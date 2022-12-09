Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Cubs: 2023 Could be Seiya Suzuki's YearAlvin GarciaChicago, IL
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
Related
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: 7 people robbed at gunpoint within an hour
CHICAGO - Police are investigating after seven people were robbed at gunpoint within an hour across Chicago. "It's a scary thing that all this is happening," said a Ukrainian Village resident named Alec, who lives near two of the incidents. In each robbery, victims lost their phones, wallets, or personal...
3 attempt to rob armored truck at Chase Bank in Oak Park
OAK PARK, Ill. — The FBi is investigating an incident involving an armored truck at a Chase Bank in Oak Park Monday morning. The FBI responded to the incident at the 933 block of Madison Street just before 9:00 a.m. Monday morning. In a press release Monday afternoon, FBI officials said three Black men verbally […]
'Everything was a blur': Suspects in 6 Chicago robberies end hour-long spree with fiery crash
One victim was cut on the head, and another was punched, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man, 2 teens charged with breaking into homes in Niles
NILES, Ill. - Three suspects from Chicago were arrested Saturday in connection to two suburban residential burglaries. At about 4:20 p.m. on May 21, a homeowner in the 8500 block of West Betty Terrace reported that their residence had been burglarized, Niles police said. The front door was forced open.
CPD search: Woman pepper sprayed CTA bus driver in robbery
CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a woman who sprayed a CTA bus driver with pepper spray and took her bag. The incident occurred Friday in the 6300 block of South Stony Island Avenue and the woman is described as being between the ages of 18 to 25 years old. If any information on […]
Chicago police warn residents about recent kitchen robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a string of recent robberies in the Greater Grand Crossing area. Since the beginning of the month there have been four incidents where a suspect breaks into a home and steals kitchen appliances and copper piping. The incidents happened at the following...
Suspect in custody after mass killing at Portage Park bar
A suspect has been taken into custody for a shooting during a birthday party at a Portage Park bar over the weekend that killed three people and critically wounded a fourth person.
Father and daughter among 4 victims of Portage Park bar shooting, which left 3 dead
A shooting outside of Vera’s Lounge in Portage Park left three people dead and hospitalized a fourth person. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identities of the victims Monday, as Chicago police continue to investigate.
Cause of death for Chicago's 'Walking Man' revealed
CHICAGO - Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’ has died several months after he was set on fire as he slept on Lower Wabash Avenue. Joseph Kromelis, 75, died Sunday afternoon, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death has been ruled a homicide. Kromelis — a...
fox32chicago.com
Danny Golden case: Suspect charged in shooting of off-duty cop denied bond reduction
CHICAGO - One of the men accused of attacking off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden was back in front of a judge on Monday. Justen Krismantis was seeking a bond reduction from the judge. Krismantis is one of three suspects charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that...
Chicago bloody weekend leaves 20 shot, including 14-year-old boy struck multiple times
Gun violence that erupted in Chicago over the weekend wounded 20 people, including a 14-year-old boy, and killed at least six others, police said Monday morning.
fox32chicago.com
6 killed, 13 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Gunfire broke out outside a Portage Park bar early Sunday, killing three people and wounding a woman, Chicago police said. A fight inside the bar spilled onto the street outside around 2:30 a.m. near Central Avenue and School Street, Police Commander Joseph Brennan told reporters Sunday morning. Someone opened fire in the 5500 block of West School and struck two men and two women, he said. The shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV and has not been arrested, Brennan said. The men, 50 and 26, were shot in the head and body and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A woman, 24, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. Another woman, 25, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a gunshot to her head.
Parents in Berwyn demanding answers after gun recovered at Morton West High School
BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) -- Morton West High School in Berwyn was put on lockdown Friday after a handgun was recovered from a student Friday. The student did not make any threat, and the gun was recovered without incident, according to Morton High School District 201 Supt. Dr. Tim Truesdale.But the school was placed on soft lockdown, and the bell schedule for the day was altered as a result.The Berwyn Police Department is investigating.Parents say they are coming back Monday morning demanding answers. A video circulating online shows tense moments as parents picked up their kids from the school. The video was...
‘He should’ve known better’; Former CPD Detectives Chief takes witness stand in whistleblower trial
CHICAGO — The former Chief of Detectives for the Chicago Police Department testified Monday that she transferred one of her former subordinates — a sergeant who eventually brought a whistleblower lawsuit against the city — because he failed to perform basic duties of a supervisor. Melissa Staples, who led the CPD’s Detective Division August 2016 until January […]
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed in Roseland alley, police say
A man was fatally shot in an alley on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
Woman killed in Logan Square shooting, fiery crash into dumpster ID'd: authorities
A woman has died after a shooting and fiery crash on the city's Northwest Side, authorities said.
Police seize 128 stolen catalytic converters in Chicago suburb
GLENWOOD, Ill. — Police in a suburb south of Chicago seized 128 stolen catalytic converters in a chop shop bust, authorities said Friday. According to a news release from the Glenwood Police Department, officers and detectives said the value of the stolen catalytic converters was approximately $54,000. Officers also...
South Side man armed with knife charged for attempted car theft
CHICAGO — A Chicago man was charged for attempting to forcefully take a car from a woman while he was armed with a knife in South Shore Friday. CPD released charges against Theodore Ammons, 26, with one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking and aggravated weapon. Police arrested Ammons near the 7800 block of South […]
3 People Fatally Shot Outside Portage Park Bar Identified by Medical Examiner
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office on Sunday night identified the three people who were killed in a shooting hours earlier in the Portage Park neighborhood. According to authorities, the shooting occurred following a verbal altercation outside of a bar in the 3300 block of North Central at approximately 2:26 a.m.
52-year-old man shot at family, neighbors after TV news story upset him, prosecutors say
A Far South Side man who was apparently enraged by a television news story allegedly opened fire on several family members and neighbors earlier this week, hitting one man before he was shot by a Chicago cop, according to prosecutors.
Comments / 1