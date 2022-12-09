Read full article on original website
Related
radioresultsnetwork.com
State Approves ‘Forest Renaissance Zone’ For Escanaba Mill
The Michigan Strategic Fund has approved funding for the transformation of the Escanaba paper mill, a project which the office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer says will retain at least 1,240 jobs. Billerud U.S. Production Holding LLC is a subsidiary of Billerud, a leading paper and packaging provider headquartered in Sweden.
Upper Peninsula paper mill could get $1B upgrade
A $1 billion investment could transform an Upper Peninsula paper mill and retain 1,240 jobs. Billerud, a Swedish paper and pulp manufacturer, is eyeing the Escanaba Mill to upgrade from producing paper to making an advanced paper product known as paperboard or cartonboard. The stiff multi-ply product is use for packaging cosmetics, healthcare, beverages and candy products.
Fresh water will draw millions, but Michigan lacks systems to harness it
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Michigan is the Saudi Arabia of fresh water. The Great Lakes hold 20% of the globe’s fresh water supply. Saudi Arabia has 21% of the world’s crude oil reserve. In a...
Three Pure Michigan Gifts To Give Someone From Out Of State
Christmas is just a few weeks away and if you are anything like me you're freaking out about what to get someone for a last-minute Christmas gift. No need to panic though I've got three simple ideas that won't break the budget and that someone from out of state will be sure to appreciate.
Michigan is a climate haven in a warming world. Will everyone move here?
It seeped through gaps in the windows and doors. The smoke was inescapable, a constant, sickening odor of a bonfire they didn’t light. They duct taped every opening or crevice – even the dryer vents in the basement – to isolate themselves from the smog looming outside.
WWMTCw
Local veterinarians expect canine influenza to hit West Michigan during the holidays
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Canine flu outbreaks and other viruses are spreading quickly in certain states. Several West Michigan veterinarians said they’re expecting canine flu to hit Michigan, but right now they’re dealing with an uptick in canine respiratory diseases. “It’s often brought across straight state lines through...
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
Michigan, native tribes reach new Great Lakes fishing deal
Four Native American tribes have agreed with Michigan and federal officials on a revised fishing policy for parts of three of the Great Lakes, officials said Monday.
Waterford, Michigan Man Has to Convince His Wife He’s Not Joking About Lottery Win
You've heard of the boy who cried wolf? A Michigan man who won a Powerball jackpot says his wife didn't believe him when he called to tell her about his windfall. Clinton Llewelyn tells the Michigan Lottery that he plays the Powerball a few times a year and usually picks number combinations that represent family members' birthdays. That strategy paid off for the Waterford resident, as he won $200,800 on two tickets for the November 2 drawing.
Gov. Whitmer signs bills expanding affordable housing in Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a collection of bills Tuesday geared toward expanding affordable housing in the state.
Michigan seeing massive increase in marijuana poisonings with young kids
Recreational marijuana has been legal in Michigan since 2018, and cannabis use is up. But, marijuana poisonings are also up, not just in Michigan, but nationwide.
Have you seen wild turkeys in Michigan? The DNR wants to know about it
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources could use your help to figure out exactly where these big birds are hanging around in our state.
WOOD
Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Oceana, Newaygo, Montcalm, Gratiot, Mason, Lake, Mecosta, Osceola, Claire and Isabella Counties. It’s for “mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth o an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.” Slippery spots on roads are possible, especially north of a line from Montague to Lansing. The Advisory doesn’t start until 4 pm – and it runs until 7 am Thursday morning.
Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?
A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
Michigan man charged with defrauding various businesses, including KeyBank, out of $150 million
CLEVELAND — The U.S. Justice Department in the Northern District of Ohio has announced that Najeeb Khan of Edwardsburg, Michigan, has been charged with one count of bank fraud and one count of attempted tax evasion on Tuesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
UP Veteran Killed While Doing Charity Work in Florida
KINGSFORD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Army veteran has been killed in a crash while delivering bicycles to children in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian. The Detroit Free Press reported that Pringle was driving a pickup truck on Nov. 23 when he got in a crash at a Punta Gorda intersection that was missing a stop sign due to the hurricane.
‘The law needs to catch up to the science,’ Michigan parents adopt own biological babies after surrogate controversy
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan parents forced to adopt their own biological babies want to see state law change to reflect modern science after their surrogate controversy. Tammy and Jordan Myers, of Grand Rapids, are the biological parents of nearly 2-year-old twins Eames and Ellison, who were adopted Thursday, Dec. 8.
Do You Need to Use Your Turn Signal While Using a Michigan Roundabout?
Roundabouts have been in Michigan for a while now. In fact, according to Sinas Dramis, the first roundabout was "built by the Oakland County Road Commission in 1996." However, despite the fact that roundabouts have been in Michigan for 26 years, drivers still seem to have no idea what to do sometimes. To the point where I've had drivers come at me head-on driving the wrong way on a roundabout...I guess they thought it'd be easier to cut across rather than go in a full circle. But I digress...
Cars 108
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 6