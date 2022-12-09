ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Man arrested following fatal George Washington Hwy shooting in Portsmouth

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29G0pY_0jdK4UVm00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they have apprehended a man accused in the fatal shooting of another man in Portsmouth earlier this year.

33-year-old Jamal R. Canon was taken into custody. He is facing several charges including malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Epps, 27, was shot to death in the overnight hours of Feb. 1. When officers arrived on scene, in the 3900 block of George Washington Highway, he was suffering from a life-threatening wound which proved to be fatal.

Police located a second victim in the same incident about a mile away, on Paradise Drive. That victim survived.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

String of mailbox vandalism under investigation in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say they’re investigating a string of mailbox vandalism/thefts that have happened over the past month and a half. About nine blue mail drop-off boxes with the U.S. Postal Service were tampered with between October 23 and December 11, police say. The Hampton Police Division’s Economic Crime Unit and the United States Postal Inspector Task Force are investigating.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 injured following shooting on Michigan Dr in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the 600 block of Michigan Drive in Hampton early Monday evening, Hampton Police said. At about 6 p.m., Hampton Public Safety Communications got a call in reference to a shooting that had just taken place. When...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Man shot in Hampton, expected to survive

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is trying to figure out who shot a man in the Lincoln Park area of town on Monday night. Police were called to the scene in the 600 block of Michigan Drive around 6 p.m. When officers got there, they found a man who had been hurt.
HAMPTON, VA
nkccnews.com

Hopewell man assaults wife’s ex-boyfriend, found guilty of unlawful wounding in New Kent Circuit Court

A tale of infidelity in a relationship that led a Hopewell man to follow his estranged wife to New Kent has resulted in an unlawful wounding guilty conviction. Shawn A. Cameron, 37, of the 300 block of Allen Avenue, was found guilty of the reduced charge (originally malicious wounding) following a Monday morning contested trial in New Kent Circuit Court. One additional charge each of misdemeanor simple assault by a mob and misdemeanor trespassing were dismissed.
HOPEWELL, VA
13newsnow.com

All clear after Virginia Beach Courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: The Virginia Beach Courthouse was evacuated Tuesday morning after reports of a bomb threat, according to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office. The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office tweeted shortly before 11:30 a.m. that the court system would remain closed for the remainder of the day to the public.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

52K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy