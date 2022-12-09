ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

State Approves ‘Forest Renaissance Zone’ For Escanaba Mill

The Michigan Strategic Fund has approved funding for the transformation of the Escanaba paper mill, a project which the office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer says will retain at least 1,240 jobs. Billerud U.S. Production Holding LLC is a subsidiary of Billerud, a leading paper and packaging provider headquartered in Sweden.
ESCANABA, MI
Upper Peninsula paper mill could get $1B upgrade

A $1 billion investment could transform an Upper Peninsula paper mill and retain 1,240 jobs. Billerud, a Swedish paper and pulp manufacturer, is eyeing the Escanaba Mill to upgrade from producing paper to making an advanced paper product known as paperboard or cartonboard. The stiff multi-ply product is use for packaging cosmetics, healthcare, beverages and candy products.
MICHIGAN STATE
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Waterford, Michigan Man Has to Convince His Wife He’s Not Joking About Lottery Win

You've heard of the boy who cried wolf? A Michigan man who won a Powerball jackpot says his wife didn't believe him when he called to tell her about his windfall. Clinton Llewelyn tells the Michigan Lottery that he plays the Powerball a few times a year and usually picks number combinations that represent family members' birthdays. That strategy paid off for the Waterford resident, as he won $200,800 on two tickets for the November 2 drawing.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Oceana, Newaygo, Montcalm, Gratiot, Mason, Lake, Mecosta, Osceola, Claire and Isabella Counties. It’s for “mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth o an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.” Slippery spots on roads are possible, especially north of a line from Montague to Lansing. The Advisory doesn’t start until 4 pm – and it runs until 7 am Thursday morning.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?

A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
MICHIGAN STATE
In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
UP Veteran Killed While Doing Charity Work in Florida

KINGSFORD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Army veteran has been killed in a crash while delivering bicycles to children in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian. The Detroit Free Press reported that Pringle was driving a pickup truck on Nov. 23 when he got in a crash at a Punta Gorda intersection that was missing a stop sign due to the hurricane.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Do You Need to Use Your Turn Signal While Using a Michigan Roundabout?

Roundabouts have been in Michigan for a while now. In fact, according to Sinas Dramis, the first roundabout was "built by the Oakland County Road Commission in 1996." However, despite the fact that roundabouts have been in Michigan for 26 years, drivers still seem to have no idea what to do sometimes. To the point where I've had drivers come at me head-on driving the wrong way on a roundabout...I guess they thought it'd be easier to cut across rather than go in a full circle. But I digress...
MICHIGAN STATE
