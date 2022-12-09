Owners of the Nissan Fairlady Z in Japan can now improve the engine performance of their sportscar thanks to the new “Nismo Sports Resetting Type 2” tuning package. According to Nissan, the “Nismo Sports Resetting Type 2” improves the engine’s output characteristics by altering the boost pressure and the ignition timing. This is made possible thanks to a dedicated Engine Control Module and without any changes in the hardware. Besides the engine tweaks, Nismo claims an improved acceleration response in low and medium revs, although this is only compatible with vehicles fitted with the automatic gearbox and with the “Sports” driving mode activated.

