Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
Carscoops
The Praga Bohema May Have A Nissan Engine But It’s A Truly Unique Supercar
Praga’s eye-catching Bohema is a supercar unlike any other and hot on the heels of its unveiling, Top Gear had the opportunity to check it out in person. Powering the Praga Bohema is a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 sourced from a Nissan GT-R that is then modified by Litchfield in the UK. In addition to converting the V6 to a dry sump system, it features a pair of new turbochargers that allow it to pump out 700 hp at 6,800 rpm and 534 lb-ft (724 Nm) of torque between 3,000 and 5,000 rpm. The Bohema also rocks a titanium exhaust and a Hewland 6-speed sequential transmission.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Spied With Flush Handles And Possible Rear Seats
Though Mercedes-AMG released a new GT2 racecar version of its GT coupe last week, the road-going version of the Porsche 911 rival is already dead, having gone out of production a few months back, which can only mean that its replacement, seen here testing near the Arctic Circle, isn’t far from launch.
Carscoops
2024 BMW i5 Touring Spied As An Electrifying SUV Alternative
Spy photographers recently snapped the first pictures of the 2024 BMW 5-Series Touring and now we’re getting a better look at the wagon as it has finally taken to the streets of Germany. Dressed in heavy camouflage, the wagon follows in the footsteps of the redesigned sedan and adopts...
Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
Honda makes very efficient and practical SUVs. But which one gets the best gas mileage? The post Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
2023 MINI Cooper Facelift Spied Wearing Its Production Light Units
Exactly one year after our spy photographers first caught the upcoming ICE-powered Mini Cooper facelift, new sightings of the model reveal more of their subtle styling changes compared to its predecessor. At the front, the Mini retains the round fender-mounted headlights which benefit from revised LED graphics for a more...
Carscoops
New Honda Breeze, Maybach S680 ‘Haute Voiture’, And Xenex MX Speedster: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. With the 911 running duty as Porsche’s flagship, fans have been wondering when we’ll see a reprise of a Stuttgart-created hypercar in the same vein as the Carrera GT and 918 Spyder. Now Porsche’s CEO, Oliver Blume, has confirmed that a new hypercar is in the works, but not before 2025.
Carscoops
DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams
A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
Carscoops
Honda’s Engineers Explain What Makes The 2023 Pilot TrailSport Tick Off-Road
Honda introduced the 2023 Pilot TrailSport last month and now the company has followed up with a video highlighting its development and off-road capability. Based on the fourth-generation Pilot, the new TrailSport variant was designed to be great on- and off-road. In order to achieve this, the crossover was tested in numerous locations including Breckenridge, Colorado, Moab, Utah and Sedona, Arizona.
RideApart
Suzuki Announces Pricing For The New V-Strom 800DE In Italy
Even before it was officially revealed at EICMA 2022, it was already known that Suzuki was revamping its V-twin-powered range of middleweight bikes by doing away completely with the V-twin engine, and going for a more compact and economical parallel-twin engine, as all other manufacturers had done in the last. At last, when EICMA finally rolled around, we were introduced to the V-Strom 800DE and the GSX-8S adventure and naked bikes.
Carscoops
Hyundai i30 N Hot Hatch May Not Survive For A Second-Generation But The Elantra N Should
The Hyundai i30 N burst onto the scene in 2017 and immediately put the hot hatch market on notice, offering up an exhilarating performance package at an affordable price. However, it is not expected to survive through to a second generation and will likely be replaced by an all-electric model.
Carscoops
This 1972 Toyota Celica Was Collecting Dust In A Garage For 20 Years
Ex-racer Stephan Papadakis bought a modified 1972 Toyota Celica which is the definition of a barn find. The Japanese sporstcar was gathering dust in a garage for 20 years before its previous owner passed away and his family decided to sell it. Thankfully, the Celica is now back on the streets after some light restoration and tuning.
Carscoops
2023 Nissan Z Gets New Engine Tuning Package By Nismo In Japan
Owners of the Nissan Fairlady Z in Japan can now improve the engine performance of their sportscar thanks to the new “Nismo Sports Resetting Type 2” tuning package. According to Nissan, the “Nismo Sports Resetting Type 2” improves the engine’s output characteristics by altering the boost pressure and the ignition timing. This is made possible thanks to a dedicated Engine Control Module and without any changes in the hardware. Besides the engine tweaks, Nismo claims an improved acceleration response in low and medium revs, although this is only compatible with vehicles fitted with the automatic gearbox and with the “Sports” driving mode activated.
Carscoops
Toyota Delaying EV Program To Implement Tesla-Beating Tech, Report Claims
Toyota could be poised to announce a rethink of its EV strategy that might result in delays to vital new models due in the next three years, according to a new report. The Japanese automaker was a pioneer in electrified cars with its Prius but has been slow to join the full-EV market. And the cars it has launched, like the bZ4X, are less powerful and less efficient than Tesla’s equivalent models, while also making far less money.
Carscoops
This Looks To Be The Hardcore Version Of Ferrari’s SF90 Stradale
The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is already one of the most powerful and quickest production cars on the market but that hasn’t stopped the Italian marque from readying a hardcore variant. Ferrari has been spied testing a host of mysterious SF90 Stradale prototypes in recent months and was most recently...
Carscoops
2024 Audi A4 Avant Spied With Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain And What Appears To Be A Massive Panoramic Glass Roof
Work continues on the 2024 Audi A4 Avant as spy photographers have snapped a pair of prototypes undergoing cold weather testing. Dressed in swirly camouflage, the wagons feature a shorter and wider grille that resides above a more pronounced central intake. They’re joined by evolutionary headlights and vertical air curtains.
Carscoops
Cenntro To Unveil Electric Delivery Van And Hydrogen Semi At CES
The countdown to CES continues and Cenntro will be using the event to unveil the all-new Logistar 300 (LS300). Billed as a Class 3 electric commercial vehicle, the model will be offered in van and truck configurations. The company didn’t say much about them, but noted the van features four doors, while the truck can be “upfitted with different configurations that can meet the needs for multiple applications.”
Carscoops
Audi Starts Production Of The Newly Named, Next-Gen Q8 e-tron In Belgium
Audi announced today that the first new Q8 e-trons have started rolling through the production line at its plant in Brussels, Belgium. A thorough update of the e-tron SUV, Audi decided not just to revise the vehicle’s appearance and technology, but to give it a shiny new nameplate, too, to make it fit better within the lineup.
Carscoops
Roush Performance’s Ford Bronco Kit Is Subtle But Useful
Roush Performance has made its R Series Kit for the Ford Bronco even more impressive thanks to a host of upgrades and modifications. A dizzying array of aftermarket specialists have released upgrades for the Ford Bronco since its launch but few of these brands are as reputable as Roush. The kit kicks off with five different off-road wheel designs that now come wrapped in 35-inch General Tire Grabber X3 mud-terrain tires. These wheels measure 17x.8.5 at both the front and rear and have a +25 mm offset.
Carscoops
2024 Mazda CX-90 To Get Performance-Oriented Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain In America
Mazda today announced that its upcoming three-row SUV, the North American market-specific 2024 CX-90, will be offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain in addition to the previously confirmed inline-six. Moreover, the automaker claims that the new PHEV powertrain will help improve the performance of the new three-row SUV. “The CX-90...
