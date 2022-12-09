Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell County Nabs First Win at Livingston 58-57
The Caldwell County Tigers have their first win of the basketball season — a 58-57 decision Monday night at Livingston Central. The Tigers, who had dropped their first five games of the season, took the lead in the second quarter and held the upper hand for much of the rest of the night.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Caldwell Lady Tigers 41 Livingston Central 34
Caldwell County’s girls used a strong second half to capture a 41-34 victory at Livingston Central Monday night. YSE was there and has photos from the contest.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Charlize Cruz ‘Pointing’ the Way for Lady Falcons
Sophomore point guard Charlize Cruz played a big role Saturday in the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons picking up their first win of the season. Cruz reached double figures and helped to get the Fort Campbell offense running in the second half. YSE spoke with Charlize about the game and her job at point guard.
yoursportsedge.com
Blazers Firing on All Cylinders in Rout of Heritage Christian (w/PHOTOS)
It was all Blazers, all the time on Monday as the University Heights boys’ basketball team jumped on visiting Heritage Christian Academy from the first whistle and never let up in a 75-23 victory. The Blazers bounced back from their first loss of the season to improve to 2-1...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Back on Track with Win at Montgomery Central
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels got another big night from Alexis Taylor as they easily handled Montgomery Central for the second time this season. The Lady Rebels jumped out to a 17-4 first quarter lead and never looked back on their way to a 64-26 win over the Lady Indians.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Blazers Pull Away From HCA for First Win (w/PHOTOS)
The University Heights Academy girls’ basketball team weathered some hot shooting early on from visiting Heritage Christian Academy on Monday before steadily pulling away for a 72-40 victory. The Lady Blazers improved to 1-6 with a trip to Livingston Central coming up on Tuesday. HCA slipped to 1-3 and...
yoursportsedge.com
Strong 2nd Half Helps Caldwell Girls Put Away Livingston
Caldwell County’s girls took the lead in the second quarter and put together a strong second half to win 41-34 at Livingston Central on Monday. A long 3-pointer off the glass by A.J. Hollowell at the halftime buzzer sent the Lady Tigers to the break with a 22-18 advantage.
yoursportsedge.com
HCA Bows to McLean in Madisonville Shootout
Heritage Christian Academy competed in the Edward Jones Shootout at Madisonville-North Hopkins on Saturday. The Warriors dropped their matchup with McLean County 58-44. HCA got 11 points and six rebounds from Manny Diaz and 10 points apiece from Jason Leek and Carlos Robles. Trentin Fowler added six points, Trevor Gibson...
whopam.com
Colonels Go 0-3 Last Week After Loss Saturday to Lyon County
Calling last week a tough one for the Christian County Colonels would be an understatement. Three difficult hard fought losses. First to Madisonville on Tuesday, then Paducah Tilghman on Friday, before turning around Saturday and dropping a game on the road at Lyon County. However, it might not be the...
yoursportsedge.com
Bravettes Turn Back Lyon to Improve to 5-1
Union County’s girls continued their hot start to the 2022-23 season, pulling away for a 64-47 victory over Lyon County Saturday afternoon. Now 5-1, the Bravettes were 10 of 23 from 3-point range in the contest. Lyon (2-3) led 8-4 early. But Union came back to take an 18-10...
atozsports.com
Why Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols could be the team that gets one SEC coach fired in 2023
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols could be the program that gets one SEC head coach fired in 2023. When Tennessee plays Missouri on November 11 next season, Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz could be coaching for his job. Drinkwitz, who received an extension this season, is 17-18 over his...
WBKO
Charitable gaming in Bowling Green sees revenue decrease from expanded gaming
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The American Legion has been involved with charitable gaming for a few years, but over the last couple of years, Post 23 has seen a revenue decrease of a couple of million dollars. The revenue raised by charitable gaming by the American Legion is used...
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Lyon County vs Christian County
There was plenty of action Saturday night in Lyon County’s win over Christian County. Check out some of it in this Highlight Reel. Take a look.
TMZ.com
TSU Football Staffer Arrested For Allegedly Ramming Player's Car In Jealous Rage
1:08 PM PT -- TSU officials said in a statement the school "is aware of an arrest of an employee, and takes the allegations associated with the incident seriously." They added, "TSU is unable to comment on specific personnel matters or matters potentially implicating student privacy laws. We will have no further comment at this time."
WKRN
Airbag shrapnel kills person in Bowling Green
Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Tennessee Titans teaming up with Blood Assurance …. The Titans are joining forces with Tennessee's local blood supplier to support high school...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 13, 2022
Patsy Colson Hutson, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center, in Mayfield, Kentucky. She was born Dec. 11, 1948, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Eury Colson and Ruby Kirk Colson. She was a retired caregiver at Brookdale of Murray, and was of...
whopam.com
Cardies Laverner Buckner
(Age 90, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Thursday December 15th at 11am at Moores Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm at Adams & Sons Mortuary.
Mayfield marks first anniversary of deadly, historic tornado
Many western and central Kentucky residents marked a solemn occasion Saturday, the first anniversary of last December’s deadly and historic tornado outbreak.
radionwtn.com
Discovery Park Announces 2023 Honorees
Union City, Tennessee—Discovery Park of America has announced the honorees for the 2023 Discovery Awards Gala and Fundraiser that will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023. The award recognizes individuals whose work, like that of Discovery Park, brings enlightenment, inspiration and education to those whose lives they’ve touched.
westkentuckystar.com
Power outage affects 3,000 KU customers in Caldwell, Crittenden, Lyon counties
A widespread power outage affected as many as 3,000 Kentucky Utilities customers in Caldwell, Crittenden, and Lyon counties on Monday. The Crittenden Press reported that a cut line in Caldwell County was the reason for the outage. The city of Marion was completely without power, including the two traffic signals...
