (2-3) led 8-4 early. But Union came back to take an 18-10...
LYON COUNTY, KY
WKRN

Airbag shrapnel kills person in Bowling Green

Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Tennessee Titans teaming up with Blood Assurance …. The Titans are joining forces with Tennessee's local blood supplier to support high school...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Dec. 13, 2022

Patsy Colson Hutson, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center, in Mayfield, Kentucky. She was born Dec. 11, 1948, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Eury Colson and Ruby Kirk Colson. She was a retired caregiver at Brookdale of Murray, and was of...
MURRAY, KY
whopam.com

Cardies Laverner Buckner

(Age 90, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Thursday December 15th at 11am at Moores Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm at Adams & Sons Mortuary.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
radionwtn.com

Discovery Park Announces 2023 Honorees

Union City, Tennessee—Discovery Park of America has announced the honorees for the 2023 Discovery Awards Gala and Fundraiser that will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023. The award recognizes individuals whose work, like that of Discovery Park, brings enlightenment, inspiration and education to those whose lives they’ve touched.
MARTIN, TN

