‘Stealth workers’ lying to their bosses about where they work are costing companies tons of money
Workers are keeping their digital nomad lives a secret from their bosses. Some remote workers are playing hooky from their company’s homebase these days, and bosses are catching on. The pandemic challenged the idea that the office was an important fixture of the workplace as people working from home...
NBC San Diego
Carvana Shares Tank as Bankruptcy Concerns Grow for Used Car Retailer
Shares of Carvana plummeted by more than 40% during trading Wednesday following the company's largest creditors reportedly signing a deal that binds them to act together in negotiations. The pact, as reported by Bloomberg, includes creditors that hold around $4 billion of Carvana's unsecured debt, or around 70% of the...
Amazon Stock Is Down 45%: 2 Reasons It Could Skyrocket
Despite near-term headwinds, Amazon looks positioned for long-term success.
Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his fortune
In brief: Jeff Bezos intends to give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime, the Amazon founder told CNN in a recent interview. As of writing, Bezos is listed as the world's second wealthiest person with a fortune of $151 billion according to the Forbes 400. Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk sits in the top position with a net worth of $251 billion.
Futurism
Another Crypto Exchange Is Laying Off 1,100 Employees
The so-called "crypto winter" has claimed even more victims. Kraken, one the the cryptosphere's largest exchanges, just announced a major round of layoffs. "Today we're announcing one of the hardest decisions at Kraken to date," Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, a noted scumbag who's still the organization's CEO despite using racial slurs with employees and writing in a company Slack channel that "American ladies" are "brainwashed," announced in a company blog post.
PepsiCo layoffs point to corporate belt-tightening extending beyond big tech
Hundreds of jobs will reportedly be eliminated with company sites in Purchase, N.Y., Chicago and Plano, Texas, likely to be most affected.
SBF's $5 billion FTX 'spending binge' and 4 other things the new CEO has discovered since taking over the crypto exchange
FTX's new CEO John J. Ray said the bankrupt crypto exchange went on a $5 billion "spending binge" and made loans of over $1 billion to insiders.
Warren Buffett just gifted $759 million of Berkshire Hathaway stock to good causes — after donating $4 billion in June
Warren Buffett made a surprise donation of $759 million in stock on Wednesday. The investor split a total of 2.4 million Class B shares between four of his family's foundations. Buffett has gifted 52% of his Berkshire Hathaway shares since 2006, but still holds a 15.5% stake. Warren Buffett must...
HP Inc. is cutting up to 6,000 employees as it becomes the latest tech company to announce major layoffs
Computer and printer maker HP Inc. said on Tuesday that it plans to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees over the next three years—making it the latest tech company to announce job cuts or hiring freezes. HP Inc.’s layoffs, which represent nearly 10% of its current workforce, are part...
ValueWalk
A Final Tech Dash As The Year Draws Closer To An End
It has been a challenging year on the market amid surging inflation and aggressive monetary tightening by the central bank. Investors and analysts have been burning the midnight oil extra hard this year, scrambling in all sorts of directions to find cushioning assets that can shield their portfolios from a potential recession.
America’s Worst CEOs of the Year: Amazon’s Andy Jassy
24/7 Wall St.'s third candidate for the Worst CEO of 2022 is Andy Jassy of Amazon.
fintechnexus.com
Curve’s $1 billion Credit Suisse loan fuels live rehearsal for ambitious goals
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, payments app Curve closed on a $1-billion credit facility deal to fund loans across the UK, EU, and US. Credit Suisse will back the Curve Flex split-pay option the company offers on transactions within the app. After launching crypto rewards payments in...
Amazon preparing thousands of job cuts – report
Amazon is the latest tech firm preparing to cut thousands of jobs in response to the economic downturn, according to reports in the US. The tech giant is said to be considering cutting around 3% of its office staff, which would mean around 10,000 people could be affected. The reports...
Barclays names Currie as chief operating officer in management reshuffle
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) said it had appointed Alistair Currie as chief operating officer on Wednesday, replacing Mark Ashton-Rigby, in a management reshuffle by Chief Executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan.
moneyweek.com
UK economy grows 0.5% in October, but storm clouds gather
The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that the UK’s economy grew 0.5% in October, returning to growth after a 0.6% fall in September. Despite these positive figures, many analysts still believe the UK is heading for a recession as September’s figures were affected by the extra bank holiday following the Queen’s funeral.
Washington Examiner
PepsiCo to slash hundreds of jobs amid inflation: Report
Soda behemoth PepsiCo, Inc is reportedly laying off workers at its North American headquarters, becoming the latest major company to undergo cost-cutting measures in recent weeks. PepsiCo is slashing hundreds of jobs largely concentrated in its beverage unit in a bid to make the company more nimble and "to simplify...
Frasers Group sales and profits lift after acquisitions boost
Sports Direct parent firm Frasers Group has revealed a jump in sales and profits for the past six months after it was boosted by acquisitions, including the takeovers of Missguided and Studio Retail.Bosses said they believe there will be more takeover opportunities for the company over the next year as economic pressures bite for many firms.It came as the business, which is majority-owned by Mike Ashley, told shareholders that revenues increased by 12.7% to £2.64 billion over the six months to October 23.Meanwhile, the group revealed that pre-tax profits increased by 53% to £284.6 million over the period.It said the...
How the best leaders are preparing to navigate a recession—and come out ahead
Current and former corporate leaders share their battle-tested playbooks with Fortune.
monitordaily.com
Business Jet Market Exhibits Strong Performance in Q3/22
According to Global Jet Capital’s Q3/22 business aviation market brief, the business jet market exhibited strong performance in the third quarter, continuing a trend that began in the second half of 2020. Driven by new users and returning customers, flight operations improved on a year-over-year basis, while demand translated...
moneyweek.com
UK house prices see their biggest December drop in four years
The average asking price of UK homes fell 2.1% over the last month according to Rightmove’s house price index – the biggest December dip in four years. According to the online property portal, the average asking price of properties on its platform was £359,137 in December, down £7,862 from November.
