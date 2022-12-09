Man arrested following fatal George Washington Hwy shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they have apprehended a man accused in the fatal shooting of another man in Portsmouth earlier this year.

33-year-old Jamal R. Canon was taken into custody. He is facing several charges including malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Epps, 27, was shot to death in the overnight hours of Feb. 1. When officers arrived on scene, in the 3900 block of George Washington Highway, he was suffering from a life-threatening wound which proved to be fatal.

Police located a second victim in the same incident about a mile away, on Paradise Drive. That victim survived.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.