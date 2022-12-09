Man arrested following fatal George Washington Hwy shooting in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they have apprehended a man accused in the fatal shooting of another man in Portsmouth earlier this year.
33-year-old Jamal R. Canon was taken into custody. He is facing several charges including malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Epps, 27, was shot to death in the overnight hours of Feb. 1. When officers arrived on scene, in the 3900 block of George Washington Highway, he was suffering from a life-threatening wound which proved to be fatal.
Police located a second victim in the same incident about a mile away, on Paradise Drive. That victim survived.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 2