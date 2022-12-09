Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
This man was almost lynched by a white mob but then a miracle happened
Laurence C. Jones (1882 - 1975) is known as an African-American educator. He founded the Piney Woods Country Life School in Mississippi in 1909. The Piney Woods School is still in operation today as a boarding school for African American students. It is the largest African-American boarding school as well as the second oldest African-American boarding school in continuous operation.
'Invisible' Home For Sale In Tennessee
The home's unique exterior acts like an "invisibility cloak."
tinyhousetalk.com
From 6 Bedroom Home to 400 Square Feet
This couple had been living in California for more than a decade, but they were ready to start a family and wanted to find a simpler place to do it. So they decided to downsize from a 6-bedroom home to a 400-square-foot park model. They have a great setup with...
7 Reasons You Should Consider Cork Flooring for Basements
When I bought the house I now live in, it featured a recently-built addition with an unfinished interior. The foundation was an on-grade concrete slab. My business partner and I, after considerable discussion, decided to install cork flooring. That was, in retrospect, the Best. Decision. Ever. As a flooring guy,...
tinyhousetalk.com
Adorable Off-Grid A-Frame DIY in Minnesota
Jack and Rylie lost their jobs in 2020 and moved out of California, and back to Jack’s home state of Minnesota. That’s when Jack got to work building an A-frame retreat cabin on family land. He completed the build in 7 days for well under $2,500. The cabin...
The 6 Best Oversized Cutting Boards of 2022
Our top choice is the John Boos Block Maple Cutting Board.
They survived a tornado that leveled a Kentucky candle factory. That was just the beginning
For three women who were trapped in the wreckage of the Mayfield Consumer Products factory, the trauma of that night remains fresh now one year later.
Comments / 0